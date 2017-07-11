Correspondents' perspectives: Rampant humanitarian crisis in Ukraine

DW's Fanny Facsar reported from the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, close to the Polish border, that authorities there are becoming overwhelmed by the numbers of refugees arriving on their way to other destinations outside the country. But she also says that Ukrainians are increasingly calling not for humanitarian aid, but for help in closing off Ukraine's airspace to prevent deadly Russian attacks.

Watch video 05:18 'People want the airspace closed': Fanny Facsar reports from Lviv

Even in Lviv, which was for weeks spared from attacks, smoke billowed from a military aircraft repair facility following missile strikes on Friday.

Alexandra von Nahmen reported that there was smoke rising from near Lviv's international airport, which is not currently open to commercial flights.

While attacks in western Ukraine are less common, this was not the first time Russian rockets targeted Lviv, DW's Mathias Bölinger reported from the city.

"We have not seen attacks on city centers as we have seen in the east — in the east there is a war targeting city centers," he said. "Here, military targets have been targeted since the beginning by rockets.

Watch video 03:30 Russian missiles hit near Lviv airport: DW's Mathias Bölinger reports

"Russia has targeted airports and similar infrastructure since the beginning of the war in all parts of Ukraine," Bölinger told DW. "That these are targets has been clear from the beginning."

"There is no large-scale war on western Ukrainian cities, but, of course, these rocket attacks on infrastructure targets have been part of the war."

Much attention also remains focused on Russian forces in eastern Ukraine and the port city of Mariupol, where 19-year-old Yuri shared his view of life in the besieged port ctiy with DW reporter Nick Connolly.

Watch video 02:43 Ukraine: Scenes of devastation in besieged Mariupol

You can keep up with DW's correspondents on Twitter: @dwnews