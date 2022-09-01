 Counteroffensive: Can Kyiv push the Russian army back? | To the Point | DW | 01.09.2022

To the Point

Counteroffensive: Can Kyiv push the Russian army back?

The Ukrainian army has launched a counteroffensive against the Russian army in south of Ukraine. Can Kyiv push Russian forces further back? Guests: Marina Henke (security expert), Christoph von Marschall (Der Tagesspiegel), Nick Connolly (DW)

To The Point Sendung | TTPD+E Marina Henke

 

Marina Henke is professor of international relations at the Berlin based Hertie School and director of its Center for International Security. 
 

To The Point Sendung | TTPD+E Christoph von Marschall

 

 

 

Christoph von Marschall is diplomatic correspondent for the Berlin daily, the Tagesspiegel.
 

To The Point Sendung | TTPD+E Nick Connolly

 

 

Nick Connolly is DW's Ukraine correspondent — he's been covering the war on location since it began.
 

