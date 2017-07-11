 Coronavirus: WHO fails to find animal source of COVID-19 | News | DW | 09.02.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Coronavirus: WHO fails to find animal source of COVID-19

A team from the World Health Organization says it had not yet found the mammalian host responsible for transmitting the disease to humans.

A worker in protective overall passes by a warehouse in Wuhan, China

A team of WHO experts have been in the city of Wuhan to try and uncover the possible origins of the coronavirus

Investigators on Tuesday said they were still trying to find the animal vector through which the COVID-19 virus was transmitted to humans.

Scientists think the disease originated in bats, but the World Health Organization (WHO) team visiting the Chinese city of Wuhan is looking into how it could have made the jump to humans via another mammal.

The WHO presented its findings so far alongside Chinese experts at a joint study news conference.

While transmission from animals was likely, leader of the Chinese team Liang Wannian told a press conference that "the reservoir hosts remain to be identified."

More to come...

rc/rs (AFP, Reuters)

Advertisement