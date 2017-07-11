 Correspondents′ perspectives: Russian invasion doesn′t spare western Ukraine | Europe | News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 18.03.2022

Europe

Correspondents' perspectives: Russian invasion doesn't spare western Ukraine

DW's correspondents have been reporting from Lviv and also from the countries bordering Ukraine, such as Poland. Watch their latest impressions from coverage of the war.

Ukraine | Rauchwolke über Lwiw

Smoke rises from a factory building near Lviv airport this morning

In Lviv, a western Ukrainian city near the border to Poland, smoke billowed from a military aircraft repair facility following missile attacks on Friday.

Alexandra von Nahmen reported that there was smoke rising from near Lviv's international airport, which is not currently open to commercial flights.

While attacks in western Ukraine are less common, this was not the first time Russian rockets targeted Lviv, DW's Mathias Bölinger reported from the city.

"We have not seen attacks on city centers as we have seen in the east — in the east there is a war targeting city centers," he said. "Here, military targets have been targeted since the beginning by rockets.

Russian missiles hit near Lviv airport: DW's Mathias Bölinger reports

"Russia has targeted airports and similar infrastructure since the beginning of the war in all parts of Ukraine," Bölinger told DW. "That these are targets has been clear from the beginning.

"There is no large-scale war on western Ukrainian cities, but, of course, these rocket attacks on infrastructure targets have been part of the war."

Much attention also remains focused on Russian forces in eastern Ukraine and the port city of Mariupol, where 19-year-old Yuri shared his view of life in the besieged port ctiy with DW reporter Nick Connolly.

Ukraine: Scenes of devastation in besieged Mariupol

Advertisement