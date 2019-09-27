 Coronavirus: We can still laugh! | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 23.03.2020

Psychology

Coronavirus: We can still laugh!

It's an outbreak — it's serious. Coronavirus restricts us; it's highly contagious and it threatens lives and livelihoods. But is it too serious to laugh at? On the contrary. In difficult times, humor is important.

A boy laughing

Spring is finally here in the northern hemisphere. But we're stuck inside. Some of us can't work, or can only work to a limited extent. While many of us are now spending more time with family than we normally do, depending on how long this goes on for, the financial strain of staying home from work will likely become a major source of stress for many.

Those who work in supermarkets or nursing homes are exposed to a particularly high risk of infection. Others sit in their "home offices." Many have replaced teachers and childcare workers and are faced with trying to entertain their children 24/7. Some are completely alone.

And then there are those who have been infected with coronavirus. Who, sealed off from the outside world, have to fight not only the symptoms of the infection but also the fear. So can we really joke about the coronavirus?

"Yes," says Kareen Seidler, research assistant and spokeswoman at the German Institute for Humor. "In general, you can joke about anything," she affirms.

Viktor E. Frankl, psychiatrist, neurologist and Holocaust survivor, once expressed a very similar opinion. In his book 'Nevertheless, say "yes" to life,' the late Austrian author details his experience as an inmate of several concentration camps during the Second World War — and about how humour can be vital for survival.

"Humour is also a weapon of the soul in the fight for self-preservation," Frankl says, describing the meaning of "camp humor," as he called it.

Finding humor in a situation that is, for the most part, anything but funny creates distance from the very situation.The joker rises, at least for a brief moment, above their reality instead of being completely overwhelmed by it. 

"Psycho-hygiene," Seidler calls it. It's healthy and normal to joke about a frightening situation, she says. Humor is often a form of release —  fear and stress are abated, even if sometimes only for a few seconds.

Of course, it's important to consider the sensitivities of the person you're joking with, Seidler cautions. "We distinguish between social and offensive humor," she explains. 

Jokes about hoarding pasta and toilet paper may not be the right thing to do in the presence of someone who is in a state of coronavirus-induced panic or who considers joking fundamentally inappropriate in such situations. Humor can, in this way, be insensitive. Empathy is essential here.

But being humorous does not necessarily mean that you have to make nasty jokes.

"Social humor doesn't hurt anyone," says Seidler. One example of social humor is the numerous instructions circulating online that show in an original and funny way how to wash your hands thoroughly. The Spanish police officers who serenade those in isolation while on duty also make use of this kind of humor. 

Seidler says laughing together strengthens the sense of community. "If we already spend more time with the family than we would like, we should laugh together as much as possible," she says. Social media can serve as a source of inspiration here.

So the next time you find yourself laughing at a coronavirus-related joke and feel immediately plagued by remorse, think of people like Viktor Frankl. And remember that camp humor can be vital to our survival. 

  • Eine junge Frau bepflanzt ihren Balkon (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Gabbert)

    Turn home quarantine into a holiday: here are some ideas

    It's all about approach

    The rapid spread of the coronavirus can really spoil your good mood, especially if a booked trip gets cancelled. Or if you have to go into quarantine. Is this what happened to you? The most important thing is how you approach this situation. If you get angry or upset, it will only make matters worse. Instead, so long as you're not sick, you should enjoy your time off and stay level-headed.

  • Entspannung auf dem Balkon (picture-alliance/S. Pilick)

    Turn home quarantine into a holiday: here are some ideas

    A holiday on the balcony

    The first trees are budding, spring flowers are emerging from the ground — winter will soon be over. Use the time and get your garden in shape or take care of your balcony. And when the sun comes out, grab your sunglasses, listen to music and imagine yourself on a beach.

  • Ein Frau liest daheim ein Buch (picture-alliance/Bildagentur-online/Begsteiger)

    Turn home quarantine into a holiday: here are some ideas

    Browse travel books

    When otherwise do you find time to sit on your sofa and read those travel books that have been sitting on the shelf for ages? A holiday at home makes it possible! Learn about other countries — this will certainly help you plan your next post-coronavirus vacation.  

  • Sendung Check-in User (DW/S. Bonney-Cox)

    Turn home quarantine into a holiday: here are some ideas

    Roll the tape!

    Even if you cannot travel yourself, why not join others on their travels! We recommend our travel show Check-In, where you can learn more about Germany. Or you can watch travel-related films like Little Miss Sunshine or Wild.

  • Wellness (picture-alliance/dpa/L. J. Nukari)

    Turn home quarantine into a holiday: here are some ideas

    Bathtub spa

    You love spa holidays? Then relax in the bathtub at home! Perhaps you can find a bubble bath or a face mask hiding in your bathroom cupboard. Afterwards snuggle into your bathrobe and put your feet up.

  • Familienspiele (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/McPhoto/BilderBox)

    Turn home quarantine into a holiday: here are some ideas

    Time for family

    The best thing about traveling is being able to spend time with family or friends. How often does that fall under the table in the hectic pace of everyday life? Why not play board games together and look at pictures from your past trips.

  • Kochen (picture-alliance/Bildagentur-online)

    Turn home quarantine into a holiday: here are some ideas

    Sip cocktails and cook some new dishes

    The supermarkets remain open, so why not try cooking something new? Look for recipes of specialties and have a go at cooking them. Or mix some cocktails to get you into a holiday mood.

  • Ein Hund faulenzt im Bett (picture-alliance/imagebroker/A. Sarti)

    Turn home quarantine into a holiday: here are some ideas

    Just enjoy doing nothing

    The best thing about going on holiday is actually being able to be lazy, chill out and do nothing. Why not try that at home too? It will do you good!

    Author: Elisabeth Yorck von Wartenburg


