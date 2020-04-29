COVID-19 restricts Africa's Ramadan routine

Governments in Africa imposed lockdowns and curfews that closed places of worship, such as churches and mosques, in a bid to slow down the spread of the coronavirus.

In Nigeria — Africa's most populous country — many Muslims, particularly those in the north, said that this year's Ramadan has completely changed the way people go about their normal lives, such as answering to the call to prayer.

Medina Dauda told DW that the outbreak has taken away the joy of Ramadan.

"It's a different kind of Ramadan entirely," she said. "With the coronavirus pandemic, the concept of Ramadan has changed so many things."

"Before the outbreak, I used to go to the mosque and join the imam for prayers and learn more about the holy scriptures in the Quran," Dauda told DW.

"I enjoyed it because you were surrounded by other faithful, and it was fun. Now I have to learn to pray with only my husband and children at home, which is quite abnormal. I hope and pray that coronavirus will go soon."

Read more: Coronavirus: Does fasting during Ramadan raise the infection risk?

Ramadan during the coronavirus pandemic Saudi Arabia: Great Mosque of Mecca, practically deserted It would present a major risk if vast crowds of Muslim worshippers flocked to the Kaaba at the Great Mosque of Mecca. This picture shows a handful of individuals who did come to the Great Mosque when Ramadan began –— though most of those depicted are actually cleaners.

Ramadan during the coronavirus pandemic Sri Lanka: Breaking the fast This Sri Lankan family in Malwana is breaking the fast. Sitting close together around an array of dishes, they pray, before enjoying their meal. By Europeans standards, this gathering would somewhat contravene social distancing rules.

Ramadan during the coronavirus pandemic Israel: Praying, at safe distance It is being reported that in Israel, residents are taking social distancing very seriously. These Muslim men, for example, have gathered at a parking lot near Jaffa beach to pray — the markings on the ground help them keep a safe distance.

Ramadan during the coronavirus pandemic Indonesia: Live streaming prayers Imam Bambang Suprianto from the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, is relying on the city's mobile phone and internet infrastructure to reach worshipers. Pictured here at Sunda Kelapa mosque, Suprianto is live streaming his Quran reading via social media platforms. Wearing a mask covering his mouth and nose, meanwhile, sets a great example for others to follow.

Ramadan during the coronavirus pandemic US: Announcing Ramadan This sign outside Masjid Al-Salaam mosque in Dearborn Community Center, Michigan, reads: "Ramadan Kareem," which roughly translates to "may Ramadan be generous to you." The letters were put in place by staff at the center to announce the beginning of the Muslim holy month.

Ramadan during the coronavirus pandemic Sri Lanka: Looking skyward With mosque visits out of the question, worshippers can still pray in solitude. Sitting on a rug on a Colombo rooftop, in the Sri Lankan capital, this boy awaits the moment to end his daily Ramadan fast.

Ramadan during the coronavirus pandemic Germany: Quran by phone Imam Benjamin Idriz records a Quran recitation via smartphone to upload later. This photo shows him at the Penzberg Islamic Forum, a mosque inaugurated in southern Bavaria in 2005. This place of worship won an architectural prize — and even with this limited view, it's not hard to see why.

Ramadan during the coronavirus pandemic Turkey: Deserted city center This is Istanbul's Galata Tower in the city's Beyoglu district. Usually the area is teeming with people, yet with Turkey also fighting the coronavirus pandemic most people are avoiding crowds. Mosques across the country have been told to stay closed, despite Ramadan.

Ramadan during the coronavirus pandemic Nepal: Call to prayer Some things don't change, no matter the circumstances. Seen here is a muezzin in the Nepalese capital, Kathmandu, reciting the azan, or Islamic summons to prayer. Throughout the entire month of Ramadan, the call will be heard several times a day, as always.

Ramadan during the coronavirus pandemic Singapore: Exhibition hall turned COVID-19 ward This Singapore convention center is normally used for exhibitions and trade shows. But with much of the world's economic life having come to a near standstill amid the lockdown, this space has now been converted into a COVID-19 ward — complete with a special space for worshippers to pray during Ramadan. Author: Marko Langer



In Gambia, the situation is no different. Baba Leigh, a Muslim cleric in the capital Banjul, told DW that during Ramadan, Muslims usually congregate together, and engage in Quranic interpretation and competitions. But COVID-19 has changed everything. More than 90% of Gambians are Muslim, and imposing a lockdown during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan is an uphill task.

Already four imams have been arrested for going against lockdown measures by opening their mosques for prayers. Two of them have since been fined.

