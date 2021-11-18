COVID-19 Special 18.11.2021

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Many are asking what Spain's government has done so wrong in its handling of the coronavirus crisis. But overcrowded cities and expensive living conditions have not helped to slow down the spread of the virus.
China is providing urgently needed assistance to Europe in the coronavirus crisis. But what is needed for the long term is a ban on the trade in wild animals. Otherwise, the next pandemic is as good as certain.
A film expert looked into how TV series and cinema foreshadowed the COVID-19 pandemic years ago. Here's why we should have been watching more closely.
