 Coronavirus: What we can learn from the Spanish flu

Culture

Coronavirus: What we can learn from the Spanish flu

What will our world be like once the COVID-19 pandemic has died down? The history of the Spanish flu and current futorology research provide some clues.

USA Spanische Grippe 1918 (picture-alliance/akg-images)

The first time I heard about the Spanish flu was from my grandmother. Her mother, my great-grandmother, fell ill in 1918 when my grandma was four years old. She survived with a severe heart condition. All the same, she had two more children. She remained bedridden until her death and, as a young girl, my grandmother took care of her father and younger siblings for years. The Spanish flu shaped her life, as it has affected countless people around the world.

A black-and-white family picture

The author's great-grandmother (left), circa 1917, before she fell ill with the Spanish flu

My family was partially affected by that pandemic; I otherwise wouldn't be around to write this today. But experts estimate that between 50 and 100 million people died worldwide in the three flu waves of 1918-1919.

How the Spanish flu changed the world

A comparison of the two diseases is of course misleading: what killed people back then was unknown (viruses as pathogens were not discovered until 1933). The genome of the new SARS-CoV-2 virus, on the other hand, was quickly decoded, and intensive research is being conducted on specific drugs and vaccines. In medical terms, we are much further advanced today than we were then.

And yet there are similarities. Then as now, a disease hurled the global community into a deep crisis. Even if we are still at the very beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, we can ask ourselves what lessons we could learn from the history of Spanish flu for our "post-COVID-19" future.

British science journalist Laura Spinney's 2017 work, Pale Rider: The Spanish Flu of 1918 and How it Changed the World, provides some pointers.

When I read it two years ago, I could never have imagined that soon I, too, would experience the classic disease control measures Spinney described: contact and event bans, border closures and quarantine regulations, compulsory face masks.

Whose fault is it? Fears fuel xenophobia

Just a few months ago, hearing the news about fatalities in China seemed unreal to me. But even before the wave of infection spilled over into Europe on a massive scale, the virus released its poison: under the hashtag #IAmNotAVirus, people with Asian and Chinese roots tweeted about how they were being racially insulted and treated with hostility.

Spanische Grippe und Corona (DW/S. Spröer)

'Yellow peril'? The cover of 'Der Spiegel' from February 1, 2020

In early February, German news magazine Der Spiegel published a lurid and controversial cover story, titled "Corona virus: Made in China." The yellow lettering over the photo of a person in red protective clothing evokes associations with the pejorative term "yellow peril," a color metaphor that has been used repeatedly since the 19th century to stir up resentment against East Asian peoples, especially Chinese.

Unfortunately, the opposite is the case, too. Foreigners living in China, which currently reports few domestic cases of infection, say they are experiencing xenophobia as now they are the ones feared to be potential virus carriers.

Spanish, German or Brazilian?

When the Spanish flu broke out, people were fearful and quick to blame others. In Brazil people called the new disease the "German flu," in Senegal it was the "Brazilian flu" and in Poland it was called "Bolshevik disease."

The fact that it became known as Spanish flu is particularly unfair to the Spanish, because that is not where it originated at all, according to Laura Spinney's research — it is rather believed to have come from France, China or the US.

This flu was simply written about first in Spain, a country that had remained neutral during World War I. Newspapers in Spain were not subject to military censorship, and they reported about the outbreak of the disease in Madrid in May 1918. At the time, the flu had been raging for weeks in the Belgian and French trenches — but the name "Spanish flu" stuck.

Watch video 02:00

How the world battled the 1918 flu pandemic

'When the future changes its course'

Crises do not only promote fears and resentment; they can also trigger positive impulses and creative solutions.

Trend- und Zukunftsforscher Matthias Horx (dapd)

Re-gnosis: Future researcher Matthias Horx 'looks back' to the present

We are at a historic moment when the "future changes direction," according to Matthias Horx, a German researcher of trends and the future who works with the concept of re-gnosis, a thought experiment to illustrate what this future could look like. In contrast to prognosis, re-gnosis looks back from the future to the present.

