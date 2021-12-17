 COVID-19 Special: The pandemic′s damage to health care | Covid-19 Special | DW | 08.12.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Covid-19 Special

COVID-19 Special: The pandemic's damage to health care

Exhausted doctors and nurses, lacking equipment. Are health care systems in need of an overhaul?

Watch video 11:58

More in the Media Center

COVID-19 Special: Vaccination champion Portugal 17.12.2021

DW Covid-19 Special Sendungslogo englisch

COVID-19 Special: India's vaccination campaign 14.12.2021

DW Covid-19 Special Sendungslogo englisch

COVID-19 Special: Brazil's success story 13.12.2021

DW Covid-19 Special Sendungslogo englisch

COVID-19 Special: The gender gap in vaccines 09.12.2021

More from Covid-19 Special

Ask Derrick: How many ICU patients are unvaccinated? 16.12.2021

DW Covid-19 Special Sendungslogo englisch

COVID-19 Special: Vaccine mandates 16.12.2021

Amid constant restrictions, some Germans choose to emigrate 16.12.2021

Coronavirus dampens festive cheer at Berlin Christmas markets 16.12.2021

Read also

BERLIN, GERMANY - DECEMBER 11: Health Minister Karl Lauterbach attends a German Social Democrats (SPD) party conference on December 11, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. The party voted overwhelmingly a week earlier to sign off on the coalition agreement to form a new government with the Greens and the liberal Free Democrats (FDP), ultimately putting its candidate in the federal Chancellery, replacing Angela Merkel. (Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images)

German health minister steps up COVID-19 crisis management 16.12.2021

Germany's new government and its high-profile health minister, Karl Lauterbach, have announced they are stepping up the fight against the pandemic. Tackling a vaccine shortage is top priority.

19.10.2021, Kapstadt****Scientists reenact the calibration of equipment at an Afrigen Biologics and Vaccines facility in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. In a pair of warehouses converted into airlocked sterile rooms, young scientists are assembling the equipment needed to reverse engineer a coronavirus vaccine that has yet to reach South Africa and most of the world's poor. ​(AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

COVID-19: South Africa develops own coronavirus vaccine 14.12.2021

South Africa is grappling with the fourth wave of the coronavirus, driven by the omicron variant. The country is pushing for more vaccinations — and for its own mRNA vaccine.

BIONTECH Impfstoff SYMBOLBILD / STOCK FOTO COVID 19 SARS-CoV-2 VACCINE Impfung- Impfstoff Stock Bilder vom 22.11.2020 Meerbusch *** BIONTECH Vaccine SYMBOL IMAGE CANE PHOTO COVID 19 SARS CoV 2 VACCINE Vaccine Vaccine Cane Pictures from 22 11 2020 Meerbusch

Germany scrambles to buy millions of coronavirus vaccine doses 15.12.2021

Health Minister Lauterbach has said Germany could face vaccine shortages early next year if new doses are not acquired. Finance Minister Lindner has said the country will spend €2.2 billion to buy 92 million jabs.

Krankenpflegerin Anne-Marie Kalinowski arbeiten in Schutzausrüstung in einem der Behandlungszimmer der Intensivstation in der Universitätsmedizin Rostock. Angesichts der sprunghaft zunehmenden Zahl von Corona-Infizierten und der hohen Auslastung der Intensivstationen hat die Universitätsmedizin einen Covid-Ethikbeirat gebildet. Auch Patienten aus Sachsen werden in der Klinik behandelt.

Coronavirus digest: German health minister warns of 'massive' omicron wave 17.12.2021

Germany's Health Minister Karl Lauterbach warned of a "massive fifth wave" due to the omicron variant. Follow DW for the latest.