Coronavirus: When will Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A, La Liga and Ligue 1 restart?

This Thursday, those in charge at the German Football League (DFL) will discuss with the 36 professional clubs of the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 whether there is a way for football to return.

There have been positive indications from politicians that play could resume on May 9 — but in empty stadiums. Both Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn and the Minister Presidents of North Rhine-Westphalia and Bavaria, Armin Laschet and Markus Söder, consider that date feasible.

But Europe's other top leagues do not appear as close to a solution. Here's how it stands.

Serie A, Italy

Coronavirus situation (as of April 20): In Italy, around 180,000 infections have been registered, and more than 24,000 people have died of COVID-19. The mortality rate is the third highest in the world at 13.2%. The strict lockdown in the country will last until at least May 3, after which a cautious relaxation of some measures is expected.

League status: There has been no football since March 9. Twelve complete matchdays are still to be played, plus four league matches that were canceled due to the pandemic. Juventus lead the table, with Lazio a point behind.

Finances: Series A estimates the economic cost of an incomplete season to be about €700 million ($760 million). The loss of TV money alone would amount to €450 million. If the season cannot be continued, Serie A has suggested that player salaries be cut by a third. So far, only players from Juventus and Roma have foregone their salaries — in each case about four months' worth.

Resumption of matches: Currently wholly uncertain. Federation head Gabriele Gravina wants to let the teams train again from May 4 if the lockdown is relaxed. In this case, the season would start again at the end of May or start of June and be played behind closed doors in 'ghost games'. If necessary, it could even be played later in the year. A suggestion to possibly hold the games in four cities only, excluding the north of Italy, which has been especially hard hit by the pandemic, is being discussed.

La Liga, Spain

Coronavirus situation (as of April 20): In Spain, more than 200,000 people have contracted the coronavirus, with more than 20,000 deaths. The mortality rate is 10.2%. As in Italy, there is a strict curfew in Spain, which, according to head of government Pedro Sanchez, will not be eased before May 11.

League status: Officially suspended on March 12 after 27 matchdays, with eleven more still outstanding. Barcelona lead Real Madrid by two points at the top.

Finances: Spanish League President Javier Tebas already spoke of a loss of at least €150 million on April 9. And, according to him, an early end to the season could end up costing La Liga up to €1 billion, including around €600 million in TV money. Barcelona and Atletico Madrid announced a temporary but significant salary cut agreed by their players: 70%. Real Madrid will pay its pro players 10% less, rising to 20% if the season ends early.

Resumption of matches: While Tebas floated three possible dates (May 28, June 6, June 28) for ghost games, the Spanish Football Federation pleaded for the season to be abandoned just last week, with the current table standing as is for the title and European places. La Liga and UEFA rejected this. But the two sides have reportedly moved closer together in their positions. The clubs will be allowed to train again only under strict government regulations.

Premier League, England

Coronavirus situation (as of April 20): The UK has so far recorded more than 125,000 infections and more than 16,500 COVID-19 deaths. The mortality rate is 13.3%, only in Belgium (14.8%) is it higher. According to the government, the lockdown, which has been in effect since March 24, will continue at least until May 7.

League status: The season was officially suspended on March 12, after the 29th matchday. Nine complete rounds and two games in hand are still to be played. Liverpool have a near-unassailable lead over Manchester City and require a maximum of two wins to be crowned champions.

Finances: If the season is abandoned, an estimated €1.25 billion will be lost, €800 million of this would be from TV money. According to Premier League boss Richard Masters, the survival of some clubs is at stake. The clubs' negotiations with the players about a possible salary waiver are tough. So far, only players from Southampton and West Ham United have agreed to receive part of their pay later, though others are expected to follow soon.

Resumption of matches: The 20 Premier League clubs have agreed to play the rest of the season. This was the main takeaway of a video conference between the league and the clubs last Friday, during which various scenarios were discussed. According to the Daily Mail, the clubs ideally want to play again from June 8 — in empty stadiums.

Ligue 1, France

Coronavirus situation (as of April 20): In France, more than 150,000 infections with the coronavirus have been recorded. More than 20,000 people have died of COVID-19, and the mortality rate is 12.8%. According to President Emmanuel Macron, the strict curfew, which has been in effect for weeks, is not to be relaxed before May 11.

League status: The interruption of the Ligue 1 season was announced on March 13 — after the 28th matchday. Ten rounds remain, plus the catch-up match between Racing Strasbourg and Paris St. Germain (PSG). At the top of the table is PSG are 12 points clear of second-placed Marseille.

Finances: If the season were to be abandoned, Ligue 1 would lose around €400 million, half of which would have come from TV. According to media reports, at least a third of professional clubs would then be threatened with bankruptcy. The clubs and the players' union UNFP agreed on a recommendation to the players to waive their salaries, graduated according to the level of income. For example, players with a monthly wage of more than €100,000 would give up half of their salary.

Resumption of matches: Ligue 1 is aiming for June 17. The league announced on Monday that the season would then be ended by July 25. But not everyone is in favor of continuing the season. Denis Le Saint, the president of promoted team Stade Brest, pleaded for an interruption of the season. Sylvain Kastendeuch, co-president of the players' union UNFP, agrees, and said reopening play in Ligue 1 would be "hasty and dangerous."