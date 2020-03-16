 Coronavirus: What countries are doing to minimize economic damage | News | DW | 19.03.2020

News

Coronavirus: What countries are doing to minimize economic damage

Coronavirus has wrecked global markets in a way comparable to the global financial crisis. Nations are unrolling emergency plans to save their economies.

Customers wait in a queue to receive a card to allow them to ender in a bank in Athens

Germany

The German government is providing €1 billion ($1.1 billion) in credit for businesses and companies of all sizes. The credit will be delivered through the state-owned KfW business development bank. Last week, Berlin said the KfW has around €500 billion to help support its economy. 

The government also announced a number of tax measures to ensure liquidity for companies. Late payment fines for loans may be waved for companies hit hard by the slowdown caused by the outbreak. Financial support will also be given to the Robert Koch Institute, the country's public health institute.

Germany's Ministry for Education and Research is expected to receive €145 million for the development of a vaccine. The country has also set aside €50 million to repatriate German tourists stranded around the world.

The southern state of Bavaria announced a fund worth up to €10 billion to help the region withstand the coronavirus. The fund allows the local government to buy stakes in faltering companies to prevent insolvencies.

Companies with up to 250 employees can apply for loans between €5,000 and €30,000. The fund will also be used to guarantee 80% of loans taken by companies threatened by default. Bavaria is home to nine blue-chip DAX-30 companies including car manufacturer BMW, engineering giant Siemens and sports retailer Adidas.

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told the newspaper Die Zeit that European countries must show "solidarity" with hard-hit countries like Italy.  "A country like Italy must now spend billions to support its economy. This must not be allowed to fail due to a narrow interpretation of regulations."

Read more: Coronavirus shock vs. global financial crisis — the worse economic disaster?

Watch video 02:45

How COVID-19 triggers our herd instinct

Spain

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced measures worth €200 billion ($219 billion) to help companies and protect workers and other vulnerable groups affected by the escalating coronavirus.

The Spanish government plans to mobilize €117 billion for the package, with private companies providing the rest. Some €600 million will be pumped into basic social services.

Half of the assistance measures, which are worth 20% of Spain's economic output, are state-backed credit guarantees for companies, and the rest includes loans and aid for vulnerable people.

Portugal

Portugal, which declared a 15-day state of emergency starting on March 18, has unveiled a €9.2 billion ($10 billion) aid stimulus package, worth more than 4% of the country's GDP.

The package includes state-backed credit worth €3 billion to help companies in sectors like tourism, hospitality, textiles, wood, micro and small enterprises. Some €5 billion of the fiscal stimulus is set aside to enable flexible tax and social security payment.

Portugal's finance minister said that the country may implement a moratorium on loan repayment. Talks are currently underway with several banks.

Watch video 02:15

Microscopic monster mauls entire economies

France

France has pledged a €45 billion ($50 billion) aid package for small businesses in addition to tens of billions already promised for French workers forced to stop working because of shop and restaurant closures and strict new quarantine measures.

UK 

Newly appointed Chancellor of Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, announced a $14.5 billion emergency fiscal stimulus package to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

The stimulus will support the UK's National Health Service (NHS) and refund the cost of businesses for 2 weeks. The UK is also offering state-backed loans worth $400 billion (15% of the UK's GDP) for businesses in the retail and hospitality industries struggling in the sudden economic paralysis caused by mass self-quarantine.

Read more: Stock markets plunge on coronavirus fears

United States

The US Senate cleared a federal aid package worth $104 billion, which will give free coronavirus testing to people without health insurance, school meals for children, 10 days of sick leave and 12 weeks of paid family leave for certain workers.

US President Donald Trump's administration is currently in talks with lawmakers about another stimulus package worth as much as 1 trillion dollars (€900 billion). The proposed package includes an immediate cash payment to lower-income Americans.

The measures would include a tax cut for wage-earners, $50 billion for the airline industry and $250 billion for small businesses. Senator Mitt Romney also proposed $1,000 in payouts for ordinary US citizens. The enactment of the financial package must wait for Congress to agree on it.

Watch video 01:34

Italy and its fashion industry hit hard by corona epidemic

The US Federal Reserve announced three new finance mechanisms to combat economic damage. The first is to help households and businesses stay afloat and the second funds major financial institutions for up to 90 days.

The new mechanism will allow companies including JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank Securities, BNP Paribas Securities and Nomura Securities to use debt holdings as collateral for credit from the Federal Reserve. The program will be in place for at least six months. 

The third mechanism, the $10 billion Money Market Mutual Fund Liquidity Facility, will create an emergency lending facility for banks that purchase assets from mutual funds and other short-term credit sources. This measure is expected to keep credit flowing in the US economy.

Canada

Canada's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau unveiled an aid stimulus package worth $82 billion Canadian (US $56.4 billion; €51.4 billion). The package will be used to support businesses and provide temporary tax relief. The package is worth 3% of Canada's GDP.

The stimulus package will also support child benefit payments and provide emergency care to workers who don't have access to paid sick leave.

Trudeau also announced that Canada would restrict all non-essential travel from the US. He assured that supply chains would not be affected by the move.

Australia

Australia has announced a fiscal stimulus package worth $11 billion to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. The package includes a one-off payment of AUD $750 ($451) for nearly 6.5 million lower-income Australians.

In addition, the package will be used to save 120,000 apprentice jobs and support small and medium-sized firms. The fiscal stimulus package is nearly one % of Australia's GDP.