A Muslim cleric uses social media platforms during Nigeria's Ramadan lockdown

Momodou Sabally is a motivational speaker who opposed the closure of religious places.

In an interview with DW, he said, "the government should review the regulations on the situation of mosques. I believe mosques should be open with measures such as spacing and hand washing. But to close the mosques, I think that is bad for society.

"The government should review the regulations on the situation of mosques," said Momodou Sabally, a motivational speaker who opposed the closure of religious places.

I believe mosques should be open with measures such as spacing and hand washing," he told DW. "But to close the mosques, I think that is bad for society."

Read more: Ramadan in coronavirus times — with a virtual community

Watch video 02:33 Share Ramadan in Ivory Coast Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3but6 Ivory Coast: Upholding the spirit of Ramadan in isolation

High food prices

The situation in Kenya's coastal town of Mombasa and the Nairobi suburb of Eastleigh is dire during Ramadan because of food shortages. They are country's two largest Muslim communities.

Access to some basics, such as foodstuffs and other necessities, has been cut off with the lockdown of Eastleigh, which is predominantly inhabited by Kenyan-Somali Muslims. The government has labeled Eastleigh a COVID-19 hotspot, and residents are not happy about it.

"While we welcome the government initiative, I think it is unfair, and I think we need to readjust how we are dealing with this coronavirus pandemic because, at the moment, it looks like a punishment," Ahmed Muhammad, a Kenyan of Somali descent, told DW.

Read more: Ramadan under lockdown: Muslims start an unusual month of fasting

Traditions and rituals of Ramadan Ramadan: Islam's holiest month Every year, millions of practicing Muslims across the world fast, pray and give alms in observance of Islam's holiest month, which begins in 2019 on May 5 and ends in the evening of June 4. From firing off cannon to lunar sightings, DW explores how Muslims mark the occasion and what it means to the faithful.

Traditions and rituals of Ramadan Moon sighting The sighting of the new moon of Ramadan is practiced by religious authorities across the globe to determine the beginning of the month of fasting. While some observe the new moon with telescopes, others use the naked eye, which is why Ramadan may begin on different days in certain parts of the world.

Traditions and rituals of Ramadan Prayer Prayer is often considered a fundamental part of observing the month of fasting. Ramadan traditionally begins with a special prayer known as "Tarawih" on the eve of the holy month. During Ramadan, practicing Muslims generally participate in communal prayer at their local mosque.

Traditions and rituals of Ramadan Recitation The month of fasting represents a period of spiritual discipline and purification. As such, reading and reciting the Quran, Islam's holy book, form an integral part of the traditional rituals observed during Ramadan. The Quran is believed to have been revealed to the Prophet Muhammad during the month of Ramadan.

Traditions and rituals of Ramadan Local traditions While Islam offers prescribed rituals to observe during Ramadan, many places have local traditions that coincide with the month of fasting. In Sarajevo, a cannon is traditionally fired to mark the breaking of the fast on each day of Ramadan. In Egypt, displaying a decorated lantern known as a "fanous" is part of the tradition.

Traditions and rituals of Ramadan Breaking fast After a long day without food and water, many Muslims traditionally break their fast with a date, the nutritious fruit with which the Prophet Muhammad is believed to have broken his fast. Afterwards, observing Muslims often partake in a communal dinner known as "Iftar."

Traditions and rituals of Ramadan Eid al-Fitr The celebration of Eid al-Fitr, or the festival of breaking the fast, marks the official end of Ramadan. From indulging in sweets to offering gifts to loved ones, Muslims celebrate the end of the fasting month with large meals prepared for friends and family. It is considered a joyful time in which to be generous and kind to others. Author: Lewis Sanders IV



Relocating during Ramadan

Life is becoming hard in Eastleigh, the Nairobi suburb that is considered Kenya's Muslim capital for mothers such as Fawzia Amina. With a big family to feed, she is worried that tough times lie ahead if the government doesn't ease the lockdown.

"We have no access to the biggest market in Nairobi, where we do our shopping for foodstuffs to break the fast," Amina said. "As Muslims, we have been inconvenienced and now face many challenges."

Despite their grievances, and with 77 cases of COVID-19, Eastleigh has the highest number of people with coronavirus symptoms in Nairobi. Many of its residents have sneaked out and sought shelter in the capital Nairobi. The government has warned that more cases could be registered as a result.

"Some people have decided to sneak out of these areas and to relocate to the neighboring estates," said Rashid Aman, Kenya's chief administrative secretary for health.

"Let me caution that this move is counterproductive and dangerous. This is because if you happen to be infected unknowingly, then you have just transferred the problem to another area."

