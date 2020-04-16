Coronavirus: Wacken heavy metal festival called off due to outbreak

With Germany banning major public events until August 31 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, organizers of Wacken Open Air and other music festivals announced on Thursday that they were canceling this year's events.

"It is with heavy hearts that we have to announce that there will be no Wacken Open Air this year," organizers said in a statement.

The statement added that organizers were "bitterly disappointed" that the festival couldn't take place as planned this year and that the team "will need some time to process the bad news." Wacken was due to run from July 30 to August 1.

Read more: Local senior citizens rock out at Wacken Open Air heavy metal festival

Watch video 01:53 Share Wacken Open Air: A Festival‘s History Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/32c1P Wacken Open Air: A Festival‘s History

Organizers emphasized, however, that they supported the German government's decision to ban major events in a bid to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.

"Stay healthy — In Metal we trust!," the statement concluded.

Wacken Open Air is the world's biggest heavy metal festival, with 75,000 fans normally attending the multi-day event in the northern Germany village of Wacken. The festival celebrated its 30th birthday in 2019.

30 years of Wacken: How a village became a heavy metal mecca Party time in the village Every first weekend in August the "population" of the tranquil town of Wacken explodes: Its 2,000 residents take on some 80,000 metalheads. During the three-day event, the festival goers turn the village into the third-largest city in the German state of Schleswig-Holstein. The organizers provide the necessary infrastructure, including a tent city, showers, toilets, signposts and utility poles.

30 years of Wacken: How a village became a heavy metal mecca Mecca for metalheads More than 150 acts on nine stages — Wacken Open Air is one of the biggest metal festivals in the world, along with France's Hellfest and the Belgian Graspop Metal Meeting. The visitors and the bands are international. Top act in 2019 is US thrash metal band Slayer. After more than three decades on stage, the band is retiring, so this is their final festival show in Germany.

30 years of Wacken: How a village became a heavy metal mecca How it all began In 1990, two metal musicians from Wacken had the idea to stage a festival dedicated to their favorite music in the village gravel pit. The pit was already tried and tested for mass events, as a local motorcycle club also met there; in the early days, the club members even provided the security at Wacken. The first festival welcomed 800 visitors, today the event draws 80,000.

30 years of Wacken: How a village became a heavy metal mecca Pilgrimage to the 'holy land' The W:O:A festival area is huge, spread out over an area bigger than 330 football fields and surrounded by 45 kilometers of fencing. The heart of it all is the "Infield" (photo) stage area, affectionately called "Holy Land" by the metal-loving crowds. It is not just a simple field, either: drainage systems, gravel and compactors help make sure visitors don't fall into holes or sink into the mud.

30 years of Wacken: How a village became a heavy metal mecca Faster, harder, louder The village welcomes the who-is-who of the metal scene. They rock one of the nine festival stages — with the three main ones named "Faster," "Harder" and "Louder." Motörhead and Iron Maiden are regular festival guests, alongside other metal legends such as Alice Cooper, Judas Priest or Deep Purple. The Rammstein concert shown above is from 2013.

30 years of Wacken: How a village became a heavy metal mecca Orderly metalhead tent city Metalheads at Wacken have demonstrated they aren't particularly violent. Even though festival goers consume some 10,000 liters of beer per hour, only 20 bodily injuries were reported in 2016, and that number went down to 12 in 2017. Perhaps headbanging helps people get rid of potentially aggressive feelings.

30 years of Wacken: How a village became a heavy metal mecca Defying the weather is a tradition Wacken is a summer festival, but in northern Germany that is not necessarily a guarantee for sunshine. On the contrary, W:O:A is rained on regularly. Mud battles are legendary and reliably provide spectacular photos. This year's weather forecast adds hail and squalls to heavy rain — a truly hardcore gift from the heavens for the 30th festival anniversary.

30 years of Wacken: How a village became a heavy metal mecca Parallel worlds I: Wasteland Don't these metalheads look like warriors from the "Mad Max" movies? Welcome to Wasteland, another part of the festival, an area designed in post-Apocalyptic style by the Wasteland Warriors artist collective. The costumes are always homemade and coordinated, and they add to the eerily beautiful end-of-time mood.

30 years of Wacken: How a village became a heavy metal mecca Parallel worlds II: Wackinger Village From an Apocalyptic future to the past: Wackinger Village is built to resemble a medieval market and has developed into an independent medieval event. There are bagpipes and fire-eaters, medieval rock on stage and honey wine at the bar, while knights in shining armor tackle each other on the battlefield.

30 years of Wacken: How a village became a heavy metal mecca Endless beer supplies Germans are known for their beer, and for being thorough. Wacken Open Air offers an amazing alliance of the two, namely the legendary beer pipeline. In the past, trucks hauled in beer in huge quantities, which made for even muddier grounds. Thanks to miles of pipeline, that's history. Quick tapping systems ensure the constant flow of beer.

30 years of Wacken: How a village became a heavy metal mecca Hallelujah, Wacken! Most of the village's residents look forward to the festival despite all the noise and garbage. Many help with the construction, tapping beer and showing visitors where to pitch their tents. The local shops love the crowds. A veritable "Metal Church," the village church is part of the festival program, with folk and medieval music and metal services. Author: Nadine Wojcik (db)



Summer music festivals called off

Other major German music festivals also followed suit, canceling their events as well.

Organizers for the popular "Rock am Ring" and "Rock im Park" festivals said they rescheduled their events for next June in the hopes that the situation will be better by then.

They said that the decision was "of course disappointing" for the bands and the 175,000 who attend the festivals, which take place at the Nürburgring race track and in the city of Nuremberg respectively. The simultaneous festivals were due to run from June 5-7.

The Hurricane Festival, which takes place in northern German town of Scheessel and draws around 80,000 fans, also canceled its festival this year.

"This shadow has been looming over us for weeks, but now it is upon us. And it hurts, it hurts really bad," Hurricane organizers said in a statement.

rs/rt (dpa, epd)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up to receive it directly here.