COVID-19 recovery package: EU leaders extend talks after failing to reach agreement

The EU summit remained deadlocked on Saturday over a shared economic stimulus package to recoup the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

European Council spokesperson Barend Leyts wrote on Twitter that the meeting will now reconvene at 12 pm (1000 GMT) Sunday.

The summit was supposed to end on Saturday but the bloc's 27 leaders failed to reach an agreement on how to spend an unprecedented €1.85 trillion ($2.1 trillion) stimulus package and what strings should be attached to it.

"Things are moving in the right direction," said Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. "It it is of course, as you would expect, a tough struggle, a tough negotiation, but we're moving in the right direction, and that is the most important thing.''

An EU official, who wished to remain anonymous because the talks were ongoing, said that summit host Charles Michel's was "tying up some ends now" before breaking for the night and reconvening with a new proposal early Sunday.

"We are pushing through. Michel is working carefully and doesn't want to let it slip away now," the official said.

The 27-nation bloc's economy is estimated to contract 8.3% this year, according to the latest predictions. Around 135,000 of EU citizens have died of the novel coronavirus.

Stumbling blocks

A lot is at stake during day 2 of the leaders' first face-to-face summit since the coronavirus hit. The bloc faces its worst-ever recession and countries need cash fast to shore up their economies from pandemic-induced crises.

The 27 leaders were due to be presented with "new proposals," EU diplomats and officials said Saturday, to break the deadlock over a €1.074 trillion EU budget, that has been proposed to span over seven years, and a €750 billion coronavirus recovery fund.

The size of the recovery package is the biggest bone of contention as the Netherlands, along with Austria, Denmark, Sweden — the so-called "Frugal Four" — as well as Finland are putting their weight behind a smaller fund and smaller portion of grants.

They have demanded that any loans or grants should be accompanied by strict conditions to ensure the countries that are under heavy debt carry out labor market reform.

Demanding a veto over how the distribution of the proposed recovery fund will take place, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Friday emphasized that grants distributed as part of a planned Recovery and Resilience Facility should mandate a unanimous assent from all EU governments.

The revised plan, by European Council President Charles Michel, would see a reduction in share of the free grants issued to EU states, and an "emergency brake" on the disbursement of funds.

The proposal would also increase rebates on the core EU budget for Austria, Denmark and Sweden.

Cautious approach

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron have been pushing for an ambitious package of loans and subsidies to member states, and have repeatedly appealed for a compromise.

Merkel on Friday had her doubts about reaching a breakthrough.

"I have to say that the differences still are very very great. And therefore I cannot say whether we will come to a result this time," she told the media. "You have to face up to reality."

Macron said he was "confident but cautious," adding that it's a "moment of truth and ambition for Europe."

Friday's marathon talks saw Michel working individually with Rutte and Hungary's Viktor Orban, to bridge differences.

