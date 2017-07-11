Court overturns Bill Cosby sex assault conviction

Bill Cosby, 83, will be free Wednesday after the Supreme Court for the US state of Pennsylvania vacated his conviction on a sex assault charge.

Cosby was charged in late 2015 over an alleged assault in 2004. He had served more than two years of his three to 10-year sentence in a state prison near Philadelphia.

The charges stem from an allegation made by an employee of Temple University, Andrea Constand, who said the comedian and former TV star had drugged and assaulted her at his suburban Philadelphia home.

