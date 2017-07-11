Coronavirus: WHO estimates 10% of global population infected with COVID-19

The World Health Organization (WHO) said Monday its "best estimates" suggest 1 in 10 people worldwide may have been infected by the coronavirus.

The figure represents more than 20 times the number of confirmed cases, which currently stands at more than 35 million.

"Our current best estimates tell us about 10% of the global population may have been infected by this virus," said Mike Ryan, the head of emergency operations at the WHO.

"It varies depending on country, it varies from urban to rural, it varies depending on groups. But what it does mean is that the vast majority of the world remains at risk," Ryan continued.

"We are now heading into a difficult period. The disease continues to spread."

Ryan made the comments as he addressed the WHO's 34-member executive board focusing on COVID-19.

He told the board that outbreaks were surging in parts of southeast Asia and that infections were on the rise in parts of Europe and the eastern Mediterranean region.

