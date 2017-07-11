 Correspondents′ perspectives: The latest coverage on the war in Ukraine | Europe | News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 12.03.2022

Europe

Correspondents' perspectives: The latest coverage on the war in Ukraine

DW's correspondents have been reporting from Kyiv and Lviv, and also from the countries bordering Ukraine, such as Poland. Watch their latest impressions from coverage of the war.

Alexandra von Nahmen

DW Brussels bureau chief Alexandra von Nahmen has been reporting from the western city of Lviv

Alexandra von Nahmen is reporting from Lviv where residents are increasingly concerned that the Russian attacks witnessed again overnight in the capital Kyiv and the surrounding suburbs could quickly spread west.

She also reports that Kyiv's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, has announced a 35-hour long curfew. 

Watch video 04:22

Curfew in place as bombardments rock Kyiv – Alexandra von Nahmen reports

Mathias Bölinger, who has been reporting from Kyiv, says people who been unable to free Ukraine are increasingly being made homeless as Russia attacks residential areas.

He's also been following events in Mariupol, where it's estimated that hundreds of civilians have been able to escape from the besieged city.

Watch video 06:05

Hundreds manage to flee Mariupol: Mathias Bölinger reports

Peace talks are continuing between Ukrainian officials and their Russian counterparts and while there appears to be some progress, the Kremlin's demands have changed little since the invasion began in February, DW's Nick Connolly reports.

Watch video 05:43

Russian demands on Ukraine have changed very little: DW's Nick Connolly

DW correspondent Birgitta Schülke has been reporting from the Polish border town of Przemsyl, where she talked to locals who have harrowing stories to tell about their flight from the attacks of Russian troops in Ukraine. Poland is doing an admirable job, she says, in helping those fleeing the war — thanks in large part to the many volunteers who are working tirelessly.

Watch video 04:30

DW's Birgitta Schülke on refugees in Poland's Przemysl

You can keep up with DW's correspondents on Twitter: @dwnews

