Coronavirus: Where the vaccine has been rolled out

European Union countries began administering the first COVID-19 vaccine doses over the weekend. Health authorities are prioritizing high-risk groups, as only a limited number of doses are expected to be available in the initial months.

"Mass vaccinations will likely start in March or even April," Tobias Kurth, epidemiologist and director of the Institute of Public Health at Berlin's Charite hospital, told DW.

Many people are hopeful that vaccinations are the key to society reaching so-called herd immunity, where enough of the populated is protected from the virus that day-to-day life can return to some semblance of normality after months of pandemic-related restrictions.

Kurth stressed that ensuring the public the vaccine is "safe and very effective" was crucial, "as we need about 70% of the population vaccinated before we reach herd immunity."

Here is an overview of which countries have begun their vaccination campaigns, and which are still in the works.

Europe

The UK was the first country in the world to approve the BioNTEch-Pfizer vaccine, and began administering doses on December 8.

The European Union launched its vaccine campaign on December 27, in what leaders across the bloc dubbed "V-Day." The EU is due to receive 12.5 million doses by the end of a year, with the ultimate goal of reaching 450 million people across its 27 member states next year. In addition to the BioNTech-Pfizer jab already being administered, the bloc has secured contracts with drugmakers including Moderna and AstraZeneca.

Germany officially kicked off its COVID vaccine rollout on Sunday, though health workers began administering the first doses on Saturday. Around 150,000 doses of the jab, which was developed by BioNTech-Pfizer and received EU approval on December 21, have arrived in the country, to be distributed among 400 vaccination centers.

In France, President Emmanuel Macron hailed the milestone. "We have a new weapon against the virus: the vaccine," he tweeted.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she was "touched" by the vaccine rollout. "Soon we'll have enough doses for all of us," she tweeted.

The Netherlands, meanwhile, has said it will not start vaccinations until January 8.

COVID vaccinations begin across Europe Millions of initial doses produced From Sweden to Cyprus, Lithuania to Italy, the push to get people their first shots is now under way, 11 months after the first cases were reported in Europe. EU leaders have dubbed the launch of the drive "V-Day," a moment of unity in a pandemic that has killed more than 1.7 million people worldwide.

COVID vaccinations begin across Europe Elderly population a priority Edith Kwoizalla, aged 101, was one of the first Germans to be vaccinated. She took the first of two doses at a care home in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt on Saturday, a day before the official launch. German Health Minister Jens Spahn said he expected 1.3 million doses to be delivered by the end of the year, with double that number by the end of January.

COVID vaccinations begin across Europe Mobile teams deployed across Germany The country is largely relying on mobile teams to distribute the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine, such as here at a care home in Grossräschen, in Germany's eastern Brandenburg state. Most of the more than 400 planned vaccination centers will not be up and running until the next few days.

COVID vaccinations begin across Europe Vaccine will also work on variant: BioNTech The vaccine, developed partly by a German firm, has been snapped up by governments around the world. BioNTech has "scientific confidence" that its coronavirus vaccine will also work on the new variant detected in the UK, company CEO Ugur Sahin told DW. The proteins on the mutated form of the virus were 99% the same as the prevailing virus, he said.

COVID vaccinations begin across Europe Hungary starts a day early Hungary began vaccinating health care workers on Saturday, a day ahead of the EU's planned start date. Hungary has recorded over 316,000 cases and more than 9,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

COVID vaccinations begin across Europe Polish paramedics vaccinated first A Warsaw paramedic was one of the first people to receive the vaccine in Poland on Sunday. The first batch of 10,000 doses was transported from Pfizer's facility in Belgium to a warehouse in central Poland a day earlier. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called the launch "a great step in fighting the epidemic."

COVID vaccinations begin across Europe Politicians aim to ease concerns EU leaders and scientists have gone to great lengths to insist the vaccine is safe. In the Czech Republic, Prime Minister Andrej Babis (seen here) was at the head of the line for his vaccination on Sunday. In Vienna, three women and two men over the age of 80 got the vaccine in the presence of Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

COVID vaccinations begin across Europe 'I didn't feel anything': first Swedish patient Sweden, which has received praise and criticism for its looser handling of the pandemic, is expecting an initial batch of 10,000 shots, along with Norway. Denmark expects to have enough shots to initially vaccinate 40,000 people in care homes, followed by health care staff and those people with a high risk of illness. Iceland will receive 10,000 doses early in January.

COVID vaccinations begin across Europe First doses arrive in Cyprus An 84-year-old man became the first patient to receive the coronavirus vaccine in Cyprus. While Europe has some of the best-resourced health care systems in the world, the sheer scale of the effort means some countries are calling on retired medics to help. Other countries have loosened rules for who is allowed to give the injections.

COVID vaccinations begin across Europe Three-stage program in Austria A health care worker at the Hospital Favoriten in Vienna was one of the first in line to receive the vaccine. Austria is rolling the vaccine out through a three-stage program, starting with health care workers and people over the age of 65. Austria has recorded over 350,000 cases and more than 5,800 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

COVID vaccinations begin across Europe France: A million vaccinations by February Mauricette, a 78-year-old French woman, was the first person to receive a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at the Rene-Muret hospital in Sevran, on the outskirts of Paris. France is aiming to vaccinate the first million people by the end of February. The country has been one of the hardest hit in Europe, with over 2.6 million recorded cases and nearly 63,000 deaths.

COVID vaccinations begin across Europe Thumbs up in Italy Italy began distributing the first batch of 10,000 shots on Sunday at the Niguarda hospital in Milan (seen here). In Rome, a 29-year-old nurse was the first to receive the jab at Rome's Lazzaro Spallanzani National Institute for Infectious Diseases. Health workers were first in line, with those over 80 to follow.

COVID vaccinations begin across Europe Portugal aims for 10% of the population The first phase of Portugal's vaccine rollout aims to inoculate 10% of the population, with front-line workers and those over 50 with preexisting conditions taking priority. Here, a medical worker receives the vaccine at Santa Maria hospital in Lisbon.

COVID vaccinations begin across Europe Ambitious rollout in Spain Spain is set to receive 350,000 doses from Pfizer-BioNTech per week, with a total of nearly 4.6 million to be delivered over the next three months. The government has said it aims to vaccinate between 15 million and 20 million people in the first half of 2021. Here, a 72-year-old receives the first injection at the Vallecas nursing home in Madrid.



Outside of the EU, Switzerland and Serbia have also begun giving out the COVID-19 vaccine. Switzerland launched its campaign on December 23 after approving the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine. Serbia kicked off its inoculations on Christmas Eve, with Prime Minister Ana Brnbic first in line as part of an effort to allay the fears of a generally skeptical population.

While the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine was given approval in the West after authorities reviewed Phase III trial data, Russia has been inoculating its population for months using its Sputnik V vaccine. It began administering doses in August, saying the jab was 91.4% effective based on interim late-stage trial results. More than 100,000 people have been vaccinated so far.

Americas

More than 1 million Americans have been vaccinated since the US launched its campaign on December 14. The country is by far the world's hardest hit in the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 330,000 deaths. In addition to the Pfizer-BioNTech jab, US authorities have also approved one developed by American firm Moderna.

Canada began vaccinations on December 14, and expects to have 1.2 million doses from BioNTech-Pfizer and Moderna available by the end of January.

Mexico administered its first shots of the COVID-19 vaccine on December 24. Authorities expect to have health care workers inoculated by early January, before moving on to elderly people.

Argentina has approved Russia's Sputnik vaccine for emergency use.

Asia

India plans to begin using the Sputnik V vaccine next year.

Chinese authorities launched an emergency use vaccine program in July targeted at essential workers and others at high risk of infection. By mid-November, around 1 million people had been inoculated. China has at least five vaccine candidates in late-stage clinical trials.

Both Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates have approved China's Sinopharm vaccine.

Wealthy countries have already snapped up most of the Western-developed vaccines expected to be produced next year, and much of the developing world is hoping Chinese alternatives can fill the gap.

Wuhan: A year after the coronavirus outbreak Shoulder to shoulder in crowded markets Wuhan was locked down for about 11 weeks after becoming the first global coronavirus hot spot. Until mid-May, 50,000 of the 80,000 official cases in China were in Wuhan. But now life is almost back to normal on the city's crowded street markets.

Wuhan: A year after the coronavirus outbreak Dancing in the streets During the lockdown, residents were not even allowed to leave their homes. Now, they can even dance together in the park. According to the Reuters news agency, there have been no local transmissions of the virus for months now.

Wuhan: A year after the coronavirus outbreak Ground zero for the coronavirus? Vegetables, fish, and meat — even wild animals — all used to be for sale at this wet market. But it closed its doors on January 1, 2020 after a mysterious lung disease started spreading and its origin was traced to the market. Scientists have not yet determined the market's exact role in spreading the virus, if it had one at all.

Wuhan: A year after the coronavirus outbreak Restaurateurs' livelihoods at risk Before the pandemic, Lai Yun used to find most of the products for his Japanese restaurant at the covered market. "I would send the kids to school, have breakfast and then go to the market," says the 38-year-old. Since re-opening in June, he has to go elsewhere — and some of the ingredients he needs now cost five times more. "Our aim for next year is simply to survive," he told DW.

Wuhan: A year after the coronavirus outbreak No more fresh goods Though the wet market on the ground floor is still closed, the second floor has re-opened. But most of the stores sell glasses and other specialty products for opticians. "Some people might have a weird feeling, but it's only an empty building now," one of the saleswomen, who did not give her name, told DW.

Wuhan: A year after the coronavirus outbreak Vendors move to the streets Since the market closed down, some people have started selling meat and other fresh goods on the streets. Even if the sellers here are wearing masks and gloves, some say the conditions fall short of certain hygiene standards. In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the covered market hall was criticized for its poor health and sanitation regulations.

Wuhan: A year after the coronavirus outbreak An unmasked clown Most Wuhan residents wear masks in public, particularly as the coronavirus has not disappeared and there have been a number of new cases elsewhere in China. "Many people are beginning to hoard masks, disinfectant and other protective equipment," 29-year-old English teacher Yen told DW. Author: Uta Steinwehr



dr/rt (Reuters, AFP, dpa, AP)