Australia's central bank has slashed its interest rate to a record low of 0.25%, to boost fiscal stimulus in an embattled Australian economy. The Australian government also said that it would enable cheaper borrowing for businesses by intervening in the bond market.

Turkey

Turkey said that it would roll out a stimulus package worth $15.4 billion to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. The 21-point package, known as the Economic Stability Shield, will support delay in loan and tax payments.

The package will also increase pension pay, support businesses, reduce Value Added Tax (VAT) on domestic air travel and defer social security payments by 6 months for the retail, steel, automotive and hospitality industries, among others.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also announced that Turkey is putting in place a "periodic program" to give healthcare at home for people above the age of 80 who live alone.

  • Angela Merkel in Wuhan, China

    Which industries have already been hit by the coronavirus?

    The German chancellor in Wuhan

    In 2019, Chancellor Angela Merkel visited the Webasto plant in Wuhan, China. The factory is now closed. The medical tech division of Siemens, on the other hand, does not anticipate increasing demand for its X-ray machines and computer tomographs. "I wouldn't overestimate the short-term opportunity to do business with it. It doesn't go that quickly," said Siemens Healthineers CEO Bernd Montag.

  • Cleaning a table in a hospital

    Which industries have already been hit by the coronavirus?

    Clean, clean, clean

    Chemical companies on the other hand see an opportunity. Lanxess is seeing increased demand for its disinfectant Rely+On Virkon. The antiseptic is used to disinfect hard surfaces and equipment and can be effective against the coronavirus and, especially in China, it will be used more, the company said. Currently they are working to deliver additional quantities as quickly as possible.

  • A McDonald's and KFC restaurant in China

    Which industries have already been hit by the coronavirus?

    Eating in: Shops and restaurants

    At Yum China's fast food chains KFC and Pizza Hut the doors are closed. Luckin Coffee is also offline. The Swedish fashion chain H&M closed about 45 branches in China and the jeans manufacturer Levi Strauss about half of its stores. However, experts assume that the effects on many stores will be small as a lot of their business is now done online.

  • French soccer star Paul Pogba in Hong Kong 2017

    Which industries have already been hit by the coronavirus?

    Adidas and Nike on watch

    Like US competitor Nike, German sporting goods manufacturer Adidas temporarily closed many of its own stores in China. In addition, franchise business will be closely monitored. However, it is still too early to assess the effects. In any case, there will be no big advertising events like this one with French soccer star Paul Pogba in Hong Kong 2017.

  • Volkswagen's test track in the province Xinjiang, China, in 2019

    Which industries have already been hit by the coronavirus?

    Carmakers particularly at risk

    The epidemic could have "an enormous economic impact," especially for the German car industry, according to car industry expert Ferdinand Dudenhöffer. Volkswagen's 33 plants (here the group's own test track in Xinjiang) and its joint ventures in China will remain closed until the weekend, but so far planned deliveries are not at risk.

  • A red Maybach on show in Beijing, China

    Which industries have already been hit by the coronavirus?

    No one is really safe

    At Daimler, maker of the Mercedes brand (here a Maybach on show in Beijing), the majority of Chinese production is due to start again next Monday. However, the company is increasingly focusing on having people work from home. At BMW, production in Shenyang is also expected to start again on Monday. Distributors are now already working from home, too.

  • The best-selling car in 2013, the Honda CR-V

    Which industries have already been hit by the coronavirus?

    Honda remains cautious

    Japanese carmaker Honda plans to keep its three car plants in Wuhan closed longer for the Chinese New Year holiday. The plants, which are operated together with Chinese manufacturer Dongfeng, will stay idle until at least February 13, a spokesman said. It is not yet clear whether production will then restart, as the company will follow the guidelines of the local authorities.

  • The South Korean manufacturer Hyundai will suspend all of its domestic production this week, because necessary parts that are normally delivered from China are not coming

    Which industries have already been hit by the coronavirus?

    Supplies are not being replenished

    The virus is increasingly becoming a problem for complex global interlinked supply chains. The auto industry is a good example of this. The South Korean manufacturer Hyundai will suspend all of its domestic production this week, because necessary parts that are normally delivered from China are not coming. Analysts believe that similar problems will soon affect many companies.

  • Design Studio Tre from Poland showing at the Frankfurt Messe

    Which industries have already been hit by the coronavirus?

    The Chinese are staying away

    Some impacts are already noticeable in Germany, too. Partly because of the risk of infection, fewer visitors are expected at the "Ambiente" consumer goods fair in Frankfurt. This is partially the result of the reduced flight connections from China, said a spokesman for the trade fair organizer. Lufthansa and other international airlines have cut their connections to mainland China.

  • A quarantine hall at Frankfurt Airport has already been set up for coronavirus evacuees

    Which industries have already been hit by the coronavirus?

    It's Germany. Always be prepared!

    A quarantine hall at Frankfurt Airport has already been set up for coronavirus evacuees. In 2018, there were more than 1 million people who arrived from China. Most passengers from China arriving in Germany usually land in Frankfurt. The most important Chinese hubs with connections to Germany are the airports in Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong. There are no direct flights to and from Wuhan.

    Author: Dirk Kaufmann


Which industries have already been hit by the coronavirus?

Many companies have been impacted by the coronavirus outbreak in the Chinese province of Wuhan. Some see it as a business opportunity; some see problems for the global supply chain. DW takes inventory. (07.02.2020)  

