 Court clears climate activists over Credit Suisse tennis stunt | News | DW | 13.01.2020

News

Court clears climate activists over Credit Suisse tennis stunt

A court has ruled in favor of climate activists who stormed a Credit Suisse branch in protest of fossil fuel investments. The verdict comes with tennis star Roger Federer under fire for his sponsorship ties to the bank.

Protesters in front of a Credit Suisse branch (picture-alliance/dpa/Keystone/E. Leanza)

A Swiss court has ruled in favor of a dozen young climate activists who occupied a branch of a Credit Suisse bank and played tennis in a protest against fossil fuel investments.

In his ruling on Monday, Judge Philippe Colelough said due to the imminent danger of the climate crisis the students, who wore complete tennis outfits as part of their protest, were not guilty of refusing to pay fines linked to charges like protesting without a permit and resisting police.

Wearing white sports clothes and wigs, the protesters — mainly students — staged the match at a Lausanne branch of the Swiss bank in November 2018 to underscore their movement and urge tennis star Roger Federer to end his sponsorship arrangement with the financial institution.

The activists were charged with trespassing and fined 21,600 Swiss francs ($22,200) at the time, but in their appeal hearing Colelough said they had acted proportionately and waived the financial penalty.

jsi/cmk (Reuters, AP)

