Covid-19 Special 23.12.2021

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Vaccination opponents and conspiracy theorists aren't just found at demonstrations — they might also join in your holiday celebrations. What should you do if a close friend of relative launches into a dubious debate?
Christmas in Bethlehem is usually a festive and colorful season. This year, festivities in the Palestinian town are set to return — but the COVID pandemic is still casting a shadow on the celebrations.
Germany will cap private events regardless of vaccination status, and bar spectators from large public events. Due to the omicron variant, Chancellor Scholz said the pandemic "won't be over as soon as we'd hoped."
The country proudly celebrates the success of Indian origin champions abroad — from sports to the tech industry. But critics say it only highlights a wider problem of brain drain.
© 2021 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version