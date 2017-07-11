 Couple who sheltered Jewish filmmaker Roman Polanski during World War II named ′Righteous Among the Nations′ | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 19.10.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Europe

Couple who sheltered Jewish filmmaker Roman Polanski during World War II named 'Righteous Among the Nations'

A non-Jewish couple who risked their lives to help shelter Jewish filmmaker Roman Polanski during World War II have posthumously been named 'Righteous among the Nations' by Israel's World Holocaust Remembrance Center.

Polen Gliwice | Familie Buchała | Roman Polanski (Andrzej Grygiel/PAP/picture-alliance)

The Buchala family was poor. They lived in a small house in the village of Wysoka, near the southern Polish city of Krakow. Dinner usually consisted of potatoes and sometimes there was milk. In late summer, there might be blueberries and mushrooms.

Stefania and Jan Buchala with two of their children

Stefania and Jan Buchala with two of their children in the 1930s

There were already three children to feed but Stefania and Jan did not hesitate to help the young Jewish boy whose father had smuggled him out of the Krakow ghetto in March 1943. He was nine-years-old and had been handed from one family to the next before ending up with the Buchalas where he stayed until the end of the war in 1945. The Buchala children assumed that "Romek" was their brother. And after the war, they said he had gone to the US.

They never knew he had grown up to become famous film director Roman Polanski.

Polanski, for his part, remembered the "good" that Stefania had shown him and said what her and her husband, Jan, had done for him was "incredible." He added that daily life had been a "struggle for survival."

Read more:  Roman Polanski derided as he wins best director at France’s Cesar Awards

Following the end of the war, Polanski returned twice to the village in an attempt to find out what had happened to the house and the Buchalas. His search was in vain. 

 

'Romek,' the uncle in the US

However, young filmmakers Mateusz Kudla and Anna Kokoszka-Romer did. While making a film about Polanski's wartime experiences and those of his friend, photographer Ryszard Horowitz, they were able to track down Stanislaw Buchala, whose father was Stefania and Jan's son, Ludwik.

Stanislaw had no idea what his grandparents had done. He only knew that he had an Uncle Romek in the US. His father had died in 1999, convinced that Romek was his brother. He had probably never even heard of Polanski's autobiography in which the filmmaker describes what the Buchalas did for him.

A scene from Mateusz Kudla and Anna Kokoszka-Romer's film Polanski, Horowitz. The wizards from the ghetto

A scene from Mateusz Kudla and Anna Kokoszka-Romer's film "Polanski, Horowitz. The wizards from the ghetto"

The two young filmmakers arranged a meeting between Polanski and Buchala which confirmed their suspicions. "Stanislaw Buchala showed him pictures of his grandmother and Polanski said that she was the one who had saved his life," Kokoszka-Romer told DW, saying that it was a very moving moment when they all travelled to Wysoka together. "Polanski told Buchala everything about his grandparents, where the house was, what his grandfather did, where the apples and plums had grown. Polanski brought him back to his roots."

A final tribute

After the meeting, Polanski turned to Israel's Yad Vashem — The World Holocaust Remembrance Center — in Jerusalem, and requested the Buchalas be posthumously honored as "Righteous Among the Nations," an honor bestowed on non-Jews who risked their lives to help Jewish people during the Holocaust.

"Without thinking, but only from love for another person, Stefania risked her life, that of her husband and children, by hiding me in her house for almost two years,” he wrote in his letter. "Despite their poverty and lack of food, she took care to hide and feed me."

Watch video 02:53

Yad Vashem: Remembering the victims of the Holocaust

On October 15, 2020, Polanski's wish was finally granted at a ceremony at a Jewish center in the southern Polish city of Gliwice. Over 75 years since the end of the Second World War, Stanislaw Buchala received the medal and diploma on behalf of his grandparents, both of whom died in 1953. "This is the expression that my grandparents showed the greatest humanity," he said. "The fact that Polanski remembers them means that he was treated well by them. He has good memories. He looked for my family. He wanted to say 'thank you.'"

Polanski, who also attended the ceremony, recalled how he had returned to the village after the war to see where he had been hidden: "The straw-covered house was no longer there."

 

'Righteous Among the Nations' 

About 27,000 people and organizations have been declared "Righteous Among the Nations." Yad Vashem pays tribute to them with a Wall of Honor in the Garden of the Righteous on the Mount of Remembrance where they are listed by name and country. Of those honored, over 7,000 have been Polish.

 

Read more: 75 years after WWII: A contemporary look at Holocaust remembrance

Garden of the Righteous

The names of those recognized are engraved on the walls of the Garden of the Righteous

For Barbara Engelking, the founder and director of the Polish Center for Holocaust Research in Warsaw, this makes perfect sense, considering half of the 6 million Jews who were murdered in the Holocaust were Polish. "It would be strange if in the country where the most Jews lived and that which became the epicenter of the Holocaust, it wasn't also the country with the most people who helped."

Engelking added that it was difficult to categorize some people's motives, pointing out that for a number of Poles it was just a means of making money, which, in some cases, also led to the exploitation of Jews.

