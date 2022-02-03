COVID-19: Challenging times for Chinese businesses

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The COVID-19 resurgence in China has come at a bad time for businesses hoping to cash in on the Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Beijing 2022 will look different to previous Games. How tight are the restrictions? How many athletes will be there? And how much freedom of movement will they enjoy? DW answers five key questions.
The pandemic has meant that bobsled athletes heading to Beijing haven't had as much chance to practice on the track as usual. But Germany has come up with a secret weapon that the team keeps in a Munich office building.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is among the world leaders who did elect to visit the Winter Olympics in Beijing. He met his counterpart Xi Jinping just hours ahead of the Opening Ceremony.
Although infections are soaring, Austria says it will end a lockdown specifically for the unvaccinated. Meanwhile, more cases have been announced in Beijing ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics. Follow DW for more.
