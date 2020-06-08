 COVID-19 pandemic to transform China-Africa relations | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 08.06.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Business

COVID-19 pandemic to transform China-Africa relations

The coronavirus outbreak has revealed cracks in the China-Africa dynamic. Gone are the days of Chinese big loans and major borrowing. Beijing's relationship with its African partners is changing, experts say.

Chinese medical supplies shipped to Africa

It has been a very bumpy year for China-Africa relations so far. While the Chinese have been quick to provide aid and support African nations during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the outbreak has also highlighted aspects of Beijing's partnerships with African countries that aren't working. 

China's massive lending to countries in Africa may no longer be tenable. Its economy is faltering as unemployment rises and the risk of bankruptcy for businesses increases. Experts expect the Chinese economy to continue struggling. So African leaders may not have Beijing's deep pockets to turn to amid the ongoing crisis.  

Meanwhile, the coronavirus outbreak has also revealed the lack of understanding between ordinary Chinese people and Africans. In April, Beijing came under widespread criticism for an inadequate response to the incidents of racism and discrimination of Africans in Guangzhou. Several African ambassadors condemned the incidents and put pressure on the Chinese government to respond. 

In May, three Chinese citizens were murdered in the Zambian capital, Lusaka. One of the victims was the wife of the owner of a factory in which their bodies were dragged before it was torched. The murders came after Lusaka's mayor posted a video on Facebook in which he confronts a factory owner about keeping his workers in a plant and not allowing them to go home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

'China in unique position'

But despite many negative headlines, China looks like it could still benefit from the ongoing pandemic in Africa. Beijing was the first of the continent's partners to get the coronavirus outbreak under control, and that's not its only advantage. 

"China is in a unique position, compared to say, Europeans or Americans because they have a large migrant population, an established business community," says Eric Olander, managing editor of The China-Africa Project website and podcast. 

An estimated $280 million (€248 million) of coronavirus crisis-related aid and support has come from China. A big part of it is from private individuals and the businesses community. 

"There is a diaspora that's there. They are stepping up," Olander notes. 

Main sources of Chinese COVID-19 aid

Around 1 million Chinese people live in Africa, probably making it the continent's largest non-African migrant population. Despite revealing cracks in the China-Africa relation, the ongoing pandemic is also showing the positive in Beijing's engagement on the continent. The level of private engagement linked to COVID-19 relief in recent months shows that something may be shifting. 

Private investment to increase 

It is hardly a surprise that official Chinese aid has been outstripped by private donations in the COVID-19 response. Beijing has already pumped significant amounts of cash in Africa. It is now the continent's largest bilateral creditor, accounting for around 20% of external debt on the continent, according to several estimates. So while the Chinese economy falters, private involvement in the Chinese response may be a sign of what's to come

Hannah Ryder of Beijing-based Development Reimagined believes that Chinese appetite to invest in Africa may actually increase post-COVID. 

"My feeling is that there'll actually be a bigger drive, and in particular not to loans, but to investment," she says. 

That's mainly because "growth within China will be constrained for a very long time," she explains. 

With Chinese investors are increasingly facing more restrictions in the US and Europe, their appetite to invest elsewhere may also increase. That was the case in 2018 for instance when more firms from China invested in African tech startups — their interest in the continent rose following more scrutiny in the US market. 

Different strategies needed to attract Chinese investment

Still, the relationship between Beijing and its African partners is largely unequal. The trade deficit is staggering, and the incidents in Guangzhou were also a sign of the dynamic. African traders do not have the same economic power and access to the market that Chinese migrants have on the continent. 

"What we need to see is a shift from both the Chinese and African sides, in not just having a political relationship, but also an economic relationship, which is mutually beneficial," says Hannah Ryder of Development Reimagined.  

And therein lies a problem. Most African countries haven't developed strategies to attract Chinese investment, experts like Ryder note. A good example would be the tourism campaigns African countries have in China — they are no different from the ones in Europe. And the same applies to African exports. So that needs to change. 

"We need to actually have a real strategy for engaging with China," says Ryder. "We have to prioritize what we want to get out of that relationship."

Watch video 02:46

Chinese invest in Zambia chicken farms

DW recommends

Sieren's China: Scapegoating African residents over COVID-19 fears

As Chinese citizens fear a second wave of coronavirus cases, African nationals in China face even more discrimination than usual. DW's Frank Sieren says the state should confront its racism problem. (17.04.2020)  

Related content

Coronavirus - Corona-Tests

Coronavirus latest: Global infections top 7 million 08.06.2020

The United Kingdom has started quarantine measures for new arrivals, and several Indian cities will lift restrictions despite the country reporting a daily record of new COVID-19 cases. Follow DW for the latest.

Brasilien Inhauma Friedhof in Rio de Janeiro

Coronavirus latest: Global deaths surpass 400,000 07.06.2020

The confirmed death toll from COVID-19 has reached a bleak new milestone and the United States leads the world with nearly 110,000 fatalities. India has seen a new record daily spike in cases. Follow DW for the latest.

Indien I Coronavirus

Coronavirus latest: South Asia set to become new COVID-19 hotspot 06.06.2020

India has reported nearly 10,000 new coronavirus patients, surpassing Spain by the number of confirmed cases. The record spike comes just days before restaurants and temples are set to open. Follow DW for the latest.

Advertisement
German chemicals giant Bayer factory is seen over Rhine River on site of its corporate headquarters (Getty Images/AFP/M. Hitji)

German industrial output plunges in record slump

Germany's industrial production in April — compared to the same month last year — dived a massive 25% in April.  

Germany and hydrogen — €7 billion to spend but no strategy yet  