Among the changes taking place now is the obvious push toward digital modernization, noticeable on a daily basis through our use of online communication techniques, such as video conferences, internet teaching or mobile working.

On top of that, Horx points out that "human-social intelligence" will help us master the crisis. The enforced physical distance fosters a new closeness, he says. That is true: I communicate more intensively than before via video chat or telephone with colleagues and old friends, and before we go shopping I ask our elderly neighbor — from a safe distance over the garden fence of course — whether we can bring him anything. 

If, as Horx predicts, we are able to overcome the crisis together "in solidarity and constructively despite radical restrictions," will this new friendly togetherness remain a part of our culture?

New power settings

The global community can only overcome such massive crises together, in close international cooperation. After the Spanish flu, this realization led to the founding of the Health Organization of the League of Nations, a forerunner of the WHO. Many states also realized that they, too, were responsible for public health care and not just the various welfare organizations, churches and private health care institutions.

Similarly, after the coronavirus pandemic, governments worldwide will be taking a close look at their health systems.

Mahatma Gandhi in 1925 (Getty Images/Hulton Archive)

Mahatma Gandhi survived the Spanish flu in 1918 — and went on to become the leader of the independence movement

In addition, the Spanish flu experience shifted social and political power relations in many places.

In India, for example, the Indian population died in large numbers, but not the British colonial rulers. The injustices concerning medical care strengthened the resistance; Mahatma Gandhi, who himself had fallen ill with the flu, became the leader of the independence movement in 1919.

Chasm in 1920s arts scene

The consequences of the Spanish flu also became visible in the and culture scene. German painter Egon Schiele left one of the most shocking artistic testimonies: His painting The Family shows him, his wife Edith and their child — a child that was never born. The pregnant Edith died of the flu, as did the artist himself three days later, after painting the picture.

Egon Schiele's 'The Family' (picturealliance/Fine Art Images/Heritage Images)

A trio that never got to exist: Egon Schiele's 'The Family'

The traumatic experiences of war and illness caused a rift in art in the 1920s that was "as violent as the division of the Red Sea in the Bible," as Laura Spinney puts it. Just two examples: In music, Arnold Schönberg created 12-tone music, a completely new musical system, while architects turned their backs on romantic Art Nouveau ornamentation and designed functional Bauhaus buildings.

Artists today have been obviously quick to react to the new pandemic and museums are collecting photos and everyday objects to document the current historical state of emergency for future generations.

COVID-19 is a zoonosis: A personal decision

We don't k now yet how much the world will change "after COVID-19." Nevertheless, we can already help to make it better. At least that is what I want to try to do.

Coronavirus in Hongkong (Getty Images/AFP/A. Wallace)

Coronavirus street art in Hong Kong

There is another thing both diseases have in common. They are zoonotic diseases; they were caused by viruses that are native to animals and that somehow crossed the biological barrier to humans... and mutated into deadly illnesses.

In Pale Rider, Laura Spinney looks into the impact of humans' domestication of animals through farming and how it facilitated "spillover," the term to describe when a virus jumps the species barrier into humans. Our current food production may be contributing to the increased manufacturing of new illnesses.

The Spanish flu and the novel coronavirus are by no means the only examples: the HIV virus, the 2002 SARS virus and the 2009 swine flu also originated in the animal kingdom.

So what if we stopped eating animals?

That's what I've decided to do, not only because of the coronavirus crisis, but it's another significant factor. That would be my own personal contribution to a post-coronavirus world.

  • View of hills and mansions in Fiesole near Florence, Italy. (Foto: picture-alliance/imageBROKER/O. Stadler).

