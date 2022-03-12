Could our Milky Way be sucked into a black hole?

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
This week's Tomorrow Today viewer question comes from C. Romero Vargas in San José, Costa Rica.
Mars remains a major destination in space travel. The vision is for humans to one day live there.
The Nobel Prize in physics has been awarded to British scientist Roger Penrose, along with German Reinhard Genzel and US physicist Andrea Ghez, for their research into black holes.
Tomorrow Today looks at the big picture this week, the very big picture encompassing the entire universe, before turning to the teeniest of organisms right here on Earth.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version