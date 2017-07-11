COVID-19: German states demand April lockdown extension

Several German states are seeking to extend COVID-19 restrictions into April as the country battles a third wave of the coronavirus, according to a draft plan obtained by news agencies on Sunday.

The proposal comes as the country's coronavirus incidence rate crossed the critical 100 in 100,000 mark. The government had previously said this would be enough to trigger new curbs.

The draft document, seen by DPA and AFP news agencies, cited the high infection rate which it said was being "accelerated by COVID-19 variants."

One step forward, two steps back?

Europe's biggest economy had begun easing restrictions before the latest infection wave. The authorities reopened schools in late February and some shops were allowed to resume business earlier this month.

The remaining curbs are set to last until the end of March. On Monday, Chancellor Angela Merkel is due to meet with state leaders to decide how to proceed.

But with cases rising — 13,733 new infections recorded on Sunday — worst-hit areas may soon have to reimpose restrictions and order shops to close again.

Merkel's aide distances chancellor from lockdown plan

Head of the Chancellery Helge Braun appeared to downplay concerns of a further extension.

He wrote on Twitter later Sunday that the draft document had not come from the chancellor's office.

However, Merkel told a news conference on Friday that Germany should not hesitate to go into lockdown again if necessary.

"I had hoped that we would manage without using this emergency brake, but that won't be possible, if I look at the development of the past days," she said.

DPA said the lockdown extension plan was drafted by states led by the center-left SDP, a junior partner in Merkel's ruling coalition.

Party co-leader Saskia Esken threw her support behind the extended curbs on Twitter.

"As long as testing and vaccinations aren't in full swing, we have to postpone planned openings and take another step back into the lockdown," she wrote.

Frustration grows in Germany

With the arrival of spring and the Easter holidays, the lockdown extension is unlikely to go down well with many Germans — growing weary from stay-at-home orders that have been in place since mid-November.

Watch video 02:28 Germany honors vaccine breakthrough scientists

The draft paper does, however, offer some comfort as it moots the idea of allowing the public to take "low-contact vacations." People may be able to travel to apartments and vacation rentals or use caravans and mobile homes where social distancing rules can be maintained.

However, this would depend on negative COVID tests and observing strict hygiene measures.

Some cities tighten curbs

Some parts of Germany have already reversed their decision to ease lockdowns after local incidence rates exceeded the 100 figure for several days.

Germany's second-largest city Hamburg returned to a full lockdown on Friday after recording levels that peaked above 100 for four consecutive days.

The city of Cologne, in Germany's most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia, imposed limited restrictions after its rates began to hover just above the 100 mark.