    Epidemics in literature

    Giovanni Boccaccio: 'The Decameron' (1349-1353)

    Seven women and three men flee the plague to a country house near Florence. As cruel as the descriptions are at the beginning, the 100 novellas in the collection are surprisingly entertaining. To pass the time, each of the fugitives determines a topic per day and everyone has to tell a corresponding story. Subtle or crude, tragic or comical — a whole world unfolds.

  • people in apricot-colored costumes hovering on a stage (Foto: picture-alliance/dpa/M. Hiekel).

    Epidemics in literature

    Thomas More: 'Utopia' (1516)

    On a faraway island, a sailor discovers an ideal society: There is equality among the locals, it is democratic, ownership is communal. It was the opposite of life in England at the time. And: there were no epidemics, unlike England that had suffered from the plague more than once. The above photo shows Dresden Semper Opera dancers as "Utopians" in a musical theater project based on More's novel.

  • church tower peeks out of a lake (Foto: picture-alliance/DUMONT Bildarchiv/U. Bernhart).

    Epidemics in literature

    Francis Bacon: 'New Atlantis' (1627)

    Bacon envisioned a utopian island by the name of Bensalem, home to the people of the lost city of Atlantis. They are very involved in research and science, and inventions including the submarine, wind turbines and hearing aids are anticipated on "New Atlantis." Foreign seafarers were initially quarantined to protect islands from possible diseases.

  • Drawing of people sitting and lying on the ground inside a cathedral (Foto: picture-alliance/Heritage Images/Ann Ronan Picture Library).

    Epidemics in literature

    Daniel Defoe: 'A Journal of the Plague Year' (1722)

    Daniel Defoe, five years old and whisked away to the countryside to keep him safe during the Great Plague in London, relied on eyewitness accounts and meticulous research for his description of the devastating events. Defoe tells the tale of a city in a state of emergency, faced with hysteria, superstition, unemployment, looting and fraud.

  • aerial view of the city of Oran (Foto: Getty Images/P.Baz).

    Epidemics in literature

    Albert Camus: 'The Plague' (1947)

    In Camus' "The Plague," a doctor by the name of Bernard Rieux describes how first rats die of the plague, followed by thousands of citizens in the Algerian port city of Oran. Everyone takes a different approach to the fight against the Black Death, but in the end, it kills the innocent and the ruthless alike.

  • test glasses, dropping glasses. (Foto: picture-alliance/dpa/K. Ohlenschläger).

    Epidemics in literature

    Stephen King: 'The Stand' (1978)

    A mutant virus breaks out of a military research laboratory and kills almost the entire US population. Only few are immune, left to assert themselves in a depopulated world with a collapsed infrastructure. Two groups — basically the "good" and the "evil" — emerge, both headed by charismatic leaders.

  • Film still Blindness, Mark Ruffalo puts hand on chest of Julianne Moore (Foto: Imago Images/Cinema Publishers Collection).

    Epidemics in literature

    Jose Saramago: 'Blindness' (1995)

    The inhabitants of a nameless city go blind all of a sudden. To prevent the spread of a potential disease, they are housed in an empty psychiatric ward, and attended to by a doctor and his wife, played by Mark Ruffalo and Julianne Moore in the 2008 film of the same name (picture). The situation quickly escalates, but in the greatest chaos, some people regain their eyesight.

  • a drop of a clear liquid into a child's open mouth (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Khan)

    Epidemics in literature

    Philip Roth: 'Nemesis' (2010)

    The novel is set in Newark, New Jersey in the summer of 1944 during a severe outbreak of polio. It recreates the terror, fear, poor information and feeling of powerlessness among the population faced by a paralytic disease that mainly affected children, crippling one child after the next. A vaccine wasn't available until 1955.

    Author: Nadine Wojcik (db)


How World War I ended: 100 years later

World War I ended on November 11, 1918. The conflict claimed countless victims with unprecedented displays of power. But the human suffering continued as Europe could not fully recover from the disaster. (01.09.2018)  

It might be difficult for some people, especially children, to understand why we all of a sudden have to isolate. A look at some of the online content that can help explain why it's key.  