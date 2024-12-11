  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
German coalition collapseDonald TrumpCOP29
ClimateNetherlands

Court relieves Shell of responsibility for CO2 emissions

Terry Martin | Louise Osborne
November 12, 2024

A Dutch appeals court has overturned a 2021 ruling against Shell. The verdict relieves the oil and gas giant of liability for CO2 emissions caused by the use of their product. DW's Louise Osborne has the details.

https://p.dw.com/p/4musZ
Louise Osborne, Chief Climate Reporter DW
Louise Osborne DW's Chief climate reporter provides expertise on the defining crisis of our time.
Skip next section Similar stories from Netherlands

Similar stories from Netherlands

BdTD Niederlande | Dürre

Netherlands: Drought in the land of dikes

With a third of its land below sea level, the Netherlands is particularly vulnerable to climate change.
Nature and EnvironmentAugust 20, 202203:11 min
Skip next section More on Climate from Europe

More on Climate from Europe

Anne Mahrer and Rosmarie Wyder-Walti, of the Swiss elderly women group "Senior Women for Climate Protection," talk to journalists

Swiss pensioners win European climate case

The landmark ruling in favor of Swiss seniors could have an impact on climate and environment legislation across Europe.
ClimateApril 9, 202402:26 min
Aerial view of a solar park

EU's solar industry in crisis despite new 2040 climate goals

As the EU aims for net-zero emissions, the bloc's solar industry faces heavily subsidized rivals from China, US.
ClimateFebruary 6, 202402:17 min
Europe map with plains and short destinations

Are short-haul flight bans just nonsense?

Some countries in Europe have begun to ban short-haul flights to cut their emissions. Will others follow?
ClimateAugust 25, 202309:33 min
Skip next section More on Climate from around the world

More on Climate from around the world

Thumbnail Planet A | Europe's plan to fix its massive e-waste problem

Europe's plan to fix its massive e-waste problem

Europeans own more stuff than anyone, and the EU is tackling e-waste. Berlin even pays residents to repair items.
ClimateOctober 11, 202410:50 min
Planet A Why carbon capture needs a reality check

Why carbon capture needs a reality check

Oil companies are spending billions on CO2 capture tech, but where are the promised results?
ClimateAugust 30, 202414:01 min
DW Sendung | Planet A

We need to fix landfills — here's how

Landfills cause many diseases and are a massive driver of climate change, releasing methane. What are the solutions?
ClimateJune 28, 202412:40 min
Show more