COVID 1 year on: What we reported then, what happened next

'Chinese health authorities are investigating 27 cases of viral pneumonia in central Hubei province.' That was the opening line in DW's first report on what would become the global coronavirus pandemic.

Following that initial news on December 31, 2019, we published four more articles before the word "coronavirus" was used for the first time on January 9.

Between then and the first reported case in Germany on January 28, the information available was often uncertain and unclear. We've come a long way since then.

What we reported: No evidence of human-to-human spread

Experts in the central Chinese city of Wuhan were investigating after 27 people were struck down by viral pneumonia. However, The Wuhan Health Commission found no human-to-human transmission. It attributed the disease to visits to the fish market, which also sold live animals other than fish.

What happened next

The World Health Organization (WHO) officially announced a "new pneumonia of unknown cause" on January 5. It cited preliminary information from the Chinese investigation team that no evidence of significant human-to-human transmission and no health care worker infections had been reported.

But on January 9, the WHO made a further announcement saying the disease could be a new coronavirus — a large family of viruses that can cause person-to-person transmission, but not necessarily. It cited Chinese authorities as saying that, while the virus could cause severe illness in some patients, it did not transmit readily between people

However, cases were spiraling, with the number of cases doubling about every seven and a half days at the beginning of the outbreak.

By January 20, China's National Health Commission confirmed that the virus was being spread by human-to-human contact after a report that two people in the southern Guangdong province caught the virus from family members.

A report in British medical journal The Lancet on January 24 said testing for the virus was essential due to its "pandemic potential."

What we reported: Not the same as SARS

On January 5, Chinese authorities said the new disease was not caused by the same virus as the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) that killed hundreds of people in 2003. The denial came after one test for the virus at the end of December was said to have given a false-positive result.

What happened next

While the virus didn't turn out to be the same one that caused SARS in the early 2000s, it appeared to be similar.

A novel coronavirus, at the time termed 2019-nCoV, was officially announced as the causative agent by Chinese authorities on January 7.

Soon after, a consortium of Chinese researchers published a draft genome of the suspected agent. The genome sequences suggested the virus was closely related to the coronavirus that caused the 2002/03 outbreak of SARS.

Evolutionary biologist Andrew Rambaut, of the University of Edinburgh, calculated at that time that the virus had an 89% similarity to a severe acute respiratory syndrome.

By February 11, the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses adopted the official name "severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2" (SARS-CoV-2). To avoid confusion with SARS, which is more severe but less easily spread, the WHO sometimes refers to SARS-CoV-2 as simply "the COVID-19 virus."

What we reported: Hardline Wuhan lockdown raises eyebrows

On January 22, the city of Wuhan — home to some 11 million people — was effectively locked down. Public transport was suspended and private vehicles were banned from the roads.

What happened next

Wuhan's lockdown lasted 76 days and got stricter as well as more widespread. Soon after, similar measures were implemented in every city in the wider Hubei province.

Across the country, 14,000 health checkpoints were established at public transport hubs. School and university reopenings after the winter vacation were delayed.

At first, people were allowed out of their homes, but restrictions soon tightened. In some places, outings were limited to one family member every two days to buy necessities. In others, officials barred residents from leaving altogether, requiring them to order in food and other supplies from couriers.

The policy would become even more aggressive, with officials going door to door to conduct health checks and forcing anyone ill into isolation.

Some observers in the West were initially skeptical of the lockdown and said it would only be possible in an authoritarian state.

However, the measures were eventually deemed to have had a dramatic impact on the spread of the virus. A year on, life in the city appears to have become almost normal.

Wuhan: A year after the coronavirus outbreak Shoulder to shoulder in crowded markets Wuhan was locked down for about 11 weeks after becoming the first global coronavirus hot spot. Until mid-May, 50,000 of the 80,000 official cases in China were in Wuhan. But now life is almost back to normal on the city's crowded street markets.

Wuhan: A year after the coronavirus outbreak Dancing in the streets During the lockdown, residents were not even allowed to leave their homes. Now, they can even dance together in the park. According to the Reuters news agency, there have been no local transmissions of the virus for months now.

