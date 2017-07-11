Court overturns Bill Cosby sex assault conviction

Bill Cosby, 83, will be free Wednesday after the top court in the US state of Pennsylvania vacated his conviction on a sexual assault charge.

Cosby was charged in late 2015 over an alleged assault in 2004. He had served more than two years of his three-to-10-year sentence in a state prison near Philadelphia.

The charges stem from an allegation made by Andrea Constand, a former professional basketball player and employee of his alma mater, Temple University. She said the comedian and former TV star drugged and assaulted her at his suburban Philadelphia home.

Cosby conviction vacated

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled an agreement with a previous prosecutor prevented Cosby from being charged despite there being no written evidence of any such agreement.

In late 2015, Cosby was charged based on unsealed evidence, a damaging deposition, in Constand's civil suit against Cosby. He was arrested just before the 12-year statute of limitations expired.

Cosby had vowed to serve all 10 years rather than concede any sort of guilt.

Last September, his appellate lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, argued, "The presumption of innocence just didn't exist for him."

Bill Cosby after the jury in his first trial on sexual assault charges failed to reach a verdict in 2017

On Wednesday, a split court agreed. Justice David Wecht said Cosby was forthcoming about providing women with quaaludes and alcohol before sex acts in the deposition because he had been told by a former prosecutor he would not be charged.

In vacating the conviction and preventing Cosby from being prosecuted again, Wecht said it "is the only remedy that comports with society's reasonable expectations of its elected prosecutors and our criminal justice system.''

ar/sms (AFP, AP, Reuters)