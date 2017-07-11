Coronavirus: WHO grants first emergency use validation to BioNTech-Pfizer COVID vaccine

The World Health Organization has granted emergency validation to BioNTech-Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, the WHO announced in a statement on Thursday.

The decision should allow countries to quickly approve the import and distribution of the vaccine.

The BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine is the first to receive such approval.

"This is a very positive step towards ensuring global access to COVID-19 vaccines. But I want to emphasize the need for an even greater global effort to achieve enough vaccine supply to meet the needs of priority populations everywhere," the WHO's assistant director-general for access to medicines and health products, Dr. Mariangela Simao, said in a statement.

"WHO and our partners are working night and day to evaluate other vaccines that have reached safety and efficacy standards. We encourage even more developers to come forward for review and assessment. It’s vitally important that we secure the critical supply needed to serve all countries around the world and stem the pandemic."

This is a breaking news article and will be updated as more details become available.