Read more: Ramadan gatherings raise coronavirus infection fears in Indonesia's Aceh province

Muslim clerics praying during a nationwide lockdown in Cape Town, South Africa

Digital Ramadan

With no end in sight to the lockdowns and curfews, Muslim clerics in Nigeria are now turning to social media platforms to preach and carry on with their Quranic recitations like before the pandemic.

"The essence is to protect the lives of our followers and also abide by the laws of the country — that we should as much as possible not come into close contact with one another," said Sheikh Huseyn Zakaria.

"I think this is another blessing in disguise, about 300,000 people followed us, and this is very unimaginable."

Nigeria has a population of over 200 million, of which 60% are Muslim. This makes it difficult for federal authorities to enforce protective measures, such as physical distancing.

Bashir Yahuza, a resident in the capital Abuja, thinks that the government should allow Muslims to congregate during Ramadan.

"We've seen that when the lockdown was relaxed, people were allowed to return to their working places and markets," he said.

"I don't see any reason why mosques and churches should be closed because of COVID-19."

Forced piety - Pakistan's Ramadan law and vigilantism Harsh penalties In Pakistan, it is illegal to drink, eat or even smoke in public during Ramadan. You can be sent to jail, heavily fined, or may even be beaten by vigilantes. Earlier this month, the country's lawmakers introduced stricter penalties that could see people jailed for up to three months for a violation.

Forced piety - Pakistan's Ramadan law and vigilantism 'This is not Islam' Bakhtawar Bhutto, the daughter of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, was quick to condemn the latest amendment, dubbing the law "ridiculous." "Not everyone in Pakistan will be fasting - children in school, the elderly, people with medical issues - Should we arrest them for drinking water?" tweeted Bhutto. "People are going to die from heat stroke and dehydration with this ridiculous law."

Forced piety - Pakistan's Ramadan law and vigilantism Obliged to fast "A person who, according to the tenets of Islam, is under an obligation to fast shall not eat, drink or smoke in a public place during fasting hours in the month of Ramadan," says the Ehtiram-e-Ramadan (Respect for Ramadan) law, which was introduced by the military dictator Zia-ul-Haq in 1981.

Forced piety - Pakistan's Ramadan law and vigilantism Austerity and peity Theologically, Ramadan is about austerity. It teaches Muslims to be pious, to stay away from evil, to fast during the day, and to donate money to the poor. "Zakat" (which means alms-giving in Arabic) is an Islamic tradition in which Muslims give part of their earnings to those in need, particularly during this holy month.

Forced piety - Pakistan's Ramadan law and vigilantism Unbearably hot weather The Islamic month of Ramadan coincides with sweltering temperatures in most Muslim-majority countries. In 2015, a brutal heat wave killed over 1,250 people in Pakistan - many of them died of dehydration while fasting. Even then, the government did not relax the 36-year-old law. Some clerics did, however, say it was permissible to break the Ramadan fast for health reasons.

Forced piety - Pakistan's Ramadan law and vigilantism No respite Nearly all restaurants are closed from fajr (dawn) until maghreb (dusk), and shopkeepers only sell takeaway food items. If you are hungry or thirsty the only place for you is home. At offices - both public and private - you are not allowed to eat.

Forced piety - Pakistan's Ramadan law and vigilantism Rising religious extremism With the war in Afghanistan and growth of Islamist organizations such as the Taliban in the region, things have taken a turn for the worse in the past few years. Religious extremism and intolerance are on the rise in the South Asian Islamic country. At the same time, Ramadan is also an opportunity for extremist and militant outfits to rake in cash through charity donations.

Forced piety - Pakistan's Ramadan law and vigilantism Vigilantism Incidents of religious vigilantism have spiked in the past few years, with fanatic mobs trying to enforce their own version of Shariah. A number of people have been lynched on unproven accusations of blasphemy. Observers say the existence of various Islamic laws has emboldened radicals to take matters into their own hands and dole out "justice" to what they deem un-Islamic. (shs)



But to Dr.Ibrahim Kana from Nigeria's health ministry said there is a reason behind the ban on religious gatherings.

"Government has placed a ban on any form of gathering […] to safeguard the lives of all Muslims so that we can live to see the next Ramadan," he told DW.

"If we violate the regulations that the government has put in place, it means that we are actually endangering our lives as individuals, our lives as a family, and that of the entire population."

Nigeria has at least 3,526 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 107 deaths.

Andrew Wasike in Nairobi, Omar Wally in Banjul, and Uwaisu Idris in Abuja contributed to this report.

Watch video 01:40 Share Religious holidays scaled back Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3ajvt Coronavirus means scaled back religious celebrations

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.