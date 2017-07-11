COVID-19: More countries detect mutated UK coronavirus strain

A new strain of COVID-19 is sweeping across southern England and has caused alarm in continental Europe, leading to a flurry EU countries to issue travel bans on the UK in an effort to stop the mutation from spreading locally.

Over the weekend, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that the fast-moving new variant of the virus was 70% more transmissible than existing strains and said it likely was the driving force behind a rapid spike in new infections in London and southern England.

The UK stressed, however, that public health authorities found no evidence that the mutation is more lethal or causes more severe illness — or that vaccines would be less effective against it.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said on Monday that ''timely efforts'' to prevent and control the spread of the new COVID-19 strain were necessary

But it also noted that infections with the mutations have already been reported in several European countries.

European countries confirm cases

The ECDC said a few cases with the new variant have been detected in Iceland, Denmark and the Netherlands. The agency also cited media reports confirming cases in Belgium and Italy.

Dr. John Campbell, an independent health analyst based in the UK, told DW that although news about the strain only erupted over the weekend, it was first identified in "late September" in the county of Kent in England.

"Because it's been around since September, there's also potential, that it already is in European countries," Campbell said. "It does appear to be more infectious in terms of correlation, because the areas where the infection has been increasing most dramatically is also the areas where the highest incidence of this mutation has been picked up."

Australia detects strain

But it has also been confirmed as far as Australia, which said on Monday it had detected cases of the new fast-spreading UK strain.

Two travelers from the UK to Australia's New South Wales state are said to have been found carrying the mutated variant. Both individuals have been placed in hotel quarantine.

Australia has seen cases in Sydney rise in recent days, but authorities don’t believe the rise in infections comes from the newly detected mutation.

Dozens of domestic flights have been cancelled, as the country is under renewed alarm.

South African mutation is different

Over the weekend, travel bans were also imposed on South Africa, as it was believed that the UK strain was also found there.

But South African health officials and scientists leading the country's virus strategy, the new variant, known as 501.V2, was different from the one in the UK.

Nonetheless, like in Britain, officials have said that the mutation was driving the country's resurgence of the disease, with higher numbers of confirmed cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

South African scientists on the ground said they are currently studying if the vaccines against COVID-19 will also offer protection against the country's new strain.