"But there were also other motives, such as solidarity and friendship."

Editor's note: Polanski, who now resides in France, traveled to Poland — one of a limited number of countries the film director can travel to — given the fact he fled the US over four decades ago after pleading guilty to unlawful sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old girl.  

This article has been translated from German. 

  • A still from Knife in the Water (picture alliance/United Archives)

    Ten of Roman Polanski's most memorable films

    Knife in the Water (1962)

    A woman and a man tightly embrace on a yacht, but looks can be deceiving. Made in Poland in 1962, Polanski's first full-length feature film tells of a dramatic love triangle. The concept of creating human conflict in the smallest of spaces, charged with eroticism, would go on to be a regular feature of his later films.

  • Catherine Deneuve in Repulsion (imago/United Archives)

    Ten of Roman Polanski's most memorable films

    Repulsion (1965)

    Three years later, Polanski moved west for his second film. The psychological thriller Repulsion stars a young Catherine Deneuve in a London apartment on the verge of madness. Using many elements of the horror movie genre, the film reveals the desperation of a young woman who was likely sexually abused by her father when she was little.

  • Dance of the Vampires (picture alliance)

    Ten of Roman Polanski's most memorable films

    Dance of the Vampires (1967)

    Also made in England but more of a box office hit was Dance of the Vampires, known in the US as The Fearless Vampire Killers. Playing around with elements from the then-popular vampire genre, Polanski gave it a more cheerful twist. Unlike in Repulsion or the subsequent Rosemary's Baby, the director gave audiences a liberating laugh and took a lead role himself.

  • Still from Rosemary's Baby (Film: Rosemaries Baby) (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Ten of Roman Polanski's most memorable films

    Rosemary's Baby (1968)

    When the psychological thriller Rosemary's Baby hit theaters, cinemagoers were given little to laugh about. The story tells of a childless couple, played by Mia Farrow and John Cassavetes, who move into a New York apartment that seems to hold a horrid secret. Rosemary's Baby has been described as a "frightening tale of satanism and pregnancy that is even more disturbing than it sounds."

  • Still from Chinatown (Film: Chinatown) (imago/United Archives)

    Ten of Roman Polanski's most memorable films

    Chinatown (1974)

    After a failed adaptation of Shakespeare's Macbeth and the failed comedy What?, Chinatown was a flawless cinematic masterpiece. With a standout performance from Jack Nicholson, the 1974 detective film is both a nod to film noir and a development of the crime-mystery genre. It also penetrates deep into the psyche of American society.

  • Still from The Tenant (Imago/United Archives)

    Ten of Roman Polanski's most memorable films

    The Tenant (1976)

    Polanski's next hit, The Tenant, saw him return to the theme of one of his earlier films. This time it's a man struck by delusions within the four walls of his Paris apartment. Once again, Polanski proved his excellent acting abilities, playing the tenant himself, joined by the French actress Isabelle Adjani.

  • Nastassja Kinski in Tess (picture alliance/dpa/United Archives)

    Ten of Roman Polanski's most memorable films

    Tess (1979)

    Polanski's adaptation of a classic piece of English literature came as a surprise to his fans. Based on the 1891 novel by Thomas Hardy, Tess was an opulent cinematic experience featuring many classic Polanski themes in a new guise. "I'm not looking for originality, I'm looking for more simplicity," the director said of his work then.

  • Still from The Pianist (imago stock&people)

    Ten of Roman Polanski's most memorable films

    The Pianist (2002)

    The movie world was astonished when Polanski first presented The Pianist at the 2002 Cannes Film Festival. The story of the Polish pianist and composer Władysław Szpilman, who survives the Nazi-era Warsaw Ghetto, was also a reflection of Polanski's own life as a child in the Krakow ghetto for Jews. The Pianist won the Palm D'or and several Oscars.

  • Still from The Ghost Writer 2010 (AP)

    Ten of Roman Polanski's most memorable films

    The Ghost Writer (2010)

    The Ghost Writer again showed Polanski's cinematic mastery. Starring Pierce Brosnan and Ewan McGregor and based on a novel by Richard Harris, the elegant thriller is set on an island off the US East Coast. Polanski shot much of the film in Germany.

  • Bildergalerie Roman Polanski 80. Geburtstag (Film: Der Gott des Gemetzels) (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Ten of Roman Polanski's most memorable films

    Carnage (2011)

    Soon after, Carnage also proved to be another Polanski masterpiece. Although the plot, taken from a play by the successful author Yasmina Reza, plays out almost exclusively in an apartment building, Polanski once again unleashed a breathtaking drama about human division and passion.

    Author: Jochen Kürten


Audios and videos on the topic

The politics of memory and remembrance  

Advertisement

Europe

Couple who sheltered Jewish filmmaker Roman Polanski during World War II named 'Righteous Among the Nations'

Brexit: EU and UK urge compromise to save talks

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Heavy fighting breaks out despite cease-fire

Copenhagen Mayor Frank Jensen quits amid sexual harassment allegations