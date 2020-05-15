 COVID-19: Tests for ′miracle cure′ herb Artemisia begin | Africa | DW | 15.05.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Africa

COVID-19: Tests for 'miracle cure' herb Artemisia begin

A herb touted by Madagascar's government as healing coronavirus is undergoing tests by a group of international researchers. The WHO warns, however, that there are no scientific studies yet that prove Artemisia works.

A man in Madagascar gets a bottle filled up with COVID Organics

Scientists at Germany's Max Planck Institute of Colloids and Interfaces in Potsdam are among a group of researchers from Germany and Denmark collaborating with the US company ArtemiLife to explore whether the Artemisia plant can be used against the novel coronavirus.

"It is the first study in which scientists are investigating the function of these plant substances in connection with COVID-19," the head of the study, Peter Seeberger, told DW.

The cell study will use test extracts from the Artemisia annua plant, also known as sweet wormwood, as well as derivatives isolated from the plant such as artemisinin.

An Artemisia compound has long been used as treatment for malaria.

It's not the first malaria treatment to gain attention in the search for a treatment against COVID-19 – the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine has also been hyped in recent months despite little data supporting its effectiveness against coronavirus infection.

Clarity around Artemisa needed

Artemisia has also been trialed "quite successfully" against diseases other than malaria, says Seeberger. Studies found the Artemisia extract was effective in inhibiting the first SARS coronavirus (SARS-CoV) that surfaced in Asia in 2002, causing a respiratory illness.

Read more: COVID-19: Africa's health workers at risk

The scientists expect results by the end of May at the latest. If Artemisia is found to be effective in these trials, further tests including clinical studies on humans, would still need to take place.

"But even if the hopes for a drug based on the active ingredient against COVID-19 end in a disappointment, it would be a gain," says Seeberger, "above all, it would bring clarity."

'Miracle cure' without evidence

At the end of April, Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina touted a potion containing an Artemisia extract and other herbs as a "miracle cure" for the coronavirus.

Since then, media in Africa have plugged the drink's potential, and several African countries have placed orders for the herbal tonic, sold under the name COVID Organics.

Students drink from bottles of COVID organics, touted by Madagascar's President Rajoelina as a powerful remedy against COVID-19 despite no scientific proof

A drink with the artemisia extract has been touted as a remedy against COVID-19 in Madagascar

The director of Malagasy IMRA research institute, Charles Andrianjara, spoke vaguely of "tests on some people" when contacted by DW for details of any scientific studies on the potion, and referred to many years of experience with the concoction.

He was unable to cite any specific research proving the herbal drink's ability to either prevent or treat COVID-19.

It's also difficult for other scientists to test the potion as its formula is a secret - in his conversation with DW, Andrianjara said he couldn't reveal its make-up to protect intellectual property rights.

WHO warns against untested remedies

The World Health Organization, however, warns on its website that there is "no evidence to suggest that COVID-19 can be prevented or treated with products made from Artemisia-based plant material."

While it's possible new treatments might come from traditional medicines, says Michel Yao from the WHO Regional Office for Africa, people should refrain from using untested remedies for coronavirus.

"There is no evidence. We do not know how these traditional medicines, which are recommended by countries or authorities, are actually effective and whether they are harmless to human health," he told DW.

Read more: COVID-19: WHO cautions against the use of traditional herbs in Africa

Helen Rees, executive director of Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute at the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, agrees.

Rees points out that there's been growing Interest in traditional medicine in the last 10 to 20 years, but "you have to be able to demonstrate the safety and effectiveness in a clinical study."

Boxes of COVID Organics tea

Guinea-Bissau was one of the African countries to receive COVID Organics tea from Madagascar

While some African countries, such as Tanzania, Togo and Chad have reportedly ordered the potion, others – like Nigeria – are being more cautious.

Nigeria's COVID-19 coordinator Sani Aliyu said this week at a briefing that any potential COVID-19 drug would be subjected to "stringent" evaluation, according to the Nigerian newspaper Punch.

"I want to start briefly with the Madagascar cure because it has been in the press recently," Aliya was quoted as saying. "As directed by Mr President, I want to state again that any medication coming into the country whether it's a herbal cure or concoction or normal drug has to be subjected to the regulatory process."

Benefits of home-grown solution

Madagascar's President Rajoelina continues to defend COVID Organics against criticism. In an interview with French radio stations on Monday, he said the world doesn't want to admit "a country like Madagascar developed this formula to save the world."

Peter Seeberger believes that Madagascar could benefit if the Artemesia extracts prove effective in the Max Planck study and subsequent clinical tests.

"Already today, around 10% of the artemisinin requirement for malaria drugs is produced in Madagascar," said Seeberger.

It could therefore be attractive for Madagascar to produce more of the extract locally.

Eric Topona and Frejus Qenum contributed to this article.

DW recommends

Opinion: Magufuli's COVID-19 apathy is a recipe for disaster

Tanzanian President John Magufuli's latest attack on the country's laboratory technicians will further hamper efforts to fight COVID-19 if he is not reined in, writes DW's Isaac Mugabi. It's time for the region to act. (04.05.2020)  

Coronavirus in Africa: How deadly could COVID-19 become?

In the face of catastrophic coronavirus death toll predictions, African governments are looking at a number of strategies to mitigate the risk and combat the unique challenges facing the continent. (24.04.2020)  

Coronavirus: How Africa is bracing for pandemic's impact

Africa's number of coronavirus infections is rising, and with it the fear of a catastrophe. But the continent has a vast knowledge in dealing with infectious diseases that could help stem the spread of COVID-19. (27.04.2020)  

Young inventor helps Ethiopia's COVID-19 crisis

Inventors in Ethiopia have been developing devices and gadgets to combat COVID-19. One of them, Ezedine Kamil, has told DW how a lack of funding prevents his designs from fully benefitting local communities. (05.05.2020)  

Related content

Burundi | Coronavirus

Coronavirus latest: Africa death toll could hit 150,000, WHO warns 15.05.2020

A WHO modelling study projects 231 million infections in Africa. Nearly 4.5 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed worldwide, while the number of fatalities reached another grim milestone. Follow DW for the latest.

Hamburg | Temperaturmesseung bei einem Kind

Mysterious children's illness possibly tied to COVID-19 12.05.2020

Concerns are growing over a mysterious children's illness that could be connected to the coronavirus. The condition shares symptoms with the rare, potentially life-threatening Kawasaki disease. Cases were first reported in Britain, Italy and Spain – and now in the US.

Madagaskar Antananarivo | Coronakrise | angeblich heilender Tee

COVID-19: WHO cautions against the use of traditional herbs in Africa 05.05.2020

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned against the use of traditional herbs in the treatment of COVID-19 as African governments struggle to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement
default

Send us your feedback via SMS

Got an opinion about the stories making headlines? Send us a text at +49-160-9575 9510. International SMS charges apply. Please make sure to include your name and your country. We will sample your texts in our show.  