 COVID-19 in India: Patients hit by rare ′black fungus′ | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 12.05.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Science

COVID-19 in India: Patients hit by rare 'black fungus'

In India, COVID-19 patients are developing a rare but fatal fungal infection, dubbed "black fungus." Starting in the airways, it spreads through the body.

A patient collapses as they are rushed on a cycle rickshaw to a temple, which provides free oxygen to patients

The COVID-19 situation in India is severe

The images of patients with "black fungus" are truly shocking. An infection will often start in the sinuses or lungs and spread to bones and other tissue in the body. In the worst cases, a black fungus infection can attack the eyes and brain. It can be fatal. 

After an operation to stop an infection, patients' faces often appear as if mutilated or totally disfigured. DW has decided not to publish such images as they can be distressing.

But the fact is that doctors in India are diagnosing the black fungus — known medically as mucormycosis — more and more in COVID-19 patients.

Patients with a weakened immune system are at higher risk of contracting mucormycosis. That includes patients who have just recovered from a COVID-19 infection.

Mucormycosis is a rare infection. People contract it when they come into contact with mucormycetes, a type of mold.

Right now, in India, with the country fighting an intense wave of SARS-CoV-2 , patients are having to suffer this as well.

Watch video 01:40

COVID-19 rages through Nepal

The situation is very serious, says Oliver Cornely, a professor for translational research at the European Excellence Center for Invasive Fungal Infections in Cologne, Germany.

"Doctors in India are reporting that the number of cases of mucormycosis has risen sharply and that the larger hospitals are diagnosing it in patients every second day," says Cornely.

It's especially those patients who have had a COVID-19 infection, even those who have recovered, who are contracting the fungus. The exact number of cases is, however, currently unclear.

Like a horror movie

The mold mostly infects surface areas of the body, such as the skin. But it also infects inner parts of the body that come into contact with air. When people inhale the fungal spores, the spores enter the sinuses and spread to airways deeper in the body.

Image of a fungal infection

Worldwide, about 1.5 million people die from fungal infections every year

"The fungus starts in the sinuses and spreads through mucous membrane into the bones," explains Cornely. "It can also proceed through the bones to the eyes, eye socket, muscles and nerves."   

When that happens, surgeons often have to remove an entire eye to save a patient's life. It's a radical operation, but seen as the only way for doctors to remove infected tissue.

"The fungus can also infect the brain," says Cornely.

When that happens, it's almost always fatal. It depends on how fast and how well the patient receives treatment. The death rate lies between 50-90%.

Almost unstoppable

Initial symptoms are often quite common-looking: Red eyes or a reddened nose.

Later, patients may have bloody or black nasal discharge, perhaps also a fever and may experience difficulty breathing.

It's important to treat a mucormycosis as early as possible. But doctors are often slow to recognize the symptoms and infection, and take appropriate measures.

"There's no doubt that the doctors in India are experienced enough to spot a mucormycosis, but even they wouldn't normally see such infections that frequently, like every day or every other day," says Cornely. But that is precisely the situation they face now, he adds.  

Mucormycosis under a microscope

Doctors in India are diagnosing more and more cases of mucormycosis

In most cases, the only way to stop an infection is through a surgical procedure. Some patients come out the other side looking disfigured.

"If the infection has spread from the sinuses into the eyes, surgeons may have to remove parts of the face," says Cornely. "The mucor destroys all the tissue that it finds in its way. That includes blood vessels, and that means that any medication will not be transported to where it's needed in the body."

So, an operation is usually the only way to go.

High-risk group: People with diabetes

Diabetes patients are a risk group, and in India the number of people with diabetes is high. Diabetes is sometimes described as its own epidemic there, says Cornely.

"Particularly at risk are those people who have diabetes, but who have never been treated for it," he says.

Watch video 12:05

COVID-19 Special: The virus and weakened immune systems

Their immune system is weakened. And among those diabetics, whose condition has never been treated, the mucous membrane can produce a molecule that even acts as a receptor for the fungal spores.

"That's how the spores attach themselves to the body, and as soon as they have done that, they start to grow and build a threadlike fungus," continues Cornely.

First corona, then a fungal infection

COVID-19 patients are at risk because their immune system is already weakened.

That may be contributing to the rise in cases of mucormycosis in India.

But at the same time, there is the effect of cortisone. Cortisone inhibits infections but it also restricts the immune system, making things easier again for mucor spores.

Once they are in the body and the fungus has started to spread, the prognosis for patients is bad. So, what's good for the one infection, opens a door for the other.

Woman suffering from COVID-19 sits on a bed inside the emergency room of Holy Family Hospital in New Delhi

The fungus spreads quickly in people whose immune system is weakened

"A patient's airways will often become sore through a corona infection," says Cornely. "The epithelial tissues, which would normally form a defense, are destroyed."

That's an ideal situation for the black fungus. 

"These fungi don't really belong in people. Their ecological duty, as it were, is to degrade wood, plants and other dead bodies," says Cornely.

It usually lives in soil but can also be found in rotting food, such as fruit.

Watch video 01:45

Am I immune to COVID-19?

But why so many cases in India

"It's possible," speculates Cornely, "that it has something to do with the different climate in South Asia, that it's different from Germany, where the fungus usually only affects one or two people in a million per year."

He says it's also possible that people in India are subject to a higher level of the pathogen. Hygiene standards may be lower, he says, poverty and cramped living conditions may also play a role.

All such aspects can make it easier for disease to spread.

"It's through COVID-19," says Cornely, "that illnesses that are otherwise rare are coming more to the fore now, and mucormycosis is just one of them."

  • Clathrus archeri

    Pretty creepy mushrooms

    A foul smell

    Allow us to introduce the octopus stinkhorn, or devil's fingers (Clathrus archeri). As with all mushrooms, it's neither animal nor plant. Fungi are an independent group of organisms. This specimen's superpower: It smells like carrion, or decaying flesh. Its color is reminiscent of rotting meat. That attracts flies and dung beetles, which spread the fungal spores. Very clever!

  • Clathrus archeri

    Pretty creepy mushrooms

    Not deadly, but not very tasty, either

    The octopus stinkhorn is native to Australia, New Zealand and the Malay Archipelago, but it's not really that fussy about location: The mushroom is now much more widespread. In Germany, it was first discovered in 1934. It's not poisonous. After its spore container and a gelatinous layer are removed, it can be eaten — but don't expect a culinary delight.

  • Xylaria polymorpha

    Pretty creepy mushrooms

    Horrid little hand

    Xylaria polymorpha is also known as "dead man's fingers." It prefers to grow on dead or dying deciduous trees. The club-shaped body, or stroma, ranges from dark-brown to blackish-brown on the outside, and it's white and fibrous on the inside. Dead man's fingers are inedible. In any case, you wouldn't want to be a cannibal, would you?! :-)

  • Hydnellum peckii

    Pretty creepy mushrooms

    Young and gory

    Hydnellum peckii excretes a watery red liquid like blood when it is young. That's why it is also known as "bleeding tooth fungus," the "red-juice tooth" or the "devil's tooth." Spikes or thorns run down the underside of its hat and stem. These are deterrents and a good thing: We're dealing with a highly inedible mushroom here.

  • Hydnellum peckii

    Pretty creepy mushrooms

    Threatening and threatened

    Devil's tooth mushrooms are common in Central Europe. There are about 15 species. They are a rarity among mushroom flora that deserves protection. However, Hydnellum peckii likes company. It is not uncommon to find it along with other endangered species, such as the "pig's ear" mushroom.

  • Gomphus clavatus

    Pretty creepy mushrooms

    Yummy pig's ear!

    And this is that very mushroom — the pig's ear (Gomphus clavatus) was the German mushroom of the year in 1998 and often looks like — you guessed it — a pig's ear. The good news is, even for vegetarians, is that this mushroom is delicious — and can be eaten with a clear conscience to boot! Its flesh is white and tender, and has a mild flavor.

  • Cyathus striatus

    Pretty creepy mushrooms

    Forgotten bird's nest

    Cyathus striatus is commonly known as the fluted bird's nest fungus. The species occurs almost worldwide, but it is only beautiful to look at and not at all good to eat.

  • Phallus impudicus

    Pretty creepy mushrooms

    Excuse me?!

    This one's a little embarrassing: The common stinkhorn. The Latin name "phallus impudicus" means "shameless penis," which did not come about by chance, as you can see. Its tip is covered with a stinking, sticky substance. There's a good reason for this: That attracts flies, which then transport the spores of the obscene fungus.

  • Phallus indusiatus

    Pretty creepy mushrooms

    The veiled lady

    This one also hails from the family of Phallaceae, or stinkhorns. But it is somewhat less offensive: At least the crinoline stinkhorn or veiled lady (Phallus indusiatus) wears a veil. Although the mushroom is also smelly, it is often used in sophisticated Chinese cuisine. It is rich in proteins, carbohydrates and fiber. Well then, enjoy!

  • Ascocoryne sarcoides

    Pretty creepy mushrooms

    From brain to intestine

    Ascocoryne sarcoides is colloquially known as jelly drops or the purple jellydisc. It loves company. The mushroom is particularly common on dead birch, willow or beech wood. It looks a bit like innards. But it comes in a variety of forms, such as a spinning top, a cushion or a mug, and as a gelatinous mass, flesh-colored, purply-pink or wine-red. It is technically edible, however...

  • Ascocoryne cylichnium

    Pretty creepy mushrooms

    Bad twin

    Ascocoryne sarcoides has a doppelgänger of sorts — Ascocoryne cylichnium. And this one is definitely inedible. To the naked eye it can be virtually indistinguishable from one of the life-cycle stages of Ascocoryne sarcoides. But hands off!

  • Cookeina tricholom

    Pretty creepy mushrooms

    A carnivorous plant?

    Wrong, all wrong! This specimen is neither carnivore nor plant. Cookeina tricholoma belongs to the cup fungi family and is a rather harmless individual. However, it is striking for its shape and splendid hairdo. In parts of Mexico, Cookeina tricholoma is used in cooking. In Cameroon, it is used in medicine to relieve earaches.

  • Hericium erinaceus

    Pretty creepy mushrooms

    What a lion's mane!

    Hericium erinaceus is another hairy eye-catcher. It's called lion's mane or monkey head mushroom. It is edible, unlike most other mushrooms of the tooth fungus group. In Asia, monkey head mushroom is considered a delicacy. It is also popular in traditional Chinese medicine. But it's on a Red List of endangered fungi and is rarely found in nature. So, if you spot it, look but do not touch!

    Author: Hannah Fuchs


DW recommends

COVID: Are India's rapid antigen tests reliable?

As India reels under a calamitous second wave of coronavirus infections, authorities are insisting on rapid antigen testing, instead of adopting new technologies.  