 Coronavirus: What does blood type have to do with COVID-19?

Science

Coronavirus: What does blood type have to do with COVID-19?

COVID-19 can take mild to severe courses: Sometimes there are no symptoms, and sometimes people die. New research suggests that blood types could play a rather important role by affecting the immune response.

Whole blood from a blood donation

Why do some people not even notice that they have been infected by the novel coronavirus, while others need medical treatment and ventilation and, in the worst case, can die?

The fact that the disease COVID-19 can take such different courses also makes it difficult to find out how many people are actually infected and how many have already built up immunity. The number of unreported cases is correspondingly high.

Infografik Blutgruppen Deutschland EN

Focus on the blood type

German and Norwegian researchers have analyzed the different blood types with regards to COVID-19. They have come up with some amazing results, which they published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The researchers investigated the role that blood type might play in patients with particularly severe forms of the disease.

In the study, the researchers examined 1,610 patients with COVID-19 respiratory failure in Italy and Spain, where the coronavirus hit particularly hard: Milan, Monza, Madrid, San Sebastian and Barcelona. All patients had a particularly bad form of the disease; some did not survive.

Blood type A means highest risk

A first result: People with blood type A seem to be at a particularly high risk of a severe course of COVID-19. In Germany, 43% of the population have this blood type. They might be twice as likely to need an oxygen supply or ventilation in the event of a coronavirus infection as people with blood type 0, which accounts for 41% of the population in Germany. 

Doctors treating a patient in an intensive care unit

Does the blood type decide the severity of the disease?

The latter would seem to be able to consider themselves lucky as things stand: Even though they are not protected against an infection with the virus, the study shows they have the lowest risk of having a severe case of the disease.

People with type 0- (0 negative) blood  also play a special role in blood donations: They are considered "universal donors" and can help anyone in need of a blood transfusion. 

Blood types B and AB are not as widespread, making up 11% and 5% of the population respectively. The risk of a severe COVID-19 course for such patients could lie somewhere in between that of patients with types 0 or A, according to the study.

Consequences for treatment

The results of the study may help in developing various drug treatments. Researchers have used similar approaches when searching for medication to fight other diseases.

In the case of malaria, for example, scientists have established a link between the disease and different blood types. For example, it is now known that people with blood type 0 very rarely develop severe malaria and are very well-protected against its most severe form.

In the case of other diseases, other blood types protect the human body best. For example, with the plague, people with blood type A show the mildest symptoms.

For a long time, COVID-19 research focused on high-risk patients: those who have certain preexisting conditions and/or have reached a certain age. Smokers also came under scrutiny as a potential high-risk group. Now, researchers are looking at a different piece in the coronavirus jigsaw puzzle. 

  • Kiwis hanging from a tree in southern Italy

    Vitamin C: Good for the immune system and for fighting infections

    Eat me!

    Most mammals can synthesize vitamin C i.e., produce it themselves. But humans can't; we must ingest this water-soluble micronutrient with our food. Vitamin C can be found in kiwis, oranges and grapefruits, but also in vegetables such as brussels sprouts, broccoli and peppers. Unfortunately, it is somewhat heat-sensitive — so be careful when cooking!

  • A hand holding broccoli

    Vitamin C: Good for the immune system and for fighting infections

    Less mystery, more biochemistry

    Vitamin C is not just a nice-to-have that is mainly important for the old, the sick and vegans. On the contrary, its biochemical functions are the same and equally important in every body. Vitamin C is one of the micronutrients that, although they do not provide the body with energy, are essential for its basic functions. These include cell metabolism and our defense system.

  • Orange juice with a slice of an orange

    Vitamin C: Good for the immune system and for fighting infections

    A radical pursuer of radicals

    As an antioxidant, vitamin C reduces the damage caused by oxygen free radicals to molecules that are essential for the body. These radicals are produced during normal metabolic processes. However, harmful substances such as tobacco quickly lead to oxidative stress and the increased formation of free radicals. This also increases the need for vitamin C.

  • Strawberries

    Vitamin C: Good for the immune system and for fighting infections

    Strawberries to boost enzyme activity

    The human body doesn't just use the vitamin C of these strawberries to protect against oxygen radicals; the vitamin is also an important cofactor in a number of enzymatic activities, such as the synthesis of the protein collagen, which forms part of tendons, bones, cartilage and the skin. Poor wound healing can thus indicate a vitamin C deficiency.

  • Grapefruit slices

    Vitamin C: Good for the immune system and for fighting infections

    Counterattack with grapefruits

    The body needs vitamin C to defend itself against infections. As an antioxidant, vitamin C is responsible not only for cell protection; it also goes on the attack in the event of an infection. It stimulates the migration of immune cells, known as neutrophils, to the site of infection, promotes phagocytosis — cellular waste disposal — and kills pathogens.

  • Red bell peppers

    Vitamin C: Good for the immune system and for fighting infections

    Sufficiency beats deficiency

    Severe vitamin C deficiency can lead to scurvy. Symptoms of this potentially fatal disease are poor wound healing, bruising, loss of hair and teeth and joint pain. To protect against it, 10 milligrams of vitamin C daily are sufficient. Sufficient vitamin C is also associated with a lower risk of high blood pressure, coronary heart disease and strokes.

  • Kale

    Vitamin C: Good for the immune system and for fighting infections

    How much is enough?

    According to the German consumer advice center, the recommended daily intake of vitamin C is 110 mg for men and 95 mg for women. Oregon State University researchers recommend 400 mg per day for all adults. The vitamin is harmless, and if too much is ingested, it is excreted in the urine. Researchers say that whether taken as a dietary supplement or as brussels sprouts, it is the same vitamin C.

    Author: Julia Vergin


