Coronavirus: What's happening around the world — live updates

The World Health Organization has declared the coronavirus outbreak a global emergency

Germany has five confirmed cases of the virus and advised against nonessential travel to China

The United States has six confirmed cases and has warned its citizens against travel to China.

08:08 Pakistani authorities say they are suspending all flights to China.

07:53 Hong Kong professionals, including medical staff and flight attendants, hold street protests demanding that the government close off the border to mainland China to stop the spread of the virus.

06:47 Rwandair suspends flights to China.

06:25 Vietnam introduces temporary ban on issuing travel visas to Chinese tourists after confirmation that three Vietnamese nations had contracted the coronavirus from China

06:15 South Korea's Health Ministry says the country's staple dish, kimchi, will not provide protection against the new coronavirus. During the SARS epidemic of 2003, in a bid to explain the country's relatively low infection rate, some South Korean researchers had said kimchi might have helped to ward off the disease.

05:57 Kenya Airways suspends all flight to China until further notice. Air France, KLM SA, British Airways, Germany's Lufthansaand the US' Virgin Atlantic have already stopped flying to mainland China. Other airlines have cut flights.

05:55 Japan urges its citizens not to travel to China unless absolutely necessary, joining the growing list of countries issuing such travel advisories. Japan had already advised against all travel to the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, Hubei province. It has 14 confirmed cases of the disease.

Authorities across the world have been implementing measures to try and prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed more than 200 people in China and infected more than 10,000 since it broke out in China's Hubei province in December. The WHO has declared the outbreak a global emergency.

The United States on Thursday told Americans not to travel to China, while Germany has warned its citizens against traveling to Hubei and recommended postponing any nonessential travel to China.

Several airlines have also suspended flights to China.

