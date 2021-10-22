Coups, cash and political complexity: What next for Sudan?

This week, Sudan saw the biggest protests in the country in two years, as thousands of locals in cities around the country took to the streets. The protests are part of what the country's prime minister, Abdalla Hamdok, has described as Sudan's "worst and most dangerous crisis" since the removal of long-time dictator Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

Yesterday, the majority of protesters were out to voice opposition to the idea of military rule returning to the country. Earlier in the week, other groups had demonstrated for exactly the opposite: They want the military to take over.

It sounds like a simple argument. But experts caution: The situation is more complicated.

"Sudanese politics is like a game of chess where not every player has an equal amount of pieces and some are five moves ahead," said Dan Watson, a researcher at Sussex University in the United Kingdom, who has authored several Sudan analyses for the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project . "All of which leads to disfunction," he told DW.

September coup attempt

Former Sudanese dictator Omar al-Bashir, an army officer himself, ran the country for 30 years until he was removed from power by the Sudanese military in 2019 after weeks of massive demonstrations. Initially, the military refused to give up power. But as popular protests continued, they agreed to take part in a transitional government made up of both civilian forces, under the banner of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), and army officers.

Sudan's technocratic prime minister, Abdalla Hamdok, is a respected economist and former exile

The transitional government is supposed to remain in charge until democratic elections can be held in 2023. But now, there are growing divisions within both the civilian and military components, as well as increased competition between them.

The current problem can be traced back to an alleged coup attempt by soldiers in September. "But it [the coup attempt] isn't regarded with much credibility," Watson explained. "Many people believe that it was either manufactured or used by the military."

The Sudanese military, which includes many former accomplices to the al-Bashir dictatorship, still holds most of the power on the ground, Watson noted. Military leaders remain deeply enmeshed in the country's economic and political life.

At a sit-in outside government buildings in Khartoum, locals said they wanted the military to take over

Decades of corruption

"Corruption and violence have long been instruments of organizing Sudan's economic life, allowing political-military leaderships to control rent and resource flows," researchers wrote in a 2021 report, "Sudan's Political Marketplace" for the London School of Economics. The country is marked by a "transactional style of politics exemplified by the military."

In 2018, protesters called for an end to this kind of corruption, and special committees were set up to root it out. But this has not led to any significant changes, and military leaders are still well connected to the country's wealth and power.

"Theoretically, the Sudanese military could take power right now without facing any significant armed resistance," Theodore Murphy, director of the Africa program at the European Council for Foreign Relations, confirmed. "But what has prevented that up until now, and continues to, is the certainty they would face enormous resistance."

As Thursday's large protests showed, resistance would come from the same networks of protesters who previously demonstrated against the al-Bashir regime, he said. It would also come from the international community, which has declared that debt relief and international aid for Sudan are contingent upon an ongoing transition to democracy.

Seeking to sideline civilians

This is why, long-time Sudan observers say, the military are looking for an excuse to sideline the civilian component in the transitional government.

"They're using instability and economic turmoil to discredit the civilians in government," Watson said. "Even though that's a bit disingenuous because they have a lot to do with running the country too."

An ongoing blockade by local tribes of Sudan's most important port in the east is causing shortages of essential goods. Financial reforms have led to more economic pain and increased inflation. And despite last year's peace agreement with rebel groups around the country, fatalities from political violence have actually increased over the past 12 months.

Pro-democracy protesters: The government has signed a peace deal and attracted international development aid back to Sudan

Additionally, there have been failures to agree on legislation within the transitional government, and a splinter group from the civilian FFC has broken away and is now siding with the military bloc. The splinter group includes two former rebel factions and a political party.

Outside of urban centers, rural leaders who were previously part of al-Bashir's system of "mercenary patronage" see pro-democracy demonstrators' desire to change the system "as an assault on their constituencies," said Alex de Waal, a professor at Tufts University in Massachusetts and expert on Sudan. This is causing problems such as the port blockade in eastern Sudan.

Military 'not fooling anyone'

At the same time, pro-democracy activists are also in a bind. "If the civilian bloc isn't doing a good job, or if they're having lots of internal problems — which they are — it is very difficult for their constituency, the people who protested against al-Bashir and called for democracy, to hold them accountable," Murphy told DW. "If they put too much pressure on the civilians [in government], it gives the military an opening to say this country is so disfunctional that we have to act. So there's a kind of stalemate."

Still, there's unlikely to be what might be described as a "hard" coup in Sudan, experts say.

Decades of cronyism and corruption, encouraged by former leader Omar al-Bashir (center, in 1989), continue to affect Sudan

"What's more likely is that, rather than having all the civilian politicians locked up, there would be a reorganization of the relationship between the two blocs," Watson suggested.

This could take the form of a dissolution of the civilian FFC, with possible replacement by the new military-aligned splinter faction that broke away over the past three weeks, he explained.

"What the military would probably like to do is move [technocratic prime minister] Hamdok into a position where he stays in office, but where they pull the strings," de Waal said.

Still, there is some cause for optimism, added de Waal, who's authored more than a dozen books on the field. "Every previous Sudanese transition has ended with a military coup. But this time they [the military] recognize that they can't do that. It would delegitimize them."

"The military are not fooling anyone, neither the domestic population nor the international community," de Waal concluded. "Everyone is well aware of the games they are playing, and they will resist. In fact, they already are."