Wuhan: A year after the coronavirus outbreak Ground zero for the coronavirus? Vegetables, fish, and meat — even wild animals — all used to be for sale at this wet market. But it closed its doors on January 1, 2020 after a mysterious lung disease started spreading and its origin was traced to the market. Scientists have not yet determined the market's exact role in spreading the virus, if it had one at all.

Wuhan: A year after the coronavirus outbreak Restaurateurs' livelihoods at risk Before the pandemic, Lai Yun used to find most of the products for his Japanese restaurant at the covered market. "I would send the kids to school, have breakfast and then go to the market," says the 38-year-old. Since re-opening in June, he has to go elsewhere — and some of the ingredients he needs now cost five times more. "Our aim for next year is simply to survive," he told DW.

Wuhan: A year after the coronavirus outbreak No more fresh goods Though the wet market on the ground floor is still closed, the second floor has re-opened. But most of the stores sell glasses and other specialty products for opticians. "Some people might have a weird feeling, but it's only an empty building now," one of the saleswomen, who did not give her name, told DW.

Wuhan: A year after the coronavirus outbreak Vendors move to the streets Since the market closed down, some people have started selling meat and other fresh goods on the streets. Even if the sellers here are wearing masks and gloves, some say the conditions fall short of certain hygiene standards. In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the covered market hall was criticized for its poor health and sanitation regulations.

Wuhan: A year after the coronavirus outbreak An unmasked clown Most Wuhan residents wear masks in public, particularly as the coronavirus has not disappeared and there have been a number of new cases elsewhere in China. "Many people are beginning to hoard masks, disinfectant and other protective equipment," 29-year-old English teacher Yen told DW. Author: Uta Steinwehr



When northern Italy became a new global hotspot in late February, the Italian government imposed what has been called a "Wuhan-style lockdown." The restrictions saw nearly a dozen towns of 50,000 people in the provinces of Lombardy and Veneto placed into quarantine.

Lockdowns and travel restrictions were imposed as numbers soared elsewhere during the pandemic. However, none appeared to be as strict as that in Wuhan.

What we reported: WHO says 'too early' to call emergency

On January 23, the World Health Organization said it was "too early" to declare a global health emergency over the newly discovered strain of the coronavirus.

What happened next?

The decision not to give the outbreak top-level emergency status had been taken when the death toll was below 50. However, the consensus seemed to change as reported deaths continued to increase in subsequent days.

The WHO reconvened its emergency committee on January 30, two days earlier than planned. The organization said it regretted previously calling the virus risk "moderate." It admitted the issue needed to be re-evaluated after human-to-human infections started occurring outside of China.

At the meeting, the committee recommended the declaration of a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus accepted this.

Making the declaration, he specifically referred to the evidence of human-to-human transmission in Germany, Vietnam, and Japan, calling this a worrying development. However, the main reason Tedros gave for declaring the emergency was a need to protect countries with weaker healthcare systems.

By February 11, Tedros said the novel coronavirus was "the number one enemy to the whole world, and to the whole of humanity." On the same day, the WHO chief announced a new official name for the disease, saying that the agency has dubbed it COVID-19.

What we reported: Risk from Bavaria outbreak 'low'

On January 28, DW reported on the first known case in Germany, but that the risk of infection for the people of Bavaria was currently considered to be "low." That case, and a further three that emerged at around the same the time, were connected to the recent visit of a Chinese worker to a company workshop just outside Munich.

What happened next

By mid-February the number of cases in Germany had increased to 16 – 14 of which were in Bavaria. However, thanks to testing, contact tracing, isolation, and quarantine, the Bavarian outbreak appeared to have been brought largely under control.

However, new outbreaks that had been seeded from other sources began to spread. While it was possible to contain a known outbreak if it was addressed in time, and with sufficient resources, the risk was always present that the virus might find a new foothold. That reality became even more evident when the WHO declared a pandemic on March 11.

By late February, multiple cases linked to northern Italy were detected in the southwestern state of Baden-Württemberg.

A large cluster linked to a carnival event also arose in Heinsberg, in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, with the first death being reported on 9 March 2020.

The need to break the chain of transmission with nationwide measures in the form of a lockdown became evident.