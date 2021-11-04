 Covid-19 Special 23.12.2021 | Covid-19 Special | DW | 23.12.2021

Covid-19 Special

Covid-19 Special 23.12.2021

Watch video 26:01

India. Diwali is festival of light. And Kali is one of the important gods in Hindu mythology. Please find the photographs. All pictures of Kali in different temples in Kolkata. We are making a gallery on different Kali idols in Kolkata. All historical. All the photos have been taken by Satyajit Shaw, our Kolkata correspondent. via Syamantak Ghosh

Indians celebrate Diwali amid COVID 04.11.2021

Hindu devotees wearing personal protective equipment perform Dandiya, a traditional dance, in front of an idol of Hindu goddess Durga at a pandal or a temporary platform, on the first day of Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India, October 22, 2020. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

COVID-19 cases down, hopes high during India's festive season 19.10.2021

Festive season is on in India. Today is Diwali as well as Kali puja in India. Diwali is festival of light. And Kali is one of the important gods in Hindu mythology. Please find the photographs. All pictures of Kali in different temples in Kolkata. We are making a gallery on different Kali idols in Kolkata. All historical. All the photos have been taken by Satyajit Shaw, our Kolkata correspondent.

Indians mark Diwali holiday amid pandemic worries 04.11.2021

Titel: Festival season in India gets underway in shadow of COVID Ort: Kolkata, India Sendedatum: 07.10.2021 In India, preparations for the festival of Durga Puja have been in full swing. An artist is finishing touches on idols of deities.

India: Festival season gets underway in shadow of pandemic 21.10.2021

Celebrating during the pandemic 23.12.2021

DW Covid-19 Special Sendungslogo englisch

COVID-19 Special: Pandemic's long-term effects on children 22.12.2021

DW Covid-19 Special Sendungslogo englisch

COVID-19 Special: EU borders close to stop omicron spread 21.12.2021

DW Covid-19 Special Sendungslogo englisch

COVID-19 Special: Vaccine deniers 20.12.2021

November 28, 2021, Munich, Bavaria, Germany: A pandemic denier in Munich, Germany wears a sign indicating mistrust of the media in calling it ''the virus'' and on another sign indicates being an anti-masker. Despite southern Bavaria being in the clutches of a brutal fourth wave and beingnonnthe cusp of a Delta and Omicron Winter, Corona deniers from throughout Germany banded together without respecting any of the infection control regulations to memorialize disgraced former police officer and conspiracy theorist Karl Hilz who died after being reported by those in his circles as a ''pneumonia''. Since Hilz's death, numerous grifters from the Querdenker scene with little to no connection to him have claimed knowing him and have even tried to raise funds in his name. (Credit Image: Â© Sachelle Babbar/ZUMA Press Wire

How should I deal with conspiracy theories at Christmas? 23.12.2021

Vaccination opponents and conspiracy theorists aren't just found at demonstrations — they might also join in your holiday celebrations. What should you do if a close friend of relative launches into a dubious debate?

Palestinians light candles in the Church of Nativity, where it is believed Jesus Christ was born, in Bethlehem, West Bank, on Sunday, December 19, 2021. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI Photo via Newscom picture alliance

Despite COVID, Christmas in Bethlehem brings back joy in troubling times 21.12.2021

Christmas in Bethlehem is usually a festive and colorful season. This year, festivities in the Palestinian town are set to return — but the COVID pandemic is still casting a shadow on the celebrations.

BERLIN, GERMANY - DECEMBER 21: People shop from the stores at Kurfurstendamm Avenue with complying Covid-19 measures ahead of Christmas and new year in Berlin, Germany on December 21, 2021. Abdulhamid Hosbas / Anadolu Agency

Omicron: Germany to limit private gatherings after Christmas 21.12.2021

Germany will cap private events regardless of vaccination status, and bar spectators from large public events. Due to the omicron variant, Chancellor Scholz said the pandemic "won't be over as soon as we'd hoped."

Indian Statistical Institute is a leading educational institution in the field of computer, statistics and research. ISI Students. Where it was taken: West Bengal Copyright: Payel Samanta

Is India facing a brain drain? 17.12.2021

The country proudly celebrates the success of Indian origin champions abroad — from sports to the tech industry. But critics say it only highlights a wider problem of brain drain.