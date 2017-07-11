Correspondents' perspectives: 'Russia is not going to back down'

DW's Fanny Facsar reported from the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, close to the Polish border, that authorities there are becoming overwhelmed by the numbers of refugees arriving on their way to other destinations outside the country. But she also said Ukrainians are increasingly calling not for humanitarian aid but for help in closing off Ukraine's airspace to prevent deadly Russian attacks.

Even in Lviv, which was for weeks spared from attacks, smoke billowed from a military aircraft repair facility following missile strikes on Friday.

Russia's use of hypersonic missiles over the weekend was intended to send a message to the United States, DW's Nick Connolly reported from Lviv.

"We have seen Russia using pretty old weapons systems," he said. "This is some of the newest stuff that that Kremlin has."

Connolly called the rhetoric coming from the Kremlin increasing aggressive and "another sign that Moscow just isn't going to back down and isn't going to respond to Western sanctions and dial down the tensions here in Ukraine — at least for now."

An estimated 10 million Ukrainians, about a quarter of the country's population, have left their homes, the UN said on Sunday. Many of those people have fled the country or to the relative safety of cities like Lviv in western Ukraine.

Connolly called Lviv a city "filled to the brim with refugees," adding that many families were trying to stay together in Ukraine since Ukrainian men of fighting age are not allowed to leave the country.

"Lots of people here are trying to make up their minds about whether they will be able to stay," he said.

While attacks in western Ukraine are less common, this was not the first time Russian rockets targeted Lviv, DW's Mathias Bölinger reported from the city.

"We have not seen attacks on city centers as we have seen in the east — in the east, there is a war targeting city centers," he said. "Here, military targets have been targeted since the beginning by rockets.

"Russia has targeted airports and similar infrastructure since the beginning of the war in all parts of Ukraine," Bölinger told DW. "That these are targets has been clear from the beginning."

"There is no large-scale war on western Ukrainian cities, but, of course, these rocket attacks on infrastructure targets have been part of the war."

