COVID-19: Researchers find new routes for oxygen

Japanese researchers say mammals can breathe through their intestines.

The researchers put pigs and rodents in life-threatening situations by reducing oxygen flow, and then prevented respiratory failure by delivering oxygen via the animals' rectums.

Their findings, published in the journal Med, could pave the way for new therapies to balance oxygen levels in humans when their lungs fail, and mechanical ventilation is limited or unavailable — as is often the case for COVID-19 patients who need intensive care.

"Artificial respiratory support plays a vital role in the clinical management of respiratory failure due to severe illnesses, such as pneumonia or acute respiratory distress syndrome," write the researchers, including lead author Takanori Takebe of the Tokyo Medical and Dental University.

"Although the side effects and safety need to be thoroughly evaluated in humans, our approach may offer a new [way] to support critically ill patients with respiratory failure," said Takebe in a Cell Press article.

Takebe says the inspiration for the research came from some aquatic organisms, which are known to breathe from the gut.

Reseachers across the world are trying to come up with new ideas for ventilation systems, such as here in Kenya

So, the researchers wanted to see whether the same was true in mice, rats and pigs — common animal models that are used before new ideas are tried on humans.

"Also, we know that [parts] of the rectum are suitable for drug or nutrient absorption," Takebe says.

The rectum can serve as a route to administer drugs or fluids, which are absorbed by blood vessels and flow into the body's circulatory system.

Oxygenation like an enema

The researchers injected oxygen through the rectums of anesthetized mice in an oxygen-deprived environment, using an enema-like procedure.

An enema involves inserting a liquid into the rectum or colon by way of the anus. Simple enemas from a pharmacy may consist of a bottle and nozzle with a liquid solution.

In their study, the researchers say that mice died after 11 minutes of extremely low-oxygen conditions.

But they say that when they used their method of providing oxygen through the rectum, 75% of mice survived 50 minutes of deadly low-oxygen conditions.

Limited application

The procedure is "limited to 20-60 minutes and is not a permanent rescue," say the researchers.

They say they also had to scrape the intestinal lining for the method to work.

That makes it unlikely to be clinically feasible, especially in severely ill patients, they say. And other experts in the field agree.

"The intestine was scraped to thin it, so that oxygen could be absorbed by thin membranes, and that showed the improved oxygenation," said Dr Akshay Budhraja, a pulmonary consultant at the Aakash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi.

"But this idea seems impractical on humans, considering the complex human anatomy and the procedure of thinning the intestine or any other visceral layer in a sick patient," Budharaja told DW.

Budharaja was not involved in the Japanese study. But India is battling an intensive wave of COVID-19 infections and has a shortage of traditional ventilation machines as a result. So, any new research would be welcome. And not only there.

The COVID-19 pandemic has overwhelmed the need for ventilators worldwide.

Ventilators are machines that pump air into the lungs to keep sick or injured patients who cannot breathe sufficiently themselves alive.

Previous trials in Spain

The idea of "anal oxygenation" has been tested before. Researchers tried it on human COVID-19 patients in a small study in Spain in 2020.

Their study, published in the journal SN Comprehensive Clinical Medicine,

evaluated the effectiveness of introducing ozone through the rectum in four COVID-19 patients with severe pneumonia.

They found that rectal ozone improved levels of oxygen in the blood and decreased inflammation in patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia. Ozone is a gas made up of three oxygen atoms.

The authors concluded that rectal ozone was an effective, safe, cheap, and simple alternative for the management of severe pneumonia in COVID-19 patients.

Other health benefits

The Japanese study, meanwhile, found that administering liquid oxygen through the intestines also provided therapeutic benefits to rodents and pigs exposed to non-lethal, low-oxygen conditions.

Mice receiving the therapy could walk farther in an oxygen-deprived chamber. More oxygen reached the heart, compared to those that did not receive oxygen through the rectum.

The researchers found similar results in pigs, which share more physiology with humans than mice.

Promise in humans

The Japanese scientists say that if the new method of injecting oxygen through the anus is scaled for human application, it could be used to treat patients with severe respiratory failure as seen in COVID-19 patients.

However, Budhraja says there is still a long way to go for the method to be effectively used in humans.

Budhraja points out that intestines have a limited capability to exchange gas, which means they may not be able to maintain an optimum oxygen level in life-threatening situations and prevent damage to vital organs.

Takebe says more work needs to be done to "cautiously evaluate" the safety of the process in humans. The team plans to expand its pre-clinical studies and apply for permission to carry out the clinical trials within the next two years.