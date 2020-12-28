 Covid-19 Spezial ENG Do, 29.09.2022 | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 30.09.2022

DW News

Covid-19 Spezial ENG Do, 29.09.2022

After a two-year hiatus, the Oktoberfest is back. All the visitors are risking a COVID-19 infection, but they're undeterred.

DW Podcast | Science Unscripted

The German doctor who saw COVID's invisible spread — Part 1: Alarm bells 28.12.2020

Young volunteers help brighten the lonely elderly’s daily life In rural Africa many villages are almost only populated by old people. They are often left to fend for themselves but in Northeastern Ghana, one project is challenging the status-quo. They connect young women to lonely elderly, to help them through their daily lives. CREDITS: Maxwell Suuk/DW DW Premium Thumbnail

Community care model brightens elderly lives 30.09.2022

DW asked people in Ukraine what they think of Vladimir Putin's illegal annexations.

Ukrainians on annexations: 'What is happening is lawless' 30.09.2022

Vorwärts Spoho has taken steps that may soon be seen in the Bundesliga and beyond.

Amateur soccer club emphasizes sustainabilty 30.09.2022

Moses Muchiri from Nairobi shares his COVID story.

My COVID story 30.09.2022

Measures include a tax on the profits of energy firms and a mandatory reduction in power-use during peak periods.

EU ministers agree measures to tackle energy crisis 30.09.2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a ceremony to sign the treaties for four Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine to join Russia in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. The signing of the treaties making the four regions part of Russia follows the completion of the Kremlin-orchestrated referendums. (Grigory Sysoyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Russia illegally annexes Ukrainian territory 30.09.2022

Rumors that dogs could infect people with Covid resulted in many canines being abandoned.

Abandoned dogs find new homes 30.09.2022

People are seen walking near the monument to the Marquis of Pombal. Lisbon, May 23, 2022. Portugal is the European Union country with the most new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection in the last seven days and the second in the world on this indicator, according to the statistical website Our World in Data. The daily average of new cases is 2,290 per million inhabitants, followed by Ireland with 636, Germany with 533, Italy (448) and France (435). (Photo by Jorge Mantilla/NurPhoto)

COVID digest: Portugal sees case spike driven by omicron subvariant 02.06.2022

Portugal now has one of the highest COVID-19 infection rates in the world, which is posing problems for the country's tourism sector. Meanwhile, cases in India rose to a level not seen in over a month. DW has the latest.

(220420) -- SHANGHAI, April 20, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Medical workers prepare medicine at the emergency room of Minhang Hospital affiliated to Fudan University in Shanghai, east China, April 20, 2022. In order to better undertake the task of treating critically ill patients during the recent COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai, Minhang Hospital affiliated to Fudan University reorganized its emergency team with 31 doctors and more than 100 nurses. Sun Keyu, director of the emergency department who has more than 20 years of experience in emergency treatment, leads the team to stick to their posts since March. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

COVID digest: Shanghai cautiously eases lockdown 20.04.2022

China's commercial capital reported no new infections outside quarantine areas, fanning hopes that the tide is turning in its pandemic battle. Follow DW for the latest.

Ein Mann zapft Bier am Viktualienmarkt in einen Sonderkrug zum Start der «WirtshausWiesn 2021». Die Münchner Innenstadtwirte und die Wiesnwirte wollen mit Musik, Wiesn-Schmankerl und Wiesn-Bier in ihren Gaststätten trotz des erneut abgesagten Oktoberfests etwas Volksfeststimmung in die Stadt holen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany: Munich kicks off alternative Oktoberfest 18.09.2021

Dozens of local restaurants and pubs in Munich are keeping the Oktoberfest tradition alive, while the festival grounds again hosts COVID-19 testing centers.

COVID: Germany's Christmas market chaos amid soaring infections

COVID: Germany's Christmas market chaos amid soaring infections 24.11.2021

The pandemic is once again forcing the closure of many popular Christmas markets across Germany. But in some regions where COVID infection rates are low, authorities are cautiously moving ahead.