Coronavirus: WHO declares international health emergency

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday declared the coronavirus that originated in China a public health emergency of international concern, as the United States reported its first person-to-person transmission.

The health agency described the emergency as an "extraordinary event" and other countries are at risk so a coordinated global response is required.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO's Director-General, said: "This declaration is to protect especially countries with weaker health systems and to prepare for that."

"We are all in this together and we can only stop it together," Tedros said, advocating international cooperation to aid such developing countries, work on vaccines and diagnostics, as well as review public health plans.

Despite the urgency, the medical expert wants business as usual for commerce and travel. "We don't recommend trade and travel restrictions as the WHO," Tedros told a press conference, arguing that such measures would be an unnecessary disruption.

China sets a 'new standard for outbreak response'

Tedros was effusive in his praise of how China has gone about dealing with the crisis, describing the country as a benchmark for handling such issues. "In many ways China is setting a new standard for outbreak response."

The WHO chief continued: "The Chinese government is to be congratulated for the extraordinary measures it has taken to contain the outbreak, despite the severe social and economic impact those measures are having on the Chinese people."

"We would have seen many more cases outside China by now – and probably deaths – if it were not for the government’s efforts."

"The speed with which China detected the outbreak, isolated the virus, sequenced the genome and shared it with WHO and the world are very impressive, and beyond words. So is China’s commitment to transparency and to supporting other countries."

The death toll from the new virus currently stands at 170 and the number of reported cases at well over 8,000. It has now infected more people in China than were affected during the outbreak of SARS, a relation of the coronavirus.

US and S. Korea have first person-to-person cases

The WHO made the global concern declaration after it was revealed that eight of the deaths related to the virus had occurred outside of the outbreak's epicenter, China's Hubei province.

Indeed, the United States and South Korea established their first cases of human-to-human spread of the viral strain. The man in the US is married to a 60-year-old Chicago woman who fell ill from the virus after she returned from a trip to Wuhan, Hubei's capital.

The South Korean case was a 56-year-old man who had contact with a patient who had the infectious virus earlier.

WHO underestimated severity

Last week, the UN organization decided against giving the coronavirus top-level health billing. At the time the death toll was below 50. However, consensus seemed to be changing this week as the reported deaths continued to increase as the body said it "regrets" previously calling the virus risk "moderate."

The WHO admitted the issue needed to be re-evaluated after human-to-human infections started occurring outside of China. The first transmission of this kind in Europe was reported earlier this week in Germany while the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Vietnam and South Korea have all noted the disease under the same circumstances.

