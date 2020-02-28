Coronavirus: Wall Street reports worst week since 2008 — live updates

There have now been over 85,000 cases globally, with over 2,900 deaths

The US advises citizens against travel to Italy, and cancels the ASEAN summit in March

WHO opens TikTok account to spread awareness about coronavirus

Wall Street sees worst week since 2008 financial crisis

All updates in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC/GMT).

10:17 Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, has canceled group audiences for the third day in a row. He has dismissed speculation that he may be suffering from coronavirus, calling his illness a "slight indisposition."

10:01 Iran has now confirmed 295 new cases in the last 24 hours, according to state TV. Iran now has 593 confirmed cases, with 43 dead.

08:39 Sporting events in Japan will play to empty stadiums on Saturday in a move aimed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

08:22 South Korea has reported 219 new coronavirus cases, bringing the country's total infections to 3,150, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Earlier in the day, 594 new cases had been confirmed. Taken together, the results mean a record daily increase in infections since the country confirmed its first patient on January 20.

07:36 The German city of Bonn has reported its first case of coronavirus, bringing the total of cases in Germany to more than 60. Forty of the cases were reported in the most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia, all in relation to the first case diagnosed, after a man visited a carnival parade near the Dutch border.

07:05 Australia announced they will bar foreigners arriving from Iran, from March 1.

"There is likely at this stage a high level of undetected cases and therefore those cases won't be intercepted or identified on departure from Iran," Health Minister Greg Hunt said.

06:59 Taiwan has reported five new cases, bringing their total to 39. One case was a woman who had recently visited the Middle East.

06.00 Japan will cancel cherry blossom festivals in light of COVID-19 cases. The outbreak is having a noticeable effect on tourism around the world.

05:42 Thailand has recorded a new case, bringing their total number of cases to 42.

04:51 South Korea has urged its citizens to stay at home following the alarming rise of coronavirus cases. "Please stay at home and refrain from going outside and minimize contact with other people," advised vice Health Minister Kim Kang-lip.

04:36 Japan's schools have been shut since Thursday in a bid to control coronavirus. The government now plans to help companies pay subsidies to those workers who need to take days off to look after their children.

03:44 UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has asked ministers and diplomats to skip a meeting of the Commission on the Status of Women due to coronavirus fears. The annual meeting was scheduled to happen in New York next month, with more than 7,000 people attending.

02:53 The state of Oregon in the US reported its first case of coronavirus. The origin is still unknown.

02:24 The Swiss government put an immediate ban on public and private events involving more than 1,000 people to control the spread of coronavirus. This ban will last until March 15. This includes carnival celebrations, concerts, football matches, and the Geneva auto show.

02:19 Germany reported 27 new cases, bringing the total to 60 with more than 1,000 people in quarantine. Italy had 888 cases in total. France has also reported 38 cases.

01:24 President Trump accused democrats of "politicizing" the preventive steps taken by his administration to control the spread of coronavirus, calling it their new "hoax." Some democrats have criticized him for not taking action soon enough.

01:24 South Korea, one of the worst affected nations by the coronavirus, reported 594 more cases. The total now stands at 2,931.

01:09 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned top party officials of "serious consequences" if they failed to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country. The nation, which shares borders with China and South Korea, has already closed borders. Officially, the country has not reported any cases.

00:43 K-pop boy band BTS canceled four of their concerts that were to happen in April this year, as South Korea saw a huge leap in the number of cases of coronavirus. Almost 600 new cases were reported in the country on Friday.

00:31 Mainland China reported 47 more deaths on Friday, a slight rise from the 44 deaths seen on the previous day. The Hubei province, which has been the epicenter of the infection, reported 423 new cases.

00:06 Here's a look at how the markets closed on Friday, a less pronounced set of losses after a particularly brutal week in the US. Europe took the biggest hit on Friday. Asian markets also suffered, although they had been dogged by coronavirus fears for some time already so shed less in the course of this week.

Dow Jones (US) -1.39%

S&P 500 (US) -0.82%

NASDAQ (US) +0.01%

FTSE 100 (UK) -3.18%

DAX (Germany) -3.86%

CAC 40 (France) -3.38%

23:54 The US has postponed the ASEAN summit that was scheduled for March 14 due to worries over coronavirus. President Trump was supposed to meet the members of ASEAN in Las Vegas, after he failed to attend a summit in Bangkok last November.

23:32 Mexico has confirmed two new cases of coronavirus. One of the patients is in Mexico City, and the other is in the northern state of Sinaloa. Mexican assistant health secretary Hugo Lopez-Gatell said that neither was seriously ill.

23:28 A new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in northern California on Friday.

23: 21 The World Health Organization announced that it had started two new TikTok accounts, to spread information on protection from the virus.

23:15 The US has urged its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Italy. The European nation has become a hotbed for the infection, and has reported at least 21 deaths.

23:09 Wall Street saw the biggest weekly drop since the financial crisis of 2008, over fears of coronavirus.

