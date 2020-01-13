 Could Paris′ Notre Dame really collapse? | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 13.01.2020

Culture

Could Paris' Notre Dame really collapse?

Following the fire that damaged Notre Dame cathedral in Paris in 2019, reconstruction is a major challenge, Barbara Schock-Werner, architect and former master builder at Cologne Cathedral, told DW.

  • Notre-Dame cathedral, visitors to the square in front of the monument (picture-alliance)

    Notre Dame Cathedral: History of the Paris landmark

    A highlight of French Gothic architecture

    Construction of the cathedral began in 1163 under Parisian bishop Maurice de Sully. Notre Dame's location in the center of Paris was selected because it was the site of a former Roman temple. The new church's construction stretched over two centuries and it was looted several times. The choir was the first section of the cathedral to be built and an inaugural service was held there in 1220.

  • Bridge and Seine river tree-lined promenade with Notre-Dame Cathedral in background (picture-alliance/S. Gabriel)

    Notre Dame Cathedral: History of the Paris landmark

    A top location for the new cathedral

    A new road axis was built specifically for the construction of the cathedral. Bishop Maurice de Sully wanted to create an impressive landmark with the limestone building at the tip of the Seine island. The 69-meter-high (226-foot-high) twin towers were made of expensive materials to give a noble impression. Donations were collected from Parisians for the project.

  • Cathedral Notre-Dame in Paris (picture-alliance/dpa/Y. Foreix )

    Notre Dame Cathedral: History of the Paris landmark

    A view over Paris

    After the choir, the nave was erected during the following construction phase. Its roof was destroyed by the 2019 fire. The two flat towers are impressive. Although the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral is the most visited building in the French capital, the state has been criticized for not paying enough for maintenance. The building's structure is crumbling in many places.

  • Cathedral Notre Dame in Paris (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Böhmer)

    Notre Dame Cathedral: History of the Paris landmark

    The ravages of time

    Repair work in the roof apparently caused the fire. Following the 850th anniversary of Notre Dame in 2013, a new renovation program of €100 million ($111 million) was undertaken by the French state, as the supporting arches had been damaged by weather and air pollution. The Gothic arches support the main vault from the outside.

  • Interior of the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral (Patrick Kovarik/AFP/Getty Images)

    Notre Dame Cathedral: History of the Paris landmark

    Victor Hugo made it famous

    The cathedral is 128 meters long and 33 meters high. The French writer Victor Hugo placed the church at the center of his classic novel from 1831, "The Hunchback of Notre-Dame." Hugo wrote the love story between the cathedral's bell ringer, a deformed hunchback called Quasimodo, and the gypsy Esmeralda to criticize the neglected state of the Gothic church.

  • People listen the ringing of the new bells of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, as part of the formal inauguration (AFP/Getty Images)

    Notre Dame Cathedral: History of the Paris landmark

    New bells

    For the cathedral's 850th anniversary in 2013, the bells that Quasimodo rang in the novel were removed from the towers and nine new bells were cast in a foundry. For their inauguration, even more people than usual assembled in front of Notre Dame.

  • Rose window of Notre Dame cathedral (picture-alliance)

    Notre Dame Cathedral: History of the Paris landmark

    Renovations 100 years ago

    Architect Violett-le-Duc restored the Notre Dame Cathedral in the 19th century. He added the so-called Chimera gallery, which is the name of the series of statues of mythical creatures combining parts of different animals standing on the corner of the balustrade. Another highlight of the restorations were the cathedral's famous rose windows.

  • Rose window inside the Notre Dame cathedral (picture-alliance)

    Notre Dame Cathedral: History of the Paris landmark

    Magnificent windows

    With their deep blue and dark red dominant hues, the color effect of the rose windows were best observed from the inside. In true Gothic style, everything in the building strives upwards. Later additions to the church during the Renaissance and Baroque eras are a reflection of those times, but the cathedral's predominant style remains Gothic.

  • The steeple collapses as smoke and flames engulf the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris (Getty Images/AFP/G. van der Hasselt)

    Notre Dame Cathedral: History of the Paris landmark

    Extensive damage

    Major renovation work was underway when a devastating fire broke out in the attic of the cathedral on April 15, 2019. The roof and the tower in the middle of the nave collapsed. While the fire was still raging in the historic walls, French President Emmanuel Macron promised, "We will rebuild Notre-Dame," hoping that the cathedral will be restored by 2024.

    Author: Sabine Oelze (eg)


Cathedrals are complex structures. Art historian Barbara Schock-Werner knows this not only as an architect and monument conservator, but above all through her 13 years of experience as a master builder of Cologne Cathedral — as the person responsible for the largest Gothic cathedral in Europe. As an expert and coordinator of German aid to Notre Dame, she is closely following the reconstruction process after the major fire in Paris.

DW: Patrick Chauvet, dean of Notre Dame Cathedral, recently expressed his concern over the sensitive condition of the cathedral, stating that there is a 50% chance that the structure could collapse after all. How do you assess this prognosis?

The risk of further collapse is quite realistic. The vault is unlikely to collapse as a whole, but more parts could come down. What most people don't realize is that heat can also damage stone. Intense heat dissolves —  simply put — the structure of the stone.

Trying to reconstruct Notre Dame in Paris: with a bulldozer in the interior (Reuters/P. Lopez)

Current Notre Dame interior

The vault of Notre Dame was damaged by falling parts in three different places. Tons of burnt oak beams are still lying on the still standing sections of the vault; that's why no one is allowed under the vault since stones continue to fall from above. 

What is particularly delicate at this point in the reconstruction process?

At the moment, builders are currently removing the scaffolding around the crossing tower that was set before the fire for its restoration. This scaffolding was completely welded into place by the intense heat generated by the fire. Philippe Villeneuve, the chief architect of French monuments, is afraid that the balance that has recently been regained will be disturbed when the scaffolding is removed.

Notre Dame in flames (Getty Images/AFP/G. van der Hasselt)

Eugene Viollet-le-Duc's spire design in flames on April 15, 2019

Also, it has not yet been possible to investigate to what extent the vault stones that are still up there were damaged by the fire. Even if the vault does not collapse, the investigations could reveal that the stones of the vault were so badly damaged by the fire that they will have to be replaced.

Only when these conditions have been clarified can a temporary roof be installed and the vault protected again. So far, the colleagues in Paris have been lucky that the vaults have not been exposed to storms and other weather stress.

What other hurdles remain in the reconstruction process?

Philipp Villeneuve has said that the upper 20 centimeters (7.8 inches) of the outer walls have been annealed, and investigations are currently being carried out. If the stones there were badly damaged by fire, the entire upper edge will have to be replaced.

That would delay the process even further. And of course the ubiquitous lead dust poses a health risk to people. Working quickly in the interior is  also impaired since it can currently only be done when wearing protective masks.

French Macron speaking on television (Getty Images/AFP/L. Marin)

French President Macron addressing the nation on TV one day after the fire, vowing to rebuild Notre Dame within five years

Speaking of delays… French President Macron appeared quite ambitious when he announced that the cathedral would be rebuilt by 2024. How realistic do you think that is?

Well, it depends on the condition of the vault. Our Parisian colleague also wants to close it [the roof] as soon as possible so that the interior is preserved — to make it accessible to the public again.

The entire restoration of the cathedral — cleaning it inside and out, patching the windows, cleaning the walls, restoring the organ and so on — will certainly take more than five years.

But if people focus intently on the work and no major disasters occur, the interior could be reestablished in five years. Philippe Villeneuve works very efficiently and carefully. It is not always so easy to do so, given the political pressure.

You are organizing the reconstruction aid for Notre Dame from the German side and you serve in an advisory capacity. How can you help concretely at the moment?

I have offered that Germany could help with the restoration of the clerestory windows that have already been removed. I have just sent this offer to France and hope to receive a response within the next two months as to whether French colleagues would consider this useful. If so, we could step right in.

Vincent Callebaut Architecture draft (picture-alliance/Vincent Callebaut Architectures/Cover Images)

Reconstruction draft by Vincent Callebaut Architecture, which foresees a 'modern, eco-friendly building' serving as an 'urban farm'

There are now all sorts of designs in discussion for a rather modern reconstruction approach, with some of them being quite bizarre. Which one is your favorite?

My favorite is the old spire. Eugene Viollet-le-Duc's crossing tower, rebuilt in the 19th century, was a masterpiece of neo-Gothic architecture. I would restore it exactly as it was. Of the designs that are in circulation, the one by Sir Norman Foster with its stainless steel and crystal crossing tower seems to me to be the most appropriate as it most closely complements the building. But I am actually in favor, as is my Parisian colleague, of reconstructing the original.

Read more: Eco-friendly Paris: paving the way towards a greener future

In your 13 years as master builder at Cologne Cathedral, you were also known for your commitment to innovation, for example with the cathedral windows by Gerhard Richter, which were inaugurated in 2007. Are there modern elements that you could also imagine in the context of the reconstruction of Notre Dame?

I'm reticent about that; that's up to the French. Whether one builds a modern work of art inside, an altar or a memorial by a modern artist that reminds one of the catastrophe... I can certainly imagine that.

Barbara Schock-Werner next to the windows by Gerhard Richter in the Cologne Cathedral (picture-alliance/dpa/O. Berg)

Barbara Schock-Werner next to the windows by Gerhard Richter in the Cologne Cathedral

And that would be a good addition since Notre Dame was robbed of almost all of original altars during the two revolutions. It would make sense.

Architect and art historian Barbara Schock-Werner is a consultant for the protection of historical monuments and was master builder of the Cologne Cathedral from 1999 to 2012. She is often consulted as an expert for historical church buildings. German Minister for Culture and Media Monika Grütters commissioned her to coordinate German aid for the reconstruction of Notre Dame in Paris.

 

