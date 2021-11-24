COVID-19 Special: Vaccine mandate through the back door?

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Given new rules requiring proof of vaccination or recovery from COVID-19, what are the prospects of mandatory jabs?
Soon-to-be German Chancellor Scholz is considering a partial vaccine mandate, but a poll suggests more and more people are getting behind a full mandate. Follow DW for the latest.
The public broadly supports a vaccine mandate. Some officials are calling for one. But a general COVID-19 vaccine requirement remains a difficult sell in Germany.
The lockdown starts Monday and compulsory vaccines are set to begin in February. Data shows the seven-day incidence rate in the country at around 1,000 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants.
As Germany reports another dismaying record in COVID statistics, its hardest-hit states are planning stricter curbs. Among other things, the country's beloved Christmas markets are being canceled one by one.
