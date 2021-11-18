 COVID-19 Special 18.11.2021 | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 18.11.2021

DW News

COVID-19 Special 18.11.2021

Canada sends military to help with severe floods

Canada sends military to help with severe floods 18.11.2021

18.11.2021 Dirk Brockmann, a researcher of complex systems at Berlin's Humboldt University, speaks to DW.

German scientists sound the alarm over soaring infections 18.11.2021

Coping with people who have fallen down a rabbit hole

Coping with people who have fallen down a rabbit hole 18.11.2021

Poland: Syrian man rescued near border with Belarus

Poland: Syrian man rescued near border with Belarus 18.11.2021

Top stories in 90 seconds 18.11.2021

German parliament approves new COVID law 18.11.2021

Kenyan family’s anger over inaction in murder case 18.11.2021

Could Austria's lockdown of the unvaccinated work? 18.11.2021

Spain's overcrowding exacerbates coronavirus pandemic

Spain's overcrowding exacerbates coronavirus pandemic 16.10.2020

Many are asking what Spain's government has done so wrong in its handling of the coronavirus crisis. But overcrowded cities and expensive living conditions have not helped to slow down the spread of the virus.

Coronavirus: China and responsible action

Coronavirus: China and responsible action 30.03.2020

China is providing urgently needed assistance to Europe in the coronavirus crisis. But what is needed for the long term is a ban on the trade in wild animals. Otherwise, the next pandemic is as good as certain.

The coronavirus pandemic — seen it all before in the movies?

The coronavirus pandemic — seen it all before in the movies? 19.08.2020

A film expert looked into how TV series and cinema foreshadowed the COVID-19 pandemic years ago. Here's why we should have been watching more closely.