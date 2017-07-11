Correspondents' perspectives: DW reports after Russian airstrikes

Ukrainian officials reported that airstrikes hit Lviv on Saturday after explosions were heard earlier outside the city. DW's Amien Essif reported from a shelter. "This time," he said, "there was what sounded like thunder."

The United Nations has said more than 3.7 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia launched a full-scale attack on the country in late February — more than half of them to Poland.

In the Polish city of Przemysl, near the border, Birgitta Schülke met with some of the hundreds of Ukrainian women and children who have left their country in recent days.

On Friday, Max Zander was in nearby Rzeszow, where US President Joe Biden met with troops from the 82nd Airborne Division.

Though millions of Ukrainians have now fled their home country since the Russian invasion, some are beginning to return in small numbers. At a train station in the western city of Lviv, Fanny Facsar met some recent arrivals.

"Most of them are men ready to fight, but it's estimated one in five is a woman," she said. Even as air raid sirens blare, these women told Facsar that work, family, or newfound optimism about the war have drawn them back. "And the consequence of that choice of leaving or returning plays out here, at this train station," she said.

Most Ukrainians won't take Russia's announced intention to concentrate on the east of the country at face value, Nick Connolly reported from Kyiv.

"There is a sense that this is a war that is very much going on, and this is by no means the beginning of the end," Connolly said.

There have also been more signs of Ukrainian successes, Connolly added, including unverified reports that Ukrainians had been returning to the city of Kherson, the one major city that Russia has occupied so far.

Russian troops had also been pushed away east of Kyiv, he said. "But on the other hand just 20 kilometers direct line from where I'm standing now in downtown Kyiv they are still there, and we hear the shooting, we hear the artillery," he added.

