Court finds Malaysia ex-PM Najib Razak guilty in 1MDB scandal

A court found the former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak guilty of seven charges in the first verdict to be handed down in a series of corruption trials related to state development fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Kuala Lumpur High Court judge Mohamad Nazlan Ghazali found Najib guilty of three counts of criminal breach of trust, three counts of money laundering, and one count of abuse of power.

"After considering all evidence in this trial, I find that the prosecution has successfully proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt," Ghazali said after spending two hours to read out his ruling.

The charges are the first of 42 that Najib will face over five separate trials. They concern 42 million Malaysian ringgit ($9.5 million, €8.1 million) allegedly stolen from SRC International, a 1MDB company set up by Najib when he took office in 2009.

Each of the charges carry hefty fines and jail terms of up to 15 or 20 years. Najib's lawyers are seeking a delay in

sentencing.

Najib has said he would appeal any decision at the federal court. He has said he was misled by rogue bankers and the case against him is political.

What is the 1MDB affair?

Najib set up 1MDB shortly after becoming prime minister in 2009 to ostensibly accelerate Malaysia's economic development.

But the fund accumulated billions in debt, and US investigators allege that at least $4.5 billion was stolen from it and laundered by Najib's associates to finance Hollywood films and buy hotels, a $250-million superyacht, jewelry and a Pablo Picasso painting.

More than $700 million from the fund allegedly landed in Najib's bank accounts through a complex trail of money.

Public outrage at the looting of the investment vehicle played a large part in the loss of Najib's long-ruling coalition in elections in 2018.

Najib's wife and several officials from his party and previous government have also been charged with graft.

