Counter-offensive: Can Kyiv push the Russian army back?

The Ukrainian army has launched a counter-offensive against the Russian army in south of Ukraine. Can Kyiv push Russian forces further back? Guests: Marina Henke (security expert), Christoph von Marschall (Der Tagesspiegel), Nick Connolly (DW)
Marina Henke is Professor for International Relations at the Berlin based Hertie School and director of its Center for International Security.
Christoph von Marschall is diplomatic correspondent for the Berlin daily, the Tagesspiegel.
Nick Connolly is DW’s Ukraine-Korrespondent – he’s been covering the war on location since it began.