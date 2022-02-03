 COVID-19: Challenging times for Chinese businesses | Business | Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 04.02.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Business

COVID-19: Challenging times for Chinese businesses

The COVID-19 resurgence in China has come at a bad time for businesses hoping to cash in on the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Watch video 02:44

More in the Media Center

That's not the only sore spot for Beijing. China's human rights abuses are also in focus.

Beijing Olympics to open amid pandemic, criticism 03.02.2022

28.01.2022 BEIJING, CHINA - JANUARY 28, 2022: An employee is seen while people undergo PCR tests for COVID-19 upon their arrival at Beijing Capital International Airport ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics. The 24th Winter Olympic Games, Olympische Spiele, Olympia, OS are scheduled to take place in Beijing on February 4-20, 2022. Valery Sharifulin/TASS PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxONLY 0149073043st

Beijing Olympics clouded by COVID, human rights concerns 03.02.2022

10.02.2021 Travellers wait to board their train at Beijing South Railway station ahead of Lunar New Year celebrations following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beijing, China, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

China: COVID-19 shadow over Lunar New Year 27.01.2022

Uighur restaurant in LA weitere Infos wurden auf Nachfrage leider nicht geliefert.

LA restaurant owner on a mission for China's Uyghurs 01.02.2022

More from Business - special report

24.07.2018, China, Dalian: Stahlarbeiter in Schutzkleidung arbeiten vor einem angestochenen Hochofen in dem staatlichen Unternehmen «Dongbei Special Steel». Im globalen Stahlstreit hat China eine Anti-Dumping-Untersuchung gegen Einfuhren aus EU-Ländern und anderer Staaten eingeleitet. Foto: Liu Debin/SIPA Asia via ZUMA Wire/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany cuts steel industry emissions 02.02.2022

A Plane Belonging to the Hong Kong based airline Cathay Pacific landing in Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong on August 13, 2019. (Photo by Vernon Yuen/NurPhoto)

Airlines wary of Cathay Pacific's Hong Kong COVID woes 26.01.2022

This picture taken on August 16, 2019 shows the EPR of Flamanville (Evolutionary Power Reactor of Flamanville). - The Rainbow Warrior III of environmentalist organization Greenpeace arrived near the site of the future Flamanville nuclear power plant, where the NGO denounced the nuclear waste pollution and the fiasco of the EPR project on August 16. (Photo by Lou BENOIST / AFP)

France: Is nuclear energy green? 21.01.2022

Visitors look at the e-CNY, a digital version of the Chinese Yuan, displayed during a trade fair in Beijing, China, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. China's central bank on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 declared all transactions involving Bitcoin and other virtual currencies illegal, stepping up a campaign to block use of unofficial digital money. It is developing an electronic version of the country's yuan for cashless transactions that can be tracked and controlled by Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

China rolls out its new e-currency 17.01.2022

More from Business

(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 28, 2021 this illustration photo taken in Los Angeles shows a person using Facebook on a smartphone in front of a computer screen showing the META logo. - Shares of Facebook parent Meta plunged 24 percent in opening trading February 3, 2022, weighing on the Nasdaq and threatening the stock market's four-day winning streak. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP)

Meta in trouble — but why? 04.02.2022

DW Business – Asia

DW Business – Asia 04.02.2022

$200bn knocked off Meta's market value – India announces major investment boost

DW Business – Asia 03.02.2022

The view of the natural gas pipeline in Minsk suburbs, Belarus 22 June 2010. Gazprom has increased bits reduction of gas supply to Belarus to 30% of its daily supplies as of 10.00 Moscow time on Tuesday. Gazprom head Alexey Miller said Minsk had not made any steps to settle its estimated 200 million US Dollar debt for gas. EPA/MAKSIM MALINOSKI ++

Gazprom critics suffer blow in EU court decision 03.02.2022

Read also

Blick auf den Olympiaturm und eine Fahne mit dem Logo der olympischen Spiele 2022. Die Olympischen Winterspiele in Peking finden vom 04.-20.02.2022 unter strengen Corona-Auflagen statt.

Five questions and answers on the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics 04.02.2022

Beijing 2022 will look different to previous Games. How tight are the restrictions? How many athletes will be there? And how much freedom of movement will they enjoy? DW answers five key questions.

Winter Olympics: Germany's secret bobsled weapon

Winter Olympics: Germany's secret bobsled weapon 02.02.2022

The pandemic has meant that bobsled athletes heading to Beijing haven't had as much chance to practice on the track as usual. But Germany has come up with a secret weapon that the team keeps in a Munich office building.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin pose for a photo prior to their talks in Beijing, China, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Putin on Friday arrived in Beijing for the opening of the Winter Olympic Games and talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, as the two leaders look to project themselves as a counterweight to the U.S. and its allies. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Russia and China criticize NATO after Putin and Xi's talks 04.02.2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin is among the world leaders who did elect to visit the Winter Olympics in Beijing. He met his counterpart Xi Jinping just hours ahead of the Opening Ceremony.

Police officers walk along a shopping street after the Austrian government placed roughly two million people who are not fully vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on lockdown, in Vienna, Austria, November 15, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

COVID digest: Austria lifts lockdown for the unvaccinated 26.01.2022

Although infections are soaring, Austria says it will end a lockdown specifically for the unvaccinated. Meanwhile, more cases have been announced in Beijing ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics. Follow DW for more.