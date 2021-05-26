 COVID-19: Researchers find new routes for oxygen | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 26.05.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Science

COVID-19: Researchers find new routes for oxygen

Ventilators are in high demand due to COVID-19. Supply is tight. As an alternative, could we get oxygen through our backsides? It's not as odd as you think.

An Indian woman inside a temporary COVID-19 center with breathing mask

The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed intensive care units to the limit

Japanese researchers say mammals can breathe through their intestines.

The researchers put pigs and rodents in life-threatening situations by reducing oxygen flow, and then prevented respiratory failure by delivering oxygen via the animals' rectums.

Their findings, published in the journal Med, could pave the way for new therapies to balance oxygen levels in humans when their lungs fail, and mechanical ventilation is limited or unavailable — as is often the case for COVID-19 patients who need intensive care.

"Artificial respiratory support plays a vital role in the clinical management of respiratory failure due to severe illnesses, such as pneumonia or acute respiratory distress syndrome," write the researchers, including lead author Takanori Takebe of the Tokyo Medical and Dental University.

"Although the side effects and safety need to be thoroughly evaluated in humans, our approach may offer a new [way] to support critically ill patients with respiratory failure," said Takebe in a Cell Press article.

Takebe says the inspiration for the research came from some aquatic organisms, which are known to breathe from the gut.

Medical students in Kenya test a self-designed computer-controlled ventilator prototype

Reseachers across the world are trying to come up with new ideas for ventilation systems, such as here in Kenya

So, the researchers wanted to see whether the same was true in mice, rats and pigs — common animal models that are used before new ideas are tried on humans.

"Also, we know that [parts] of the rectum are suitable for drug or nutrient absorption," Takebe says.

The rectum can serve as a route to administer drugs or fluids, which are absorbed by blood vessels and flow into the body's circulatory system.  

Oxygenation like an enema

The researchers injected oxygen through the rectums of anesthetized mice in an oxygen-deprived environment, using an enema-like procedure.

An enema involves inserting a liquid into the rectum or colon by way of the anus. Simple enemas from a pharmacy may consist of a bottle and nozzle with a liquid solution.

In their study, the researchers say that mice died after 11 minutes of extremely low-oxygen conditions.

But they say that when they used their method of providing oxygen through the rectum, 75% of mice survived 50 minutes of deadly low-oxygen conditions.

Limited application

The procedure is "limited to 20-60 minutes and is not a permanent rescue," say the researchers. 

They say they also had to scrape the intestinal lining for the method to work.

Watch video 01:15

Germany sends second shipment of COVID-19 aid to India

That makes it unlikely to be clinically feasible, especially in severely ill patients, they say. And other experts in the field agree.

"The intestine was scraped to thin it, so that oxygen could be absorbed by thin membranes, and that showed the improved oxygenation," said Dr Akshay Budhraja, a pulmonary consultant at the Aakash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi.

"But this idea seems impractical on humans, considering the complex human anatomy and the procedure of thinning the intestine or any other visceral layer in a sick patient," Budharaja told DW.

Budharaja was not involved in the Japanese study. But India is battling an intensive wave of COVID-19 infections and has a shortage of traditional ventilation machines as a result. So, any new research would be welcome. And not only there.

The COVID-19 pandemic has overwhelmed the need for ventilators worldwide.

Ventilators are machines that pump air into the lungs to keep sick or injured patients who cannot breathe sufficiently themselves alive.

Previous trials in Spain

The idea of "anal oxygenation" has been tested before. Researchers tried it on human COVID-19 patients in a small study in Spain in 2020.

Their study, published in the journal SN Comprehensive Clinical Medicine,

evaluated the effectiveness of introducing ozone through the rectum in four COVID-19 patients with severe pneumonia.  

Watch video 03:01

India: Germany sets up mobile oxygen-generating plant

They found that rectal ozone improved levels of oxygen in the blood and decreased inflammation in patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia. Ozone is a gas made up of three oxygen atoms. 

The authors concluded that rectal ozone was an effective, safe, cheap, and simple alternative for the management of severe pneumonia in COVID-19 patients.

Other health benefits

The Japanese study, meanwhile, found that administering liquid oxygen through the intestines also provided therapeutic benefits to rodents and pigs exposed to non-lethal, low-oxygen conditions.

Mice receiving the therapy could walk farther in an oxygen-deprived chamber. More oxygen reached the heart, compared to those that did not receive oxygen through the rectum.

The researchers found similar results in pigs, which share more physiology with humans than mice.

Promise in humans

The Japanese scientists say that if the new method of injecting oxygen through the anus is scaled for human application, it could be used to treat patients with severe respiratory failure as seen in COVID-19 patients.

However, Budhraja says there is still a long way to go for the method to be effectively used in humans.

Budhraja points out that intestines have a limited capability to exchange gas, which means they may not be able to maintain an optimum oxygen level in life-threatening situations and prevent damage to vital organs.

Takebe says more work needs to be done to "cautiously evaluate" the safety of the process in humans. The team plans to expand its pre-clinical studies and apply for permission to carry out the clinical trials within the next two years.

  • Indian health workers carry a body in a white cowl

    India's second COVID wave leaves suffering in its wake

    India sees its darkest days of pandemic

    India has added hundreds of thousands of cases in recent days, and the total death toll has surpassed 220,000. Cities are running out of space to bury or cremate the dead.

  • Woman suffering breathing difficulty sleeps on ground

    India's second COVID wave leaves suffering in its wake

    COVID sufferers seek medical support at temples

    An elderly woman suffering from breathing difficulties due to COVID-19 waits to receive free supplemental oxygen outside a Sikh temple on the outskirts of Delhi in Ghaziabad. Many who are struggling for breath due to COVID-19 have flocked to the temple, hoping to secure some of its limited oxygen supplies.

  • Sick patients await at temple for health care

    India's second COVID wave leaves suffering in its wake

    COVID patients turn to informal health services

    Hospitals in Delhi and across the country are turning away patients after running out of medical oxygen and beds. Many have put out urgent notices saying they can't cope with the rush of patients. The Sikh temple in Ghaziabad has come to resemble the emergency ward of a hospital. People all across Delhi are seeking and creating makeshift health care spaces.

  • Indian health worker tests blood oxygen level of patient

    India's second COVID wave leaves suffering in its wake

    Doctors treating patients wherever possible

    A health care worker tests blood oxygen levels of a COVID patient inside an ambulance in the eastern city of Kolkata. With people being forced to wait many hours to receive treatment, doctors have been treating people in cars and taxis parked in front of hospitals.

  • A couple wait inside a rickshaw in Ahmedabad

    India's second COVID wave leaves suffering in its wake

    Suffering patients plead for oxygen

    A couple wait inside a rickshaw until they can enter a COVID-19 hospital for treatment in the western city of Ahmedabad. Social media and local news footage have captured desperate relatives begging for oxygen outside hospitals or weeping in the street for loved ones who have died waiting for treatment.

  • A boy in a protective suit in front of a funeral pyre

    India's second COVID wave leaves suffering in its wake

    India in mourning

    A young boy at a crematorium mourns the loss of his father, who died from COVID-19. In the last month alone, daily COVID cases in India have increased eight times over — and deaths, 10 times. Health experts have said the actual death toll is probably far higher than the official numbers.

  • A sick woman in a rickshaw

    India's second COVID wave leaves suffering in its wake

    India's younger population also hit

    This 35-year-old woman is suffering from breathing difficulties due to COVID-19. Like many others, she is waiting in front of a hospital to receive oxygen support. Scientists are concerned that a more infectious "double mutation" of the virus is spreading in India.

  • The family of someone who died from COVID-19 mourn together outside the mortuary of a hospital in New Delhi

    India's second COVID wave leaves suffering in its wake

    Second COVID wave 'supremely contagious'

    The family of a COVID victim mourn together outside a mortuary of a hospital in New Delhi. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said India's current infection wave is "particularly dangerous" and that people were falling sick more severely and for longer. "It is supremely contagious, and those who are contracting it are not able to recover as swiftly."

  • Workers building out New Delhi crematorium

    India's second COVID wave leaves suffering in its wake

    'Swallowing our city's people like a monster'

    The unfolding crisis is most noticeable in India's overwhelmed graveyards and crematoriums. Burial grounds in the capital New Delhi are running out of space. In other cities, glowing funeral pyres light up the night sky. "The virus is swallowing our city's people like a monster,'' said Mamtesh Sharma, an official at Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat crematorium in the central city of Bhopal.

  • Woman walks past sign reading vaccines out of stock

    India's second COVID wave leaves suffering in its wake

    Vaccine drive falling behind

    India's vaccination program is lagging, with only 10% of the country's population having received one dose, and 1.5% having received both doses. Indians aged 18 and older are now eligible for a vaccine. The United States has said it would send raw materials for vaccine production to help strengthen India's capacity to manufacture more AstraZeneca vaccine.

    Author: Sou-Jie Brunnersum


 

DW recommends

Coronavirus: EU secures 1.8 billion doses of BioNTech-Pfizer COVID vaccine

The contract will allow for the purchase of an initial 900 million shots and of a serum adapted to the virus' variants. Countries will also be able to resell or donate doses outside of the EU, through COVAX.  