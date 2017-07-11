Costa Rica: Bus crash claims at least 9 lives, several injured

A bus and two other vehicles fell into a ravine in Costa Rica amid heavy rains, leaving at least nine people dead and several injured, officials said Sunday.

A landslide in a mountain pass called El Hundimiento in Alajuela Province’s Cambronero area, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) west of the capital San Jose, caused the vehicles on Saturday to fall into the 75-meter (245-foot) ravine.

"As of now, we know of nine people who did not have vital signs," the Red Cross said in a statement on Twitter after the accident.

Authorities said 55 people were rescued and taken to the hospital. Firefighters and other assistance services including emergency teams worked through Sunday to recover bodies, according to the judicial police.

The bus was on a passenger route between San Jose and the northwestern province of Santa Cruz de Guanacaste.

Hundreds of families had to be evacuated, as the rains caused severe damage. The downpour is expected to continue in coastal areas, the National Meteorological Institute said on Sunday.

"This situation in which many families lose their belongings is really sad and worrying," said Costa Rica President Rodrigo Chaves. He also decreed a three-day mourning on Sunday.

