Covid-19 Spezial ENG Do, 29.09.2022

After a two-year hiatus, the Oktoberfest is back. All the visitors are risking a COVID-19 infection, but they're undeterred.
Portugal now has one of the highest COVID-19 infection rates in the world, which is posing problems for the country's tourism sector. Meanwhile, cases in India rose to a level not seen in over a month. DW has the latest.
China's commercial capital reported no new infections outside quarantine areas, fanning hopes that the tide is turning in its pandemic battle. Follow DW for the latest.
Dozens of local restaurants and pubs in Munich are keeping the Oktoberfest tradition alive, while the festival grounds again hosts COVID-19 testing centers.
The pandemic is once again forcing the closure of many popular Christmas markets across Germany. But in some regions where COVID infection rates are low, authorities are cautiously moving ahead.
