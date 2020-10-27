COVID-19 antibody response drops in UK study

In tests carried out on 365,104 people in England from June to September, the number of people testing positive for coronavirus antibodies dropped by 26.5%.
The study, known as REACT, was led by Imperial College London. It used a finger-prick test to check for antibodies in the blood. Antibodies show that a person has been previously infected with a virus, and in this case, the virus that causes COVID-19.
Results from the group of randomly selected volunteers showed a "downward trend in all areas of the country and age groups."
In a pre-print paper, the scientists say the "data suggest the possibility of decreasing population immunity and increasing risk of reinfection as detectable antibodies decline in the population."
The study has yet to be peer-reviewed or verified by other scientists and COVID-19 experts.
The UK has seen a sharp rise in new coronavirus infections, with many areas going into renewed lockdown
And Professor Paul Elliott, a co-author of the paper, says the connection between coronavirus antibodies and immunity against reinfection "remains unclear."
The test and its results
Three rounds of tests were carried out at 12, 18 and 24 weeks after the first peak of SARS-CoV-2 infections in England.
Once registered for the study, participants were sent a Lateral Flow Test kit, which they self-administered to provide a blood sample from a finger-prick.
They then answered a questionnaire. The scientists say the participants were not "blind" to their results and, as a result, may have added bias to their answers. But the study authors also say that "should not have affected our observation of declining prevalence [of coronavirus antibodies] over time."
The results showed a decline between rounds 1 and 3 in all age groups. The highest prevalence of a positive result and smallest overall decline in positivity were in the youngest age group of 18-24 years.
The lowest prevalence and largest decline in antibodies were in the oldest group of 75 years and above.
There was no change in antibody positivity between rounds 1 and 3 in health care workers.
"During any antibody response to an acute pathogen, some level of antibody waning in the months following infection is expected as short-lived plasma cells die," write the study authors. "Low levels of affinity-matured antibody usually continues to be produced by long-lived plasma cells and may be sufficient to maintain levels of antibody that confer immunity."
A series of studies
REACT, or Real-time Assessment of Community Transmission, is a series of studies.
The first, REACT1, involves antigen (swab) tests, with the aim of examining how widely the virus has spread and how many people are currently infected with it.
REACT2 is assessing different antibody tests to see how accurate they are and how easily people can use them at home.
Antigens are viruses or bacteria that can cause an immune response in the body. Antibodies are then produced by the body as a response to an infection.
-
Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive
Andrzej Duda
Polish President Andrzej Duda tested positive for coronavirus, as the country faces a surge in new infections in October. Duda, an ally of the ruling nationalist Law and Justice Party, was "feeling fine" at the time of the diagnosis. The day before officials announced his infection, the number of new cases in the country of 38 million hit a daily record of more than 13,600.
-
Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive
Donald Trump
Donald Trump, who once said COVID-19 tests were "beautiful," tested positive for the coronavirus, along with his wife Melania, soon after senior aide Hope Hicks also contracted the virus. Trump previously claimed experts should consider using powerful light and injecting disinfectants to treat the novel virus. It is not known whether he will be using this form of treatment for his own infection.
-
Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive
Silvio Berlusconi
The 83-year-old former Italian premier tested positive for the virus and is believed to be asymptomatic, his party announced September 2. Two of Berlusconi's children as well as his 30-year-old girlfriend are also COVID-19 positive. The ex-premier tested positive after vacationing along Sardinia's coastline, where Italy's rich and famous have been known to flaunt mask policies.
-
Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive
Jair Bolsonaro
Brazil's president, who has repeatedly downplayed the severity of the pandemic, contracted the virus in July. He was criticized for ignoring the safety measures recommended by health experts both before and after his diagnosis, including shaking hands and hugging supporters in crowds. His wife and sons have also tested positive.
-
Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, tested positive for coronavirus after returning from the United Kingdom in mid-March. Her husband later announced that he had gone into self-isolation.
-
Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive
Boris Johnson
In late March, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson came down with a coronavirus infection that landed him in the hospital for several days. Johnson spent a week at a hospital in London and three nights in intensive care where he was given oxygen and observed around the clock. He was released in mid-April and credited hospital staff with saving his life.
-
Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive
Michel Barnier
Michel Barnier, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, tested positive for the virus in March. The top Brussels official sent out a tweet in English as well as French saying he was doing well and "in good spirits." He added: "I am following all the necessary instructions, as is my team."
-
Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive
Alexander Lukashenko
Belarus's embattled President Lukashenko told military officials on July 28 that he had survived an "asymptomatic" COVID-19 infection "on his feet," days before his contentious re-election. The claim met skepticism given its timing. He initially dismissed fears about the pandemic as a "psychosis" and went as far as suggesting cures such as drinking vodka, taking saunas and playing ice hockey.
-
Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive
Jeanine Anez
Bolivia's interim president Jeanine Anez announced on July 10 that she had the virus. "I feel well, I feel strong, I am going to keep working remotely from my isolation, and I want to thank all the Bolivians who are working to help us in this health crisis," the leader tweeted at the time.
-
Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive
Juan Orlando Hernandez
The president of Honduras spent time being treated at a military hospital after falling ill with coronavirus in June. He received specialized care including receiving medicines via an intravenous drip. His wife and two presidential aids also tested positive. Hernandez left hospital in early July after his symptoms improved.
-
Coronavirus: Politicians who've tested positive
Alejandro Giammattei
The Guatemalan president told local radio on September 18 that he had tested positive for the virus. The 64-year-old, who has multiple sclerosis and uses canes to walk, said his symptoms were mild. The government said Giammattei plans on monitoring his health and continuing official duties from isolation.
Author: Rebecca Staudenmaier