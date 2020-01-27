Countries evacuate citizens from China as coronavirus infections rise

Japan and the US were the first to evacuate their citizens from Wuhan on Wednesday as the death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in China rose to 132.

With the number of confirmed cases now at nearly 6,000, the scale of the crisis has now exceeded the number of infected during the 2002-03 Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) outbreak that killed roughly 800 people.

A Japanese plane with roughly 200 people on board arrived at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Wednesday morning. Authorities said four of the passengers were taken to hospital with fevers.

A US charter flight also left Wuhan for the Alaskan city of Anchorage, where passengers will be re-screened for the virus before heading on to California. The plane carried staffers from the local US consulate, as well as other US citizens.

"These travelers will be carefully screened and monitored to protect their health, as well as the health and safety of their fellow Americans," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said.

Japanese authorities delivered masks and other medical supplies to Wuhan on their evacuation flight

Quarantine on asylum-seeker island

The governments of Australia and New Zealand said they would work together to evacuate citizens from the province of Hubei, where Wuhan is situated. Evacuees are set to be quarantined on Christmas Island for up to 14 days. The remote Australian territory in the Indian Ocean is best known for being used to hold asylum-seekers who had attempted to reach Australia by boat, as well as foreigners convicted of crimes in Australia awaiting deportation.

The European Union will fly citizens home aboard two French planes later this week. South Korea and Mongolia have planned similar evacuations.

Canada and the Philippines are among the other countries monitoring the situation and weighing options to get their citizens home.

Many countries have urged their citizens to "reconsider" all trips planned to China.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide Pneumonia-like virus hits Wuhan On December 31, 2019, China notifies the World Health Organization of a string of respiratory infections in the city of Wuhan, home to some 11 million people. The root virus is unknown and disease experts around the world begin working to identify it. The strain is traced to a seafood market in the city, which is quickly shut down. Some 40 people are initially reported to be infected.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide New strain of coronavirus identified Researchers initially rule out the SARS virus, the deadly respiratory illness that originated in China in 2002, killing nearly 800 people worldwide. On January 7, Chinese scientists announce they've identified a new virus. Like SARS and the common cold, it is in the coronavirus family. It is temporarily named 2019-nCoV. Symptoms include fever, coughing, difficulty breathing, and pneumonia.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide First death in China On January 11, China announces the first death from the coronavirus — a 61-year-old man, who had shopped at the Wuhan market, dies from complications with pneumonia.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide Virus reaches neighboring countries In the following days, countries such as Thailand and Japan begin to report cases of infections in people who had visited the same Wuhan market. In China, a second fatality is confirmed in the city. By January 20, three people have died in China and more than 200 are infected.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide Transmission unclear Through mid-January, scientists scramble to find out how the illness is being spread among people. Coronaviruses are zoonotic, meaning they are transmitted from animals to people. Some coronaviruses can be transmitted by coughing and sneezing. Airports around the world begin screening passengers arriving from China. On January 20, officials confirm the virus can be passed directly between humans.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide Millions under lockdown China places Wuhan on quarantine on January 23 in an attempt to limit the spread of the virus. Transportation is suspended and workers attempt to quickly build a new hospital to treat infected patients, which total over 830 by January 24, as the death toll climbs to 26. Officials eventually extend the lockdown to 13 other cities, affecting at least 36 million people.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide A global health emergency? More and more cases are confirmed outside of China, including in South Korea, the US, Nepal, Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and Taiwan. As the number of infections rises, the World Health Organization on January 23 determines that it's "too early" to declare a global public health emergency.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide Coronavirus reaches Europe On January 24, French authorities confirm three cases of the new coronavirus within its borders, marking the disease's first appearance in Europe. Hours later, Australia confirms four people have been infected with the respiratory virus.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide Lunar New Year The Chinese Lunar New Year begins with subdued festivities on January 25. Officials cancel many major events in a bid to contain the outbreak, as millions of Chinese travel and take part in public celebrations. The death toll rises to 41, with over 1,300 infected worldwide — mostly in China. Scientists hope to have the first coronavirus vaccines ready within three months.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide Germany braces for virus On January 27, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas says Germany is considering evacuating German nationals from Wuhan. There are no reported cases in Germany yet but officials are preparing to fight the virus. German researchers in Marburg are part of international efforts to work on a possible vaccine for the coronavirus. The death toll in China reaches 81, with 2,700 affected worldwide.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide Extended holiday for China as virus spreads By late January, 17 Chinese cities, home to more than 50 million people, are in lockdown. Lunar New Year holidays are extended by three days to limit population flows. Cambodia confirms its first case, while Mongolia shuts its border with China for cars and Russia suspends tour operations to China. The cost to global tourism is put in the billions and oil prices also plummet.

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide First cases confirmed in Germany On January 27, Germany announces its first known case of the virus — a 33-year-old in Bavaria who contracted it during a workplace training with a visiting Chinese colleague. He is put under quarantine and observation at a Munich hospital. The following day, three of his colleagues are confirmed infected. The death toll in China reaches 132, with around 6,000 infected worldwide. Author: Cristina Burack, Elliot Douglas, Dave Raish



Germany reports further infections

First discovered in Wuhan, the new strain of the pneumonia-like virus is believed to have originated in the city's animal market. Chinese authorities have enacted a transport ban in Wuhan and 15 other cities in Hubei province as part of a mass quarantine effort, leaving around 50 million people stranded.

About 50 cases have been recorded outside of China, in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Nepal, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the US, France and Australia. Many countries, including Germany, have instituted health checks for airplane passengers arriving from China.

Germany reported three new cases of the virus in Bavaria on Tuesday, saying they were "connected" to the first patient confirmed a day earlier. Health officials said that the first person had contracted the disease from a Chinese colleague who had visited the area for a company workshop a week ago.

The Bavarian case is the first known example outside of China of the infection spreading between people who are not closely related.

International experts headed to China

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called the mysterious virus a "demon" as he met with World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Beijing on Tuesday, and vowed a "timely" release of updates on the crisis.

Following the talks, the WHO said the two sides agreed to send international experts to China "as soon as possible."

"Stopping the spread of this virus both in China and globally is WHO's highest priority," Tedros said.

