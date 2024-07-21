  1. Skip to content
Could VP Kamala Harris beat Donald Trump in US election?

Lisa Ellis
July 21, 2024

Kamala Harris has suffered from poor approval ratings as US vice president. However, she is emerging as the best candidate to replace Joe Biden as the Democratic presidential candidate most likely to beat Donald Trump in November.

https://p.dw.com/p/4huKL
