Correspondents' perspectives: The latest coverage on the war in Ukraine

DW's correspondents have been reporting from Kyiv and Lviv, and also from the countries bordering Ukraine, such as Poland. Watch their latest impressions from coverage of the war.
Alexandra von Nahmen is reporting from Lviv where residents are increasingly concerned that the Russian attacks witnessed again overnight in the capital Kyiv and the surrounding suburbs could quickly spread west.
She also reports that Kyiv's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, has announced a 35-hour long curfew.
Mathias Bölinger, who has been reporting from Kyiv, says people who been unable to free Ukraine are increasingly being made homeless as Russia attacks residential areas.
He's also been following events in Mariupol, where it's estimated that hundreds of civilians have been able to escape from the besieged city.
Peace talks are continuing between Ukrainian officials and their Russian counterparts and while there appears to be some progress, the Kremlin's demands have changed little since the invasion began in February, DW's Nick Connolly reports.
DW correspondent Birgitta Schülke has been reporting from the Polish border town of Przemsyl, where she talked to locals who have harrowing stories to tell about their flight from the attacks of Russian troops in Ukraine. Poland is doing an admirable job, she says, in helping those fleeing the war — thanks in large part to the many volunteers who are working tirelessly.
Some Ukrainians have crossed the border into Romania by foot, while others drove their luxury cars west. What they all had in common was a fear of Russian attacks in nearby Odesa. Sabina Fati reports from Giurgiulesti.
More than a week after Russia's attack, people in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv are feeling anger and anxiety amid the war. Residents are racing to evacuate strangers and loved ones — and preparing